We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
By Marissa DeSantis
Elite Daily/Amazon
Finding the right color match for your foundation can be difficult enough on its own. But throw in a concern like oily skin, and the search can feel downright impossible. Rather than spending the big bucks on prestige options that might not be right, you can go with one of the best drugstore foundations for oily skin that cost less than $10. The key to finding a foundation that stays put and won't exacerbate greasy skin is to select an oil-free formula that's also non-comedogenic (meaning it won't clog your pores).
It may seem fairly obvious, but oil-based makeup can make your skin feel and look even more oily. And using a foundation that’s noncomedogenic is also important because oily skin types tend to be more prone to breakouts. To further help keep excess oil production under control, use a formula with a matte finish to help keep shine at bay for hours. Also, foundations that are waterproof and/or sweat-resistant should hold up better over time, if your skin tends to get oilier as the day goes on.