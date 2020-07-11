As a former emo kid, I admit that I’m much better acquainted with flat irons than curling irons. So if you’re in a similar camp, and finally looking to get it on the curling action, crowdsourcing your choice with one of the best-rated curling irons makes the whole thing much more approachable. When you’re evaluating curling irons, there are three major factors to consider: material, barrel size, and heat. The most common materials you’ll find are titanium and ceramic, but tourmaline and gold-plated curling irons occasionally pop up, too. They’re all excellent heat conductors, but according to Giovanni Vaccaro, Artistic Director at Glamsquad, with whom Bustle spoke for this article, “Titanium is a better option for thicker hair because it heats up quicker, and ceramic is better for fine to medium hair.” Titanium and tourmaline are also effective for mitigating static and frizz, since their hard, smooth surfaces help reduce friction between hair and iron.

The barrel size component is more logical: The shorter your hair, the smaller your barrel should be, and the larger the barrel, the looser the curl. If in doubt, go for a standard 1-inch barrel. And when it comes to heat settings, thick hair can typically handle higher heat than thin or fragile hair. Regardless, always use a heat-protectant first, which will help reduce damage and keep unwanted frizz at bay.

With that in mind, one of the five best-rated curling irons, rounded up below, is bound to suit your hair type, budget, and skill level — so keep scrolling to shop.

