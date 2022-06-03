Few things ruin a relaxing day at the beach or pool more than the constant worry that your swimsuit isn’t doing its job (i.e. keeping you covered without having to constantly readjust) — and, if you have a bigger bust, you’re probably familiar with that feeling. Luckily, there are plenty of big-boob-approved, size-inclusive swimsuits out there. Whether one-pieces, bikinis, or tankinis, the best swimsuits for big busts are actually supportive — and I’ve rounded up 15 of the cutest ones of the season.

When shopping for the best swimsuits for big busts, first keep an eye out for swimsuits that offer adjustability and customization — think adjustable and removable straps that you can wear in whatever way feels most comfortable for you. Next, look for supportive features like molded cups, removable padding, or built-in shelf bras that help add lift, shape, and support. Many swimsuits also incorporate underwire or supportive bands around the rib cage, just like a bra, which can help evenly distribute the weight of your breasts (and offer definition). Lastly, opt for swimsuits with tops that prevent spillover, such as full-coverage cups or a longline style.

Whether you’re in the market for a full-coverage one-piece or a sultry bikini, scroll on to shop the best swimsuits for big busts — all conveniently available on Amazon.

01 This Padded One Piece With An On-Trend Sternum Cutout SUUKSESS High Waisted Monokini Bathing Suit Amazon $28 See On Amazon The cutout trend is still going strong, and you can enjoy that trend at the beach with this one-piece swimsuit, complete with a cutout at the sternum. Good news for folks with bigger busts: It feels as supportive as your favorite bra, thanks to adjustable racerback straps and removable, padded push-up cups that offer just the right amount of lift. The bottoms are fuller coverage for a hint of modesty. Helpful review: “I absolutely love this bathing suit! It’s so cute and well made. I got multiple compliments on it from strangers on the beach. [...] I have a DDD chest. [...] Its very supportive and comfortable. Definitely recommend!” Available sizes: 4-6 — 16-18

Available colors: 23

02 This Halter Bikini With Lots Of Supportive Features luvamia Halter Self Tie Two Piece Bikini Amazon $28 See On Amazon A triangle bikini that actually provides coverage and support? Yes, please! This V-neck halter top has two ties — one around the neck and one around the ribcage — so it’s completely adjustable. Removable cups add shape, while a supportive waistband adds lift and helps the top stay in place. Plus there’s adequate coverage on the sides to help prevent spillover, along with a high-rise, full-coverage bottom with ruched details. Helpful review: “I'm a 42DD and this fits perfectly. Very comfortable, love that there is no underwire yet the halter provides lots of lifting support.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

03 A High-Waisted Bikini With Adjustable Racerback Straps Yonique Plus Size High Waisted Two Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $35 See On Amazon “Hot” and “supportive” can coexist, and this high-waisted bikini proves it. The V-neck top has removable push-up padding, while a thick and supportive band around the ribcage creates a smooth silhouette and prevents spillover. The adjustable straps can be converted into a racerback style, if that feels more comfortable. Full-coverage, high-waisted bottoms with ruching at the front complete the look. Helpful review: “Great suit if you are large-busted. I'm a 36F and felt comfortable and supported. Nothing digging in, nothing over-spilling! I'll probably get this in more colors!” Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 22

04 This Bikini With An Extra-Stretchy Smocked Ruffle Top CUPSHE Ruffle Two Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $33 See On Amazon This two-piece swimsuit with a smocked top can accommodate boobs of all shapes and sizes, thanks to its super-stretchy smocked top. Removable padded cups offer extra support and help add shape, and adjustable straps allow you to customize the fit. The full-coverage top also helps keep everything in place and prevents spillover. And it has a cute ruffle trim, to boot. The high-waisted, full-coverage bottoms come in 17 floral or botanical prints that perfectly complement the solid-colored top. Helpful review: “The top fits wonderful - I have a larger chest so, ladies it covers all the bits and no uni-boob!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

05 This Padded Bikini With 3 Adjustable Straps For Extra Support Tempt Me Two Piece Vintage Halter Ruched Bikini Amazon $33 See On Amazon This vintage-inspired halter swimsuit has not one, not two, but three support straps: There are two tie closures (one at the back of the neck and one around the ribcage), as well as an extra ribcage strap with a clasp closure. The push-up padding, wide side panels, and twist accent help push your breasts forward and up for hold and definition. High-waisted, full-coverage bottoms with a ruching effect add to the retro-chic vibe. Helpful review: “The color is vibrant and the quality of the suit is great but my favorite part is that my boobs don't spill out of it when I'm walking/splashing around in the water or chasing after my kids! I love it so much I just purchased a second one in a different color and pattern. Highly recommend!” Available sizes: XX-Small — 18 Plus

Available colors: 43

06 This Padded Bandeau Bikini That Comes With Removable Straps Pink Queen Women's Removable Strap Waist Bikini Amazon $22 See On Amazon This bandeau swimsuit with removable padding is ideal for bigger busts, thanks to its wider band that prevents spillover. But if strapless tops aren’t your thing, no worries — this comes with removable, adjustable straps that can be worn in a tank or racerback style. The top is paired with a high-waisted, cheeky bottom that’s available in a whopping 37 colors. Another fan-favorite on Amazon, this bikini boasts over 11,000 five-star ratings, and counting. Helpful review: “Honestly was expecting the worst with this suit but I have 34G boobs and this top actually fits!! I was shocked - love this suit and will be ordering again.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 37

