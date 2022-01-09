On those days when you don’t feel like wearing a bra with an underwire, a bralette is a fantastic alternative that capitalizes on comfort. The best bralettes for small breasts are made of soft materials with a little bit of stretch to hug your body and offer lightweight support. Some include padding for extra coverage, and others are elevated with chic design details.

The biggest difference between bralettes and conventional bras is that bralettes don’t have underwires. Also, they’re generally less structured and typically feature lining instead of padding — although some bralettes offer padding as well. If you want the option of adding a little more structure, you can choose one with removable padding, giving you the best of both worlds. And depending on how much customization you want, you can choose a bralette with clasps and adjustable straps or go for a simple pullover option that’s totally fuss-free.

So are bralettes good for small breasts? Absolutely. Since bralettes provide lighter support than traditional bras, they’re naturally suited for those with smaller busts. That means the best bralettes for small chests simply comes down to a matter of style and comfort preferences. A simple cotton bralette with wider straps is perfect for workouts and lounging, while a more delicate lace bralette with spaghetti straps can be nice under a blouse. Bralettes with a little extra coverage can even be worn on their own as cute crop tops.

So if you’re wondering where to get good bralettes, you’ve come to the right place. Whether you’re in the market for an airy lace bralette or a simple seamless option you can wear under T-shirts, I’ve got you covered.

01 This Highly Rated Seamless Bralette That’s Invisible Under Clothes Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Bralette Amazon $27 See On Amazon Multiple reviewers call this Calvin Klein pick the “best bra ever” and it has a seamless design that’s perfect if you’re looking for a bralette that’s virtually invisible under everything from T-shirts to tank tops. The nylon-elastane material is super stretchy, securely hugging your chest, and the removable padding means you can control the amount of coverage. With length-adjustable straps and a pull-on closure, this bralette is a great everyday piece that’s high quality, and according to reviewers, it has removable cups. According to a reviewer: “I had been on the hunt for a bra for daily/casual wear and I am so glad that I decided to order this bra. I just ordered 4 more because it fits my needs so perfectly. I am small chested (34A/32B) athletically built and really do not need much support, and I definitely appreciate the removable padding.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

02 A Lace Bralette With A Unique Racerback Design JENNY JEN Racerback Lace Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon The unique racerback design on this lacy lacy bralette is ultra-chic, and the nonadjustable straps virtually disappear under tank tops. It’s made from a nylon-spandex blend, with a soft rayon lining in the cups. Despite its delicate material, this pullover bralette still offers ample coverage without feeling constricting. According to a reviewer: “This style of bralette is perfect because it's stretchy enough to fit my wide torso, but doesn't gap in the front like traditional foam cup bras always do. It's comfortable and the material is soft. It's not the scratchy lace kind. I'm very happy with this bralette and will be buying more colors soon.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

03 Editor’s Choice: A Buttery Soft Bralette That Feels Like “Wearing Nothing” True & Co True Body Lift Triangle Bralette Amazon $58 See On Amazon Bustle Commerce editor Danielle Kraese says, “I’ve been gradually moving toward comfier bras over the years, hoping to someday find the one that truly feels like wearing nothing. And this True & Co bralette is it! It offers just enough support for me without feeling tight or constricting, and the material is so silky — there is absolutely no pinching or poking. I have two now, and I’m already plotting which colors I’ll get next.” Made from a combination of nylon and elastane, the buttery soft bralette features a wire-free, pullover design with adjustable straps. Triangle cups offer support, and removable pads let you customize how much coverage you get. According to a reviewer: “This is a great bra. It's so comfortable and provides support without an underwire. I am very impressed by the entire collection from True & Co and would give all the bras I have received so far 10 stars if I could. This is perfect for my smallbust which still needs support.” Available sizes: X-Small — 2X (30DD/32A — 44DD)

04 The Lightly Padded Bralette That Provides Just Enough Support Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Looking for a bralette that still has some (light) padding and support? Reviewers have reported that the Bali Comfort Revolution bralette is the “best fitting bra” they’ve found. It includes non-removable foam cups that gently mold to your chest, as well as a hook-and-eye closure that allows you to adjust the band. With a supportive under-chest band and nonadjustable straps, this nylon-spandex bralette gives you the perks of a sports bra without the tightness. Think of it as a halfway point between an athletic bra and a regular bra — only comfier. According to a reviewer: “Seriously comfortable. [...] Has enough padding to keep things in check on cold mornings without being too padded or bulky. Washes up great! I just chuck it in with my regular wash and machine dry. Doesn't lose its shape like other bras I've tried.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

05 This Strappy Bralette That Doubles As A Top HDE Plus-Size Spaghetti Strap Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon Here’s a pullover bralette crop top that’s elevated by nonadjustable strappy details in the front and back. The full-coverage pullover top can be worn on its own or as a layering piece, giving you tons of options when it comes to styling. The cotton-nylon material has a hint of spandex that gives it just enough stretchy supportiveness. According to a reviewer: “I got the 3x and it's literally perfect in every single way. [...] It isn't too loose and just tight enough to hold everything in, I will definitely buy more. The straps can be confusing at first because there are so many but you get use to it. This thing is seriously comfortable and cute!” Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

06 This Smoothing Bralette That’s Super Comfortable Warner's Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Reviewers have written that Warner’s wire-free option is the “best everyday bra”, and it’s specifically designed to hug your body for a perfect fit. The lightweight nylon material has spandex for added stretch, and the full-coverage side panels create a smooth silhouette, while the wide straps can be adjusted to stay in place. There’s a hook closure in the back, so you can adjust how snugly the bra fits. According to a reviewer: “I can’t say enough good things about this bra. I am small chested though not a petite person and have always struggled to find a good fitting bra that isn’t a sports/lounge type bra. This bra is hands down the best bra I have ever owned. [...] It’s extremely comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

