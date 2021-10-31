Finding the right color match for your foundation can be difficult enough on its own. But throw in a concern like oily skin, and the search can feel downright impossible. Rather than spending the big bucks on prestige options that might not be right, you can go with one of the best drugstore foundations for oily skin that cost less than $10. The key to finding a foundation that stays put and won't exacerbate greasy skin is to select an oil-free formula that's also non-comedogenic (meaning it won't clog your pores).

It may seem fairly obvious, but oil-based makeup can make your skin feel and look even more oily. And using a foundation that’s noncomedogenic is also important because oily skin types tend to be more prone to breakouts. To further help keep excess oil production under control, use a formula with a matte finish to help keep shine at bay for hours. Also, foundations that are waterproof and/or sweat-resistant should hold up better over time, if your skin tends to get oilier as the day goes on.

In addition to selecting a better foundation, you can help keep oil in check throughout the day with blotting papers, which are travel-friendly and help to absorb excess oil without disturbing your makeup. Or, set your makeup with an oil-free mattifying spray to lock your makeup in place and prevent it from smudging or slipping off. You'll also want to follow those same foundation rules when it comes to your daily skin care routine, sticking with oil-free and noncomedogenic moisturizers, cleansers, and primers (and yes, you should still use moisturizer if you have oily skin).

Ahead, you'll find five of the best foundations for oily skin, all for less than $10 on Amazon. And then, be sure to check out this guide to the best drugstore primers for oily skin for your most flawless, longest-lasting makeup ever.

01 The Overall Best Foundation For Oily Skin Maybelline FIT ME! Matte + Poreless Foundation Amazon $3 See On Amazon This foundation may be the least expensive on this list, but it also has the highest ratings on Amazon, with over 50,000 five-star ratings and counting. Maybelline FIT ME! Matte + Poreless Foundation is an oil-free and noncomedogenic foundation that mattifies skin and blurs pores to give your skin a smooth, shine-free finish. Featuring micro-powders and clay in the formula to help absorb excess oil, the liquid foundation is also fragrance-free and long-lasting. Plus, you simply can’t beat its $3 price tag. Available shades: 40

02 Best 2-in-1 Foundation For Oily Skin Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer Amazon $10 See On Amazon This does-it-all foundation offers the largest shade range on the list, with 43 shades that are further categorized by undertone, which makes it easy to find your perfect match online. Milani’s Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer is a lightweight liquid formula that provides full coverage, so it can be used as a concealer if you only want to cover up targeted areas, or applied all over your face. The long-wear formula is oil-free, as well as waterproof and sweat proof, so it should outlast any greasiness. Available shades: 44

04 Best Mousse Foundation For Oily Skin Rimmel London Stay Matte Liquid Mousse Foundation Amazon $3 See On Amazon One of my favorite drugstore foundations, Rimmel London’s Stay Matte Liquid Mousse Foundation has more of a lightweight, whipped texture that blends seamlessly into skin without a hint of greasiness. The oil-free formula can be built up for a full-coverage finish that dries down matte, and it's infused with ingredients like skin-smoothing dimethicone and kaolin, which helps to absorb excess oil and control shine throughout the day. Available shades: 18

05 Best Powder Foundation For Oily Skin L’Oréal Paris True Match Powder Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you're not a fan of liquid foundation, L’Oréal’s True Match Powder is an oil-free formula that contains micro-fine powders that mattify skin as they simultaneously provide pigmented coverage. The range is available in 24 shades that have been categorized by tone (cool, neutral, or warm), to make it easy to find your most accurate match. The compact comes with a mirror and an applicator sponge so that you can easily touch up shiny spots as they pop up throughout the day. Available shades: 24