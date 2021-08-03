Like all fashion trends, shoes trends follow a similar, cyclical pattern. Although, you don't need me to tell you that; I'm sure your mom lets your know when all of her high school faves are back in rotation. However, that doesn't mean she kept them in the back of her closet waiting for you. Rather than dig through mothballs to no avail, you'll have to score some clogs, the latest footwear must-haves, on your own.

The rustic '70s look has been on the rise for a few years, but it's hitting full force as of late. Clogs stomped across Hermès, Stella McCartney, and Louis Vuitton's runways in 2021. The simple, slip-on shoes are just what the person on the go needs. Whether you pair them with flair jeans, daisy dukes, or your favorite dress, your clogs will soon assume their rightful place as your favorite shoes. Bridging the gap between preppy and boho chic, clogs are also the perfect alternative to flips flops or sandals in summer, their slight heel adding that beloved extra height without forcing you to clomp about.

You can check out some of the hottest, affordable clogs below. From patterned to classic to unexpected, find all your footwear desires and more in a new pair of clogs.

