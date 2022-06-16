While it’s unlikely that a camisole will provide the same amount of support as a traditional bra, there are actually plenty of options out there that can get the job done so you can ditch your bra for the day. The best camisoles with built-in bras offer light support in the form of a shelf bra, which refers to that extra piece of fabric inside the camisole with a supportive elastic band. While shelf bras are inherently low-compression, some have added design features like sewn-in or removable cups to bolster support.

There’s an endless array of camisoles with built-in bras out there, from cropped exercise tops for low-impact workouts to extra-long tanks perfect for layering — and even some flowy, body-skimming tunic silhouettes that are surprisingly versatile. Beyond that, you may also find some combination of the following features in a supportive camisole:

Removable padding: Much like a supportive swimsuit, many camisoles have removable padding that add shape and conceal nipples.

Much like a supportive swimsuit, many camisoles have removable padding that add shape and conceal nipples. Molded cups: These cups are typically sewn into the tank (meaning they’re not removable), and they work to smooth, shape, and lift your breasts as well as conceal.

These cups are typically sewn into the tank (meaning they’re not removable), and they work to smooth, shape, and lift your breasts as well as conceal. Adjustable straps: Lingerie-inspired adjustable straps allow you to customize the fit of your cami, so you can enjoy either a closer or looser fit.

On the list below, I’ve indicated which of these features each camisole has so you can find exactly what you need at a glance.

Whatever kind of style or support you’re after, the best camisoles with built-in bras are so comfy, you’ll forget you’re technically wearing a bra at all.

01 This Fan-Favorite Cropped Camisole With Nearly 50,000 Ratings Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Ideal for low-impact exercise, like walking or weight training, this crop top sports bra has an elastic shelf bra equipped with removable pads that shape and conceal. It’s made from a blend of nylon — which is lightweight and wicks away moisture — and stretchy spandex that helps minimize bounce and keep everything in place. With a whopping a 35,000+ five-star ratings on Amazon, this top is a total cult favorite. Helpful review: “This top fits me LIKE A GLOVE! The cami top is VERY supportive with an elastic band all of the way around the top, right under the bust, and the padding is actually very thick, unlike traditional like swimsuit padding.” Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: 20 | Removable Padding: Yes | Molded Cups: No | Adjustable Straps: No

02 This Flowy Camisole You Can Dress Up Or Down 32 DEGREES Flowy Bra Cami with Built-in Cups Amazon $18 See On Amazon Skin-tight camisoles not your thing? Opt for this flowy tank instead. It has a built-in shelf bra with fixed molded cups that shape, smooth, and lift. The four-way stretch fabric allows for greater range of movement, while adjustable straps allow you to customize the fit. Style it with your favorite jeans and a pair of wedges for Sunday brunch, then put on your coziest sweats to lounge at home. According to the brand, this cami runs large, so they suggest sizing down if you prefer a tighter fit. Helpful review: “Large chested girls, this actually works! The bra in this is like a GOOD swimsuit bra. It keeps everything in place at night, but is still comfortable. Daytime it gives an added shape and support. No falling forward and adjusting a million times because your girls are too heavy and no uniboob! I love these!” Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: 13 | Removable Padding: No | Molded Cups: Yes | Adjustable Straps: Yes

03 A Classic Cotton Camisole At An Incredible Price Hanes Stretch Cotton Cami with Built-In Shelf Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon The ultimate wardrobe staple, this simple, unpadded camisole from Hanes has endless styling possibilities, so it’s an absolute steal for just $10. The fabric is mostly made from breathable cotton, but 5% spandex offers some stretch and ultra-mild compression. The built-in bra adds light support for day-to-day activities, and adjustable spaghetti straps allow you to customize the fit for extra lift. Tuck it into trousers, throw on a blazer, and head to the office; pair it with leggings for a workout or lounge day; or even slip on a mini skirt and heels and go out on the town. For this price on Amazon, you’ll want to buy it in multiples. Helpful review: “Love these because they actually hold ‘stuff’ together while still being comfortable, which is NOT easy to find, especially at a reasonable price.” Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: 8 | Removable Padding: No | Molded Cups: No | Adjustable Straps: Yes

04 A 3-Pack Of Extra-Long Camisoles That Are Perfect For Layering Emmalise Long Layering Cami (3-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon This three-pack of extra-long camisoles can be easily tucked into your bottoms or layered under other tops. Made of a soft, stretchy cotton blend, each cami features an unpadded, built-in shelf bra and adjustable spaghetti straps. With 114 (!) color combinations to choose from (including packs of one, two, three, or four), you’re sure to find one that suits your style perfectly. Helpful review: “Perfect tank. It’s exactly what i was looking for. [...] It is long if you want to pull it down [...] I sleep in shelf bra tanks & this is perfect. Very comfy. This has enough support that i could go run errands in it braless though and be fine. It’s not see through. I’m super happy with my purchase.will be buying more.” Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large | Available Colors: 114 | Removable Padding: No | Molded Cups: No | Adjustable Straps: Yes

