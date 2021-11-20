When you have long hair, styling it in curls and waves can be a time-consuming process if you're using the wrong tool. The best curling irons for long hair have a longer barrel — generally, the barrel should be 2 inches longer than your typical iron (and note that there’s a difference between an iron’s length and width) — so that more of your hair can be wrapped around the tool. This, in turn, allows the iron to heat your hair more evenly since it won't be wrapped in layers, which means your hair will curl faster and be exposed to less heat (and less heat equals less damage in the long run).

Depending on the style of curl you're after (e.g. tight curls or loose waves) and your personal preferences, you'll also want to take the barrel width and other features into consideration. A 1.25-inch curling iron is helpful when you want soft, voluminous curls, while a 1-inch iron is the most popular barrel size for classic, bouncier curls. If it's beachy waves you're after, consider a clampless wand (and always leave out about an inch of your hair to give it a natural, effortless finish).

Additionally, keep in mind key features such as adjustable temperature settings, a cool-touch tip to prevent burning your fingers, and dual voltage if you'll be traveling abroad with your curling iron. And as with all heat styling tools, it’s essential that you use a heat protectant on your hair first and select the lowest possible heat setting to minimize damage.

Keep scrolling for five of the best curling irons for long hair, starting at just $25.

1. Best Curling Iron For Long Hair, According To Amazon Reviewers

With over 8,000 five-star reviews, this BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Curling Iron is one of the most popular curling irons with Amazon shoppers. The 1-inch iron gives you a lot of versatility with your curls, and the length of the barrel is 2 inches longer than your average curling iron. Because it's made with lightweight nano titanium that heats up quickly and evenly, this type of iron is best for long hair that's on the thicker side (it can be more damaging to finer hair types or anyone inexperienced with a curling iron). Additional features include a cool-touch tip, dual voltage, and five digital temperature settings to choose from, the highest of which reaches 430 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Best Curling Iron For Softer Waves

For softer, more voluminous curls, Bio Ionic makes this long barrel curling iron in a 1.25-inch size. This iron features a ceramic mineral complex with the brand's NanoIonic MX and BioIonic Moisturizing Heat Technology, which work to penetrate moisture into your hair and seal the cuticles for an overall sleek, silky finish. The iron lets you adjust the temperature from 250 to 430 degrees Fahrenheit, and it automatically shuts off after one hour of use.

3. Best Curling Iron For Classic Curls

For a more budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on performance, Hot Tools Professional comes highly rated on Amazon and is also a longtime go-to among professional hairstylists. At just over $50, the 24K Gold XL Barrel Curling Iron is a classic 1-inch iron with an extended barrel. The gold styling surface was designed to evenly heat hair and help lock in your style, and the brand's pulse technology further helps the iron heat up quickly and maintain a consistent temperature. There is no automatic shut-off feature or dual voltage with this iron, but it does include adjustable heat settings up to 430 degrees Fahrenheit, a cool-touch tip, and it comes with a heat-resistant mat to protect your countertop.

4. Best Clampless Curling Iron

If you prefer tousled, beachy waves, consider this clampless Mint Professional X-Long Curling Wand. The 1.25-inch iron allows you to create voluminous curls (or work with smaller sections of hair for less volume), and the extended barrel uses two heaters to ensure a consistent, even temperature. Heating up in just 60 seconds, Mint uses a combination of ionic, ceramic, and tourmaline to create a smooth, shiny finish on the hair without damaging the outside cuticle. It's also dual voltage and comes with a heat-resistant glove to protect your hand while you curl your hair.

5. Best Curling Iron For Long, Fine Hair

This Conair iron is unique in that it uses a flexible silicone clip that's better able to grip fine hair without causing any damage or breakage. The OhSoKind Curling Iron is a 1-inch size that includes five heat settings ranging from 266 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (the lower settings are less damaging to finer hair types). Less than $25, the iron also includes an automatic shut-off feature and dual voltage for use when traveling abroad.