07 A Retro-Inspired One Piece That Acts Like A Push-Up Bra Smismivo One Piece Halter Push Up Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon This fully lined retro-inspired one piece with full-coverage bottoms is ideal for those looking for moderate coverage and maximum support. Removable padded cups lift and shape your breasts, while the wide halter straps allow you to tie it as tight (or as loose) as you want for the perfect fit. Ruching along the the bust and midsection adds to the vintage feel. With over 15,000 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this classic suit. Helpful review: “This suit is an absolute miracle worker [...] I often struggle with halter suits giving enough support and lift to my breasts. This suit has great cup support, and the square halter cut across the top helps distribute their weight so your neck doesn't bear the burden of supporting your boobs.” Available sizes: Small — 3XL

Available colors: 34

08 This Underwire Bikini Top That’s Just As Supportive As A Bra Smart & Sexy Plus-Size Long Lined Underwire Bikini Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This bustier-style bikini top feels more like your favorite bra than a bikini top, courtesy of its underwire and cups that encapsulate each breast for maximum support. The adjustable straps are extra-wide, so they won’t dig into your shoulders, while the longline style and two back straps with clasp closures keep you secure. The bright polka-dot print pictured is so adorable, but it comes in eight more prints and colors as well, including neon yellow, cherry print, and purple snake print. Find a range of coordinating bikini bottoms here. Helpful review: “The suit is adjustable in the back and straps so I made some adjustments and it fits perfectly. If you’ve got big boobs and want something that actually supports them fits with no nip slips, buy this.” Available sizes: 34C — 44DD

Available colors: 9

09 This One-Shoulder Swimsuit That’s Actually Supportive Hilor Asymmetric Ruffle One Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $36 See On Amazon One-shoulder tops are usually a no-go for those with bigger busts, but there’s no need to steer clear of them anymore. This asymmetrical one-piece swimsuit, with a cute ruffle trim and full-coverage bottoms, has a built-in shelf bra to help keep your breasts in place, along with removable padded cups that shape and support. And thanks to a high neckline, you won’t have to worry about accidental nip slips. Helpful review: “Great bathing suit, holds up my 36H boobs great!” Available sizes: 6 — 18

Available colors: 45

10 A Tankini With A Flowy, High-Coverage Top SouqFone Two Piece Flounce Top with High Waisted Bottom Bikini Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon This flowy tankini will let you focus on enjoying your margarita (or other poolside beverage of choice), rather than constantly adjusting your bathing suit. The scoop-neck top has removable padded cups and a hidden elastic band for support, while the flowy overlay offers ample coverage. The top also features four adjustable straps that help distribute weight evenly across your shoulders. The mid-rise, full-coverage bottoms come in an array of colors and prints. Helpful review: “I ordered the 2XL and the piece fit comfortably and my boobs were actually supported. It was almost like wearing a sports bra in the pool, but a little less restricting. I thought I would feel really self conscious in this piece, but I wasn't [...] I even did a flip into the pool and nothing popped out or came off.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 24

11 A V-Neck One Piece With The Sweetest Ruffle Accent Daci Falabella Plus Size Ruffled One Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $35 See On Amazon This fluttery one-piece swimsuit with ruffle accenting the neckline, back, and cap sleeves is so cute, you’ll want to wear it beyond the pool, too (trust me: no one will know it’s a bathing suit, not a bodysuit). And it’s just as comfy as it is stylish: The V-shaped neckline provides moderate coverage, and removable, molded padded cups offer a push-up effect, without the use of an underwire. The waistband helps keep everything in place, while also creating a defined silhouette. This one also has full-coverage bottoms. Helpful review: “It is so hard for me to find a top and a bottom that fit correctly. I ordered a size 18 and it fit like a glove. I had some cleavage but it was still modest and I would feel comfortable in front of family. It is so hard to find a bathing suit top I am not spilling out of. I can't wait to wear it, this season!” Available sizes: Large — 26 Plus

Available colors: 15

12 A Classic One-Piece Swimsuit You’ll Have For Years La Blanca Goddess Lingerie One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $83 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with this classic one-piece swimsuit, complete with a chic shirred midsection and full-coverage bottoms. A built-in shelf bra and adjustable spaghetti straps provide support, while removable padded cups add shape and definition. The scooped neckline offers enough coverage to prevent spillover. This is on the pricier end of the spectrum, but between its classic, sophisticated feel and durable construction, you’ll keep it in your rotation for years on end. Helpful review: “I love this suit. [...] I’m a 34DD and top portion gave just the right amount of coverage.” Available sizes: 0 — 22 Plus

Available colors: 21

13 A Surplice-Style Bikini With A Full-Coverage Back Sovoyontee High Waisted Swimsuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon The perfect combination of coverage and cleavage, this surplice bikini is stretchy, soft, and supportive. Removable padded cups add shape, while the full-coverage back and sides and longline silhouette prevent spillover. Plus, an elastic band around the ribcage keeps the top in place and adds extra support. The bottoms are high-waisted, have high-cut legs, and reveal some cheek. Helpful review: “The unconventional style of the top provides the same support and coverage as a sports bra for women who are well endowed or prefer a modest style, but the V style of the neckline lets you show some cleavage.” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 24

14 This V-Neck One-Piece With Over 15,000 Glowing Ratings CUPSHE V Neck Ruffled One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking to define your cleavage but still want ample support, this one-piece swimsuit with a deep V-neckline, cute ruffle trim, cheeky bottoms, and ruched bodice is a great middle ground. Padded cups add shape, while an intricate lace-up back lets you customize the fit around your waist. With over 15,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s one of the site’s most popular swimsuits. Helpful review: “Great swimsuit for ppl with large chest and small frame bc you can tie the back to make it tight around your waist and under your boobs for support.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20