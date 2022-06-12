Any great bra will be comfortable, well-fitted, and supportive — but the best bras for summer require a few additional perks. Hot-weather bras should be especially effective when it comes to handling sweat and keeping you cool. Plus, they’ll remain virtually invisible underneath summer clothing or act as a fun accent, whichever is more your mood. For that reason, you’ll want to consider the material, the support features, and the overall design.

Material: First and foremost, a comfortable summer bra should be made from cooling or breathable materials. On the more natural side, you’ve got fabrics like bamboo and cotton, both of which are quick-drying, skin-friendly, and breathable. That said, tons of sports bras, bralettes, or T-shirt bras are also made with nylon or polyester, both of which have the potential to be extremely sweat-wicking and silky (that’s why most sports bras are made from these materials). Just be sure to choose a fabric construction that’s airy — and it should also have enough elastic that it stretches and moves with you.

Support features: Many bras use thick pads to add support the bust. However, in hot weather, those can quickly cause itching, sweating, and chafing. The best summer bras support your breasts without discomfort whether it’s a supportive wireless bra or an underwire bra that’s confirmed by reviewers not to rub. Instead, they use breathable compression fabric, lightweight foam, unlined lace, or even sweat-resistant adhesive.

Overall design: Finally, a great summer bra will complement your favorite summer clothing. Often, that means designs that work well with plunging necklines, spaghetti straps, halters, and strapless tops. Alternatively, pieces like lace bralettes or strappy sports bras are wonderful if you want to show them off on purpose, whether solo or as a lightweight layer.

Scroll on for 14 of the best summer bras on Amazon, plus a few additional options from around the web.

1. A Great All-Around T-Shirt Bra

With more than 6,000 reviews, the Amazon Essentials T-shirt bra is making waves because it’s affordable yet well-designed. Some have called it the “best bra ever,” because it’s comfortable, versatile, supportive, and made from a silky yet stretchy nylon-elastic blend. In terms of hot-weather wear, reviewers report that it’s “breathable” and “cool” so they “don’t feel all sweaty.” Plus, it’s “undetectable under light summer fabrics.” Features include underwire, smooth cups, adjustable straps, and a U-shaped back.

Available sizes: 30A — 40DDD

Available colors: Black, Brown, Dusty Pink, Washed Bronze, Light Pink, Light Gray, Camel

2. The Best Value In Cotton Bras

Yes, it has underwire for support — but according to reviewers, the Fruit of the Loom Extreme Comfort bra seriously lives up to its name: “The fabric is so soft, the underwires don't rub against my skin and irritate me and, better yet, no sweating boobs in my hot Texas climate!” one wrote. The unlined cups are made from stretchy, breathable cotton that moves with you, and since you get three bras for under $30 or two for roughly $20, it’s an incredible value.

Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: Heather Gray/White, Black Hue/Sand, Black Hue/Sand/White, Black/White/Gray Heather, White/Sand, Bittersweet Pink/White, Black Hue/White, Bittersweet Pink/White/Gray Heather

3. This Cooling, Sweat-Wicking Bamboo Bra

If you tend to run hot, the Boody Body EcoWear bra is designed to manage moisture, chafing, heat, and discomfort. That’s because it skips the pads and wires and contains only stretchy, silky, breathable bamboo viscose material. While it’s not the most supportive, its pull-on design is comfortable enough for sleeping, lounging, and low-impact movement. Most importantly, according to one reviewer, the “sweat-wicking bamboo blend actually works - unlike basically every other 'wicking' bra.”

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: Navy, Black, Light Gray, Nude 0, Nude 2, White, Nude 4, Nude 6, Dark Olive

4. A $12 Lace Bralette With Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Lace is great for hot weather because the lightweight, ventilated material is inherently cooling. This lace bralette from Smart & Sexy is a reviewer favorite with more than 12,000 five-star ratings, all because it’s stylish, comfortable, and supportive at the same time. The cups are soft and removable, but still actually “support larger breasts,” according to one shopper, while the deep-V and extra-wide cami straps look great under tanks or remain invisible with plunging necklines.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: Anthracite, Black Hue, Blue Radiance, Cabana Banana, Hot Fire, In The Buff, Indigo, Mint Chip, Red, White

5. A Supportive, Sweat-Wicking Bra

Especially in the hotter months, sweat can pool under the bustline, resulting in chafing and discomfort. The Warner’s Play it Cool bra is designed to eliminate that feeling entirely with its wire-free design and Chill FX lining. According to reviewers, the lightweight pads offer “plenty of support” for light workouts or daily wear, but the material wicks away sweat before breasts can feel “cold or itchy, which is a HUGE improvement” over most other bras.

Available sizes: 34A — 40C

Available colors: Toasted Almond, White, Butterscotch, Dark Gray

6. An Unlined Lace Bra With Underwire

“Absolutely love it. Super comfortable, fits correctly in all the right places, and an excellent bra for the hot summer months when it's too hot for that extra fabric,” one reviewer raved about this unlined underwire bra. Instead of thick pads, it supports with lace cups, underwire, a wide band, and thick adjustable straps. Plus, it comes in tons of colors and even a few matching panties.