07 A Lacy Bralette With Removable Padding For Customizable Coverage Mae Padded Lace Bralette Amazon $16 See On Amazon The cotton-lined cups on this lace bralette have removable padding, so you can decide how much coverage you want. The entire bralette is covered in a gorgeous nylon lace, with a slight ruching detail in the center of the bust. Ideal for those with A- to C-cup bra sizes, this pullover bralette has adjustable spaghetti straps that are are extra thin, which makes them work well for a variety of tops. According to a reviewer: “This is the second bra I have bought from Mae, and I think I am more impressed with this one than the last! It is extremely comfortable (more comfortable than some of the sports bras I own). I have smaller boobs, so I don't need a lot of support, but the padding is enough to keep my nipples from poking through. It's also super cute!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

08 A Trio Of Basic Cotton Bralettes With Spaghetti Straps Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti-Strap Sports Bralettes (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon At a super wallet-conscious price, you can get three lightweight, breathable bras made of cotton and spandex. They’re great for wearing during light exercise, or for everyday wear. The pack of three pullover bralettes comes with one set of optional pads, so you can add extra coverage when you feel like it. Besides nonadjustable spaghetti straps, these bralettes are also available in a racerback style for added support. According to a reviewer: “Really great bra for small busted gals. I’m an A cup and pretty much just needed a workout bra that would hide any nipple from showing at the gym since I don’t need much support. I love how simple, but flattering these bras are.” Available sizes: 32 — 44

09 This Simple Calvin Klein Bralette For Lounging Around Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from breathable cotton blended with soft modal and a hint of elastane, this modern minimalist bra from Calvin Klein is perfect for lounging and light workouts — just pair it with sweats, shorts, or leggings, and you’re good to go. Along with the classic Calvin Klein logo, the pullover bralette has a nonadjustable racerback design and light, unlined cups. It’s so cool and comfy, you’ll want it in every color. According to a reviewer: “This is the most comfortable bralette in the world. [...] The material is UNBELIEVABLY soft, it feels like you aren’t wearing a bra at all. I put this in the wash with all my clothes and let it hang to dry, and I’ve had no problems with shrinking or pilling at al.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 The Silky Bralette That’s Great For Layering Mae Microfiber Lace Bralette Amazon $9 See On Amazon This silky no-padding bra pairs exceptionally well with clothing — the lace trim adds a pretty touch to low-cut tops. The nylon-spandex bralette doesn’t have padding, so this pullover option truly provides the lightest of coverage — it’s best for those with A- to C-cup bra sizes. The thin, adjustable spaghetti straps allow you to get the perfect fit. According to a reviewer: “OBSESSED!!! The reviews are what convinced me to go through with the purchase and I’m super glad I did. This is a great non padded bra that looks oh so chic with a deep cut, button down shirt. You know when you want to sort of show off your bra but tastefully. This is the perfect bra for that! Love it, I cannot say it enough. I’ve recommended it to everyone! Important to note that I’m a 34 A.” Available sizes: Medium, Large

11 This Delicate Pullover Bralette Made With Sheer Lace b.tempt'd by Wacoal Lace Kiss Bralette Amazon $18 See On Amazon Here’s an unlined bralette made out of a gorgeous lace material. With a dainty floral design across the bust, the nylon-spandex garment features a light elastic band underneath the sheer cups for light support. A smooth band of scalloped lace sits underneath the chest area, allowing you to pull this bra on and off without a hook-and-eye closure. Thin, adjustable spaghetti straps hold everything in place. According to a reviewer: “I love this! its so soft and comfortable, and fits perfectly! it goes beautifully under almost all of my sundresses, and the light color makes it ideal for, well, whatever!! If you're considering buying this, go for it! you won't be sorry!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large Plus

12 This Padded Bralette With Push-Up Support DOBREVA Push-Up Padded Bralette Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a bralette with a little more structure, this comfortable push-up bra is your best bet. The push-up design provides extra support, while the under-chest band and adjustable straps hold everything in place. While the buttery soft polyamide-spandex fabric gives this garment the look of a traditional bra, the wire-free design and pull-on closure classify it as a bralette — so basically, you’re getting the best of both worlds. According to a reviewer: “I have a large rib cage and small breasts, it’s SO hard for me to find a bra that doesn’t dig into my chest and sides. This bra is BEYOND comfortable and very flattering to my small chest! I’ll be ordering more!!!” Available sizes: 32A — 40D

13 The Lace Bralette With Convertible Straps Maidenform Pure Comfort Convertible Lace Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon You can adjust the convertible straps on this lace bralette, allowing you to have either a halter-neck or criss-cross fit. The lace is made from a nylon-spandex material, and there’s extra spandex in the back for an added bit of stretch. With a longline frame design, this bralette has non-removable foam cups that add coverage. The wide band has a hook-and-eye closure in the back, so you can get the most secure fit. According to a reviewer: “This is probably the only bra I have ever bought that fit me perfectly right out of the package! And I am someone who struggles to find a good bra. My chest is small, 34A to be exact, but the top of my breast is very flat while fuller at the bottom. This bra hugs [my chest] with absolutely ZERO gapping. Which is a huge issue for me!!! I can never fill a cup! I'm buying one in every damn color!” Available sizes: 34A — 40D

