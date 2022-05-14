While few brands make concealers specifically for eyebrows, a thick, all-around concealer — if it has the right qualities — will cover up stray hairs, allowing you to shape and highlight your brows with makeup (and not plucking). The best concealers for eyebrows will be a thick enough consistency to cover hair, have a high coverage level, and be the right color for you. That said, since you can’t really get a feel for the formula until you use it firsthand, it helps to have reviewer feedback that vouches for a concealer’s eyebrow-covering abilities at first application and throughout the day.

Concealers come in all different forms, from sticks and creams to liquids and pencils. Your go-to type is a matter of personal preference, but formulas that can apply on thickly — usually liquids and creams — tend to more thoroughly cover stray hairs. (A sheer or lightweight concealer probably won’t cut it here.) Whichever consistency you choose, opt for a full-coverage formula, and choose a color that best matches your skin tone, though you can go one or two shades lighter if you’re looking for a highlighted effect. For best results, use a concealer alongside one of the best eyebrow fillers to emphasize the hairs you do want to showcase.

The eyebrow concealers below are all thick, full-coverage, and come in a wide range of shades, so according to reviewers, they’re great for shaping and highlighting your brows.

1. The Overall Best Brow Concealer

Pros:

Thick, matte formula

Allergy-tested

Works for up to 24 hours without flaking or caking

Available in a wide range of colors with varying undertones

Cons:

Expensive

The Dermablend Cover Care concealer is a great all-around option for anywhere on the face (including under the eyes and covering acne and discoloration) because it’s high coverage, non-comedogenic, allergy-tested, and made with moisturizing ingredients to provide up to 24 hours of non-creasing wear. That said, its thick, full-coverage formula is matte and waterproof, so it works well for eyebrows, too. It comes in a wide range of skin tones with different undertones, too, and while it does have a built-in wand applicator, it’s also easy to apply with your fingers, a brush, or a sponge.

One reviewer wrote: “Great full coverage concealer. I appreciate the full brush. Plus it’s great to use for the eyebrows to great shape and blend the top. Blends well.”

Number of available skin shades: 16

2. The Best Budget Concealer

Pros:

Less than $5

Has a built-in applicator brush

Also comes in greens, yellows, and oranges for color correction, too

Cons:

Can be hard to find a skin-tone match

Because it provides a lot of high-coverage product for significantly less than high-end options, the L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD concealer is the best budget pick. It has a creamy, full-coverage formula that’s great for all over the face — but it’s especially well-suited for brows since it’s blendable, buildable, opaque, and crease-resistant. Built into the end of the tube, you’ll find a brush for application though you can also use a brush, fingers, and more. Currently, it has an overall 4.3-star rating from more than 25,000 reviewers with many attesting that it worked well on their brows.

One reviewer wrote: “I love using this concealer for my eyebrows, it's perfect for getting the shape I want and overall making my brows look clean and nice.”

Number of available skin shades: 19

3. A Fan-Favorite, Medium-Coverage Concealer

Pros:

Highly reviewed

Relatively affordable

Easy to blend

Cons:

Medium-coverage

Maybelline’s Fit Me liquid concealer has racked up more than 50,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon. Needless to say, it’s pretty hard to ignore. While it’s technically a medium-coverage concealer, it’s easy to blend and build, and it’s oil-free and non-comedogenic for more sensitive skin. Finally, it’s offered in a solid selection of skin tones, and its natural finish works well for both oily and dry skin alike. If you’re looking more to highlight your brows rather than hide a swath of hairs, this is a great option.

One reviewer wrote: “This is fantastic for cleaning up my eyebrows after filling them in. I've been using this concealer for my brows everyday since I got it. This shade matches my skin tone perfectly so I don't get that awful ‘halo’ effect on my brows.”

Number of available skin shades: 12

4. The Best Highlighter Pencil

Pros:

Easy to apply

Thick enough to cover eyebrow hairs

Double-ended for both coverage and highlighting

Cons:

Only comes in two colors

A brow highlighter isn’t the same thing as a concealer, but according to reviewers, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Highlighting Duo pencil has a consistency that’s thick enough to actually cover some unwanted eyebrow hairs. It’s also double-sided, so you get both a matte color for shaping and a coordinating shimmery color for highlighting. However, it only comes in two shades so it’s best for blending in rather than laying down product. The formula is wax-free but still soft and creamy.

One reviewer wrote: “This is one of my favorite go to products. I love the under brow highlighter that actually covers any new brow growth. The highlighter shimmer is soft and easy to apply and can be applied and blended easily on your cheekbone. It adds a nice shimmer.”

Number of available skin shades: 2

5. The Most Versatile Cover Cream

Pros:

Can be used as a full-coverage foundation as well as a concealer

SPF 30 sun protection

Hydrating

Allergy-tested

Cons:

Expensive

Finally, for those who are looking to simplify their beauty routine, the Dermablend Cover Creme is the way to go. This versatile foundation formula works all over the face, and is hydrating, skin-repairing, fragrance-free, allergy-tested, and has built-in SPF 30 mineral sunscreen protection. Lastly, but definitely worth noting here, it’s thick and full-coverage enough to use while shaping your brows. (In fact, it’s so opaque, some people use it to cover tattoos.) Get it in a huge range of colors with plenty of undertones options.

One reviewer wrote: “Wow. If you need to cover some things up, look no further. [... I] am a trans woman currently going through laser facial hair removal, and this stuff is life-saving. I have a few spots of facial hair that were showing through my old CoverGirl foundation. This stuff makes it all disappear.”

Number of available skin shades: 21