Available sizes: 32C — 42DD

Available colors: Black, Blue Ashes, Modena, Black Contrast Apricot, Dark Pink, Burgundy, Dark Blue, Dusty Peach, Biscay Blue, Light Coral, Storm Blue, Brittany Blue, Light Gray, Oasis

7. This Strappy Sports Bra You’ll Want To Show Off

Available in two different strap designs, this cross-back sports bra begs to be seen. As a result, you can wear it underneath tanks, peeking through open-back tops, alongside spaghetti-strap sundresses, or entirely on its own. The sweat-wicking compression fabric is suitable for medium-impact movement, and the pads are fully removable so you can personalize your level of support (and if the extra material feels too hot).

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: Black, Red, Teal, White, Pink (in two strap designs)

8. A Breathable High-Impact Sports Bra

If you’re running, biking, or doing HIIT, you’ll want something extra-supportive — but unfortunately, high-impact workout bras can often be rigid and stifling. According to reviewers, the Yvette high-impact sports bra is the exception: “The material allows sweat to evaporate in the front and back,” one wrote, while another said, “Very comfortable and breathable material.” Even though it has an elastic band and structured pads to reduce shock, it’s also made with sweat-wicking fabric and has a mesh design that promotes airflow.

Available sizes: Small —5X-Large Plus

Available colors: Classic Black, Gray Blue, Navy

9. The Strapless Bra That’ll Actually Stay Put

Break out those strapless dresses, tube tops, and halters, all without having to worry about support or visible straps. The Wacoal Red Carpet strapless bra is built to support fuller busts with its foam cups, wider band, underwire, and silicone strips. Reviewers call it the “best strapless bra” they have “ever owned,” and even while sweating and dancing, they “didn’t have to adjust it once.”

Available sizes: 30D — 44G

Available colors: Sand, Black, Roebuck, Brush, Pecan, Gardenia

10. A Lacy Halter-Style Bra

If you’re looking for a bra that’ll remain hidden underneath a halter or just love the style, zero in on this lace bralette. Its triangular straps transform into ties that you can secure at the nape, which creates a backless silhouette. Even though it’s wire-free and unpadded (so it’s lightweight and breathable), larger-chested reviewers write that it “does the trick” — “I'm a DD, so I was actually pretty impressed,” one wrote.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: Black, Blue, Cardinal Red, Gray, Pink, White

11. This Lightweight Cami Bra

Cami bras offer a thin, seamless layer of moisture-wicking support underneath hot-weather fabrics — or you can wear them all on their own as a top. This C9 Champion cami bra works well for both, but especially the latter due to its dip-dye ombre design and eye-catching strappy back. It also dries quickly and has removable cups. “This bra gives me the EXACT support I need,” one reviewer wrote, “and I'm gonna wear it as a cute crop too for festivals or summer gatherings.”

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: Ocean Front Blue/Jazz Blue, Silverstone/Ebony, Smoked Lilac/Purple Thistle, Terracotta Pink/Dark Berry Purple

12. This Gorgeous Balconette Bra

Warmer weather often means lower, wider necklines, and that’s when straps and cups get in the way. A great balconette bra helps to keep those aspects hidden with their distanced straps and across-the-breast cut. This one is extra comfy with due to padded shoulder straps, but also breathable thanks to its lace, supportive due to its underwire, and gorgeous with its intricate detailing in six color options. (Just note when ordering that according to reviewers, the bands run small and the cups run big.)

Available sizes: 32B — 48H

Available colors: Black, White 2, Beige, Red, White/Beige, Black/Red, White

13. This Fan-Favorite Pushup Bra For A Great Price

Like most effective pushup bras, this one uses generous, angled padding to push breasts up and together. Unlike most other pushup bras, though, reviewers describe the T-shirt design as “easy to wear under almost any type of blouse or shirt” and the silky fabric as “soft” and “near-identical to [Victoria’s Secret PINK] Super Push-up,” which costs significantly more.

Available sizes: 32B — 38DDD

Available colors: Black, Blue Embroidery, Ice Blue, Lilac, Wild Leopard, Beige, Pink Leopard, White, Black Embroidery, Starry Gray, Starry Black, Peach Pink Embroidery

14. The Best Adhesive Bra

Finally, if you’re looking for zero straps or bands, opt for this adhesive bra. It offers moderate support and coverage (yes, even for breasts up to a G cup), and according to reviewers, it stays on all day and night, even in the face of heat, sweating, and movement. “[This bra stayed] perfectly secured in 100+ degree weather (dripping sweat), and I was even fully submerged in water, accidentally, and this did not budge,” one shopper wrote. Get it in four different tones, all of which come with free matching pasties.