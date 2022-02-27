The 8 Best Bras For Halter Tops
Like with other tricky necklines, the best bras for halter tops are arguably one of the most difficult to find. For one, most of the bras that are advertised as “halter bras” are actually racer-backs — which will show underneath a backless halter top or dress. If that’s not the look you’re going for, you still have three good alternatives: You can find a bra that’s actually a halter; you can go strapless or convertible; or you can opt for a bra that’s designed to be seen in the first place.
The vast majority of just-around-the-neck, true halter bras are actually bralettes, which offer a comfy, non-restrictive alternative to a standard bra. That said, since they’re usually wire-free and often unpadded, it’s not easy to find a more supportive bralette. For people who need or want ample support, strapless or convertible bras may be a better option. These are often the best bras for tricky necklines because you don’t have to worry about straps at all — or you can position them as needed depending on the specific top or neck. Finally, consider picking a pretty bra you’ll want to show off on purpose, so the open back becomes a canvas for your stylistic expression.
This list contains all three categories and everything in between — from a strap-free adhesive silicone bra to a bra that looks like a back tattoo — so you can wear your favorite halters your way.