Like with other tricky necklines, the best bras for halter tops are arguably one of the most difficult to find. For one, most of the bras that are advertised as “halter bras” are actually racer-backs — which will show underneath a backless halter top or dress. If that’s not the look you’re going for, you still have three good alternatives: You can find a bra that’s actually a halter; you can go strapless or convertible; or you can opt for a bra that’s designed to be seen in the first place.

The vast majority of just-around-the-neck, true halter bras are actually bralettes, which offer a comfy, non-restrictive alternative to a standard bra. That said, since they’re usually wire-free and often unpadded, it’s not easy to find a more supportive bralette. For people who need or want ample support, strapless or convertible bras may be a better option. These are often the best bras for tricky necklines because you don’t have to worry about straps at all — or you can position them as needed depending on the specific top or neck. Finally, consider picking a pretty bra you’ll want to show off on purpose, so the open back becomes a canvas for your stylistic expression.

This list contains all three categories and everything in between — from a strap-free adhesive silicone bra to a bra that looks like a back tattoo — so you can wear your favorite halters your way.

01 The Best Halter Bralette JOJOANS Floral Lace Halter Bralette Amazon $25 See On Amazon This floral lace bralette has more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.1-star overall rating, so it’s easily one of the most popular around-the-neck bras on Amazon. Unlike so many others that extend down between the shoulder blades, this one only wraps around the neck, so as long as your halter top has thicker straps, you won’t be able to see the bra. Still, it’s plenty comfortable with its stretchy lace fabric, and reviewers report that it’s surprisingly supportive (even without pads and wires) due to its double-layer lined cups. Thanks to the deep-V design, it’s also great with plunging necklines. And unlike so many other bralettes, it has a hook-and-eye closure in the back for a more customized fit. Choose between several colors. Available sizes: Small — X-Large One reviewer wrote: “I’m naturally a 36 DD and was apprehensive [...] I decided to take a chance and order this pretty little bra and I am so pleasantly surprised with the quality and support! It is far better than the one I have from Victoria’s Secret. Totes worth the money.”

02 A Budget-Friendly Multiway Push-Up Bra Maidenform Essential Multiway Push-Up Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Gorgeous lace, flexible cups that adapt to your shape, supportive underwire, a thick ergonomic band — the Maidenform Essential multiway bra seemingly has it all. Throw in the adjustable straps which you can wear straight, crossed, as a halter, over one shoulder, or not at all, and this bra will support you in the vast majority of outfits. You can get it in your choice of five colors, some with lace-free satin cups so they won’t snag on thinner, more delicate fabrics. Available sizes: 34A — 40DD One reviewer wrote: “Yay! I finally found a convertible strapless bra [...] It’s summertime, which means I’m wearing a lot of dresses and tank tops that are hard to wear with regular bras. I mainly got this to use strapless, but it also has two detachable straps that can be converted into 5 styles (strapless, regular, criss-cross, halter, and one shoulder). The straps go on and off easily, and don’t fall out while wearing them.”

03 The Best Bra With Invisible Straps Capezio Seamless Clear Back Bra With Transition Straps Amazon $30 See On Amazon Technically, these straps will peek out when you’re wearing a halter. However, since the Capezio seamless clear back bra comes with two sets of detachable straps (one beige, one transparent), it’s one of the most subtle options that still allows for over-the-shoulder support. The front of the bra consists of stretchy double-layer material that moves with the body and wicks moisture — and the seamless design won’t show through the vast majority of fabrics. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large One reviewer wrote: “I bought my daughter this bra for her halter cheerleading uniform. It fit great and she liked all the different configurations with the straps. [...] I guess it was a hit, after cheer camp I had to send a link to some of her friends trying to find a solution to go under their new uniform.”

04 A Supportive Strapless Bra For Big Busts Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Full Busted Underwire Bra Amazon $72 See On Amazon The Wacoal Red Carpet strapless bra is offered in cup sizes up to a G, and judging by its 4.4-star overall rating and hundreds of rave reviews, it actually delivers. The design features stretchy foam cups, half-circle underwire, an extra-wide band, and silicone stripping along both the top and bottom edges, all of which actually help it to stay put despite its strapless design. Since it also comes with removable and adjustable straps (which can be positioned as a halter), it’s technically a convertible bra, so you can add additional support when needed and however best suits your outfit. Get this one in black or four different shades. Available sizes: 30D — 44G One reviewer wrote: “Best strapless ever! I have tried many strapless bras over the years, they've all been awful for a heavy-busted chick like myself. This one is amazing!! I danced all night with this bad boy on and I never once had to adjust. 34 G is hard to find a bra for in general and this one is a winner.”

05 A Best-Selling Strappy Sports Bra icyzone Padded Strappy Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon With dozens of options (both solids and patterns), the icyzone sports bra is easily one of the most popular options on Amazon. In fact, it’s earned itself more than 8,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.3 stars because it is equal parts supportive and stylish. In the front, it has removable pads and four-way stretch fabric which give enough support for medium-impact activities — but the back begs to be seen with its several crisscrossing straps. In other words, if a bra is going to be visible underneath a halter top, it might as well make a statement. It’s also soft and sweat-wicking, which makes it so comfortable, reviewers have written things like, “I don’t want to take it off” and “I could sleep in this thing.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large One reviewer wrote: “I can't wait to order a couple more of these. It's so comfy and fits very well. The removable cups are a really natural shape, and the material is smooth and soft. I've worn it about 20x so far for working out, running, and for active casual wear. It washes well. It's one of my favorites! The straps are really fun under an open back top, and it's easy to put on.”

06 The Best Adhesive Bra Niidor Strapless Adhesive Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This adhesive bra (available in four skin tones) consists of silicone pads with a hypoallergenic sticky coating on the back. Consequently, it offers coverage and support without any straps whatsoever, so it works with all kinds of tricky necklines — including halters. It can be washed and reused over and over again, and it’s designed to stay put even in the face of sweat and movement. While it’s not as structured as an underwire bra with straps, thousands upon thousands of reviewers have awarded it five stars because it’s comfortable, virtually invisible, and offers “considerable [support] compared to just going braless,” according to one reviewer. Available sizes: A — G One reviewer wrote: “This product performed wayyyy better than expected. I took it on a Caribbean cruise. It was hot and wore it dancing every night for 2 plus hours. Never slipped or lost its stickiness and I could wear all of my cute halter dresses without bra straps showing. I was skeptical but thought I would try it and was super happy with this purchase.”

07 A Popular Convertible Bra With A Push-Up Effect ZUKULIFE Essentials Deep U Convertible Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon Specifically designed for the trickiest of tops (including open backs and plunging necklines), this deep-U convertible bra also has you covered for halters. Additionally, if you want a push-up effect, the curved side cups push breasts together to create cleavage while staying out of sight. The adjustable straps disconnect at both the front and the back, so you can position them any which way best suits your needs. For halters, that means you can place a single strap around the back of your neck. You can even pull the band lower in the back using the included criss-cross converter, so it’ll remain undetected under low-back styles. Available sizes: 32A — 42D One reviewer wrote: “This bra is very adaptable I have used it as a halter neck with a backless dress as well as over each shoulder straight or crossed at the back via the removable straps. It fits very well, gives great cleavage, and came with lots of accessories ie back extender, alternate length straps, and clear straps. It has washed up very well time and time again.”