05 A Camisole With The Hard-To-Find Combo Of Wide & Adjustable Straps V FOR CITY Cotton Tank Top with Shelf Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon This camisole is so versatile, you’ll be tempted to style it with every outfit — and it’s the rare camisole with wider straps that are adjustable, so they won’t dig into your shoulders like typical spaghetti straps might. The cotton-and-spandex fabric is lightweight, breathable, and of course, super soft. A built-in, unpadded shelf bra adds the support you’re after while keeping you comfortable. It comes in array of colors, from classic neutrals to fun pops of color like teal and coral. Helpful review: “I thought for sure it would be like any other “shelf bra” top and not really hold the girls in but I was wrong! This is the only shelf bra shirt for larger chest! It actually holds you in and keeps you modest. The straps are thicker which makes this the perfect top for a warm day!” Available Sizes: Small — 5X | Available Colors: 13 | Removable Padding: No | Molded Cups: No | Adjustable Straps: Yes

06 The Padded Camisole Reviewers Say Is The Perfect Lululemon Alternative THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Over 13,000 five-star reviewers agree: This camisole is the ultimate alternative to the Lululemon Align tank — and it’s less than half the price. The polyamide and spandex fabric is stretchy, smooth, and moisture-wicking, keeping you cool and comfortable, and also offers light compression. Removable padded cups and a shelf bra with a thick elastic underband help shape and support your breasts. Helpful review: “I was about to shell out upwards of $70 for a Lululemon Align tank top, but I am absolutely thrilled that I bought this first and gave it a chance. For all the smaller chested ladies (A and B cup) out there, this bad boy can truly go the distance for running, yoga, or whatever else you might throw at it - I thought I might have to wear a sports bra underneath, but this is actually just as effective and comfy as some of my Lululemon sports bras. I went on a six mile run in a torrential rainstorm and it was dry with five minutes afterwards. The best part is is that you can easily wear it out and about as a regular tank top.” Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Available Colors: 15 | Removable Padding: Yes | Molded Cups: No | Adjustable Straps: No

07 A Pair Of Racerback Camisoles For The Gym & Beyond beautyin Racerback Tank Top with Shelf Bra (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made from breathable cotton and stretchy spandex, this pair of racerback tanks prove two is better than one. This scoop-neck style has a built-in shelf bra with an elastic underband for light support; but it doesn’t have molded or removable cups, so the coverage is minimal. The wide straps ensure they’ll stay put all day without digging into your shoulders. Though the cotton-and-spandex material is great for low-impact workouts like yoga and pilates, there’s no reason why you can’t wear this simple, streamlined style with a pair of jeans and a cute belt on the daily. Helpful review: “My favorite tank. I wear a 36DD and the support is the best. Fabric stretches just enough to provide good support but is comfortable to wear all day.” Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: 7 | Removable Padding: No | Molded Cups: No | Adjustable Straps: No

08 This Cropped Camisole With A Cool Wrap Detail In Back SIGNEALA Longline Sports Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon A classic cropped cami, with a twist. This exercise camisole is the perfect way to shake up an everyday staple. The built-in shelf bra is made from a breathable mesh fabric for added ventilation, and removable pads help shape. Wide, dig-free straps stay put throughout your workout, while the nylon and spandex fabric is stretchy and wicks away moisture. The wrap detail in the back isn’t just cute — it also adds extra support via mild compression. It comes in almost every color imaginable (42, to be exact), so you’re sure to find one or two you love. Helpful review: “Super comfortable top/sports bra. High levels of support to use at the gym, but also comfortable enough to just lounge around in. Padded cups are removable which makes it easy to wash and easy to wear without anything under.” Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: 42 | Removable Padding: Yes | Molded Cups: No | Adjustable Straps: No

09 This 3-Pack Of Comfy Camisoles In Pure Cotton Vislivin Cotton Wide Strap Tank Tops with Shelf Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This convenient multi-pack includes three camisoles with built-in bras in varying shades. The wide, soft straps won’t dig into your shoulders; and since they’re made from 100% cotton, they’re breathable, lightweight, and soft. These simple, straightforward camis don’t have padding, molded cups, or adjustable straps, so they offer minimal support (which also makes them so comfortable for lounging). Helpful review: “This is the best tank top with a built-in shelf bra I’ve ever worn [...] So Soft, no straps to adjust, untangle or dig into your shoulders, so comfy.” Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Available Colors: 8 | Removable Padding: No | Molded Cups: No | Adjustable Straps: Yes