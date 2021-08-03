Prepare For Clogs To Become Your New Go-To Slip-Ons
Get into it.
Like all fashion trends, shoes trends follow a similar, cyclical pattern. Although, you don't need me to tell you that; I'm sure your mom lets your know when all of her high school faves are back in rotation. However, that doesn't mean she kept them in the back of her closet waiting for you. Rather than dig through mothballs to no avail, you'll have to score some clogs, the latest footwear must-haves, on your own.
The rustic '70s look has been on the rise for a few years, but it's hitting full force as of late. Clogs stomped across Hermès, Stella McCartney, and Louis Vuitton's runways in 2021. The simple, slip-on shoes are just what the person on the go needs. Whether you pair them with flair jeans, daisy dukes, or your favorite dress, your clogs will soon assume their rightful place as your favorite shoes. Bridging the gap between preppy and boho chic, clogs are also the perfect alternative to flips flops or sandals in summer, their slight heel adding that beloved extra height without forcing you to clomp about.
You can check out some of the hottest, affordable clogs below. From patterned to classic to unexpected, find all your footwear desires and more in a new pair of clogs.
Made from real leather and wood, Free People's Alma Clogs ($99, Free People) couldn’t get more classic if they tried. These shoes also have a molded footbed to give you a wear that only gets more comfortable over time.
WoolfieldLTD on Etsy has a rainbow selection of its Swedish Clogs ($46, Etsy). The vibrant colors will pop amidst the brown and black options taking over the streets, adding vibrancy to your wardrobe. They're also made as orthopedic shoes, so your feet will thank you even after the longest days.
Easy, breezy, open-toed clogs are where it's at. Universal Thread's Harlow Clog ($30, Target) have a crisscross pattern that offers some toe coverage while letting your feet breathe in the sun.
Inspired by Swedish teens from the '70s, Lotta from Stockholm's Tractor Sole Clogs ($68, Lotta From Stockholm) have a chunkier sole that will make every step you take feel like air.
To add a little extra cottagecore to your clogs, Bjork's Linnea Clogs ($50, Clog Outlet) have a super cute floral design. The heel is also lower on these if you prefer less of an arch.
Perhaps this is TMI, but my feet get super sweaty in summer, so having a heel strap like Style & Co.'s Truppie Clogs ($29.93, Macy's) is a must. Without that buckle sealing me in, I'd be Cinderella-ing all up and down the sidewalk.
You don't have to navigate heels at all to get the clog look. The ASRA Fenton Clogs ($30.60, ASOS) have the comfortable and stylish qualities of clogs while keeping your feet firmly planted on the ground.
When it comes to clogs, there's one brand everyone knows. Crocs' clogs are the most comfortable shoes I own by and far. The material is easy to clean, always turns heads, and can be customized with all the Jibbitz you want. The Classic Platform Clog ($54.99, Crocs) is sure to start a conversation.