Finding a comfortable, well-fitting bra is a real game-changer, and there’s a huge selection of them on Amazon. The most comfortable wireless bras are a great alternative for those who don’t like underwires, and they’re perfect for lounging, sleeping, and everyday wear. Many even offer plenty of support.

The right fit is essential when shopping for bras, and sizes may differ slightly between brands. It’s a good idea to know your measurements and store them in an easily accessible place to have on hand while shopping. To determine your measurements, all you need is flexible measuring tape and some simple instructions. Do you suspect you may be wearing the wrong bra size? If there’s cup spillage over the top or sides, or gaps in the cups, the straps slip, or the band rides up, you may need a different fit.

Most wireless bras offer less structure and support than underwire styles, but there are some wire-free options on this list that offer a bit more support with padded cups and cleverly positioned panels. Bralettes tend to offer the least amount of support if you like that feeling of freedom.

The options on this list are available in a range of colors and sizes, so no matter which style you prefer, there's a comfortable wireless bra for you.

1. The Best Overall Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift & Support Wire-Free Bra $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this a best-selling everyday bra on Amazon, offers plenty of support, and comes in an impressively large range of sizes — it's super affordable, too. Playtex’s TruSupport system offers four-way support and comfort with higher sides, wide and cushioned straps, rounder cups, and a smooth back. Specially designed panels in the cups provide extra shaping and support. This bra has a hook and eye closure, and it's available in several colors in floral jacquard fabric or cotton stretch. Fans on Amazon love the wire-free support provided by this pick. "I hate underwire bras and like the lift band in the bottom of the cup of this bra. The lift is high enough to give my back relief from the weight of my breasts," wrote one shopper. Available sizes: 36B - 46DDD

2. The Best Wireless T-Shirt Bra Hanes Ultimate T-Shirt Bra $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This super comfortable T-shirt bra features Hanes’ ComfortBlend lining, which makes it feel as soft as your favorite tee while built-in concealing petals in the cups prevent show-through with clingy tops. The moisture-wicking lining and four-way stretch band with hook and eye closure keep you comfortable all day, and it's free of those itchy tags. As a bonus, the straps convert to criss-cross for added versatility. According to Amazon fans, this bra looks great under tees and it's comfy enough to wear even when the day is done. One fan wrote: "It is super smooth, so it's very good for t-shirts or other close-fitting tops. For once, I'm not taking off my bra as soon as I get home." Available sizes: 34A - 36D

3. The Best Bralette For A to C Cups Mae Scoopneck Bralette $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This pull-on seamless bralette has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon, and is a popular choice for its comfort and quality. "Fits perfect. So comfy! The pads are sewn in place so they don’t get crinkled or moved in the wash," noted one customer. The brand says it's best-suited for A to C cups since it only offers light support. Made from nylon and elastane, it's available in a variety of colors, either completely smooth or with a lace band. Plus, it's even machine washable. Available sizes: XS - XL

4. The Best Bralette For Larger Busts Cosabella Never Say Never Curvy Bralette $65 | Amazon See On Amazon A pull-on racerback bralette designed with fuller cups, this style is a great light to medium support bralette pick for larger busts, and Amazon reviewers confirm this is one of the best bralettes for larger busts. "Being a 34 DD, it is super hard finding a bralette that fits and barely covers me. I got a small and it fits PERFECT!" raved one shopper. It features a plunging V-neckline and wide straps that won’t dig into skin. For added support, it's lined with a specially designed but lightweight power mesh and has a hidden soft elastic band at the bust. Made from non-sheer allover scalloped lace, this bralette is available in several colors from red to black to mauve. Available sizes: XS - XL

5. A Supportive Wireless Bra With An Extra-Comfy Closure Bali Double-Support Spa Closure Wire-Free Bra $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This supportive wireless bra is a great pick if you frequently find bra bands uncomfortable. The spa closure means there’s a very clever gel pouch at the back to protect your skin from irritation, and there are no tags. It features seamless two-ply cups and an M-frame design, which provides comfortable, long-lasting lift and a fit that conforms to your body, too. It's also designed so the straps and back stay in place. You can shop a variety of colors like pale pink, lavender, and a soft taupe, too. You can even wash it in the machine. With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, this bra earns praise for its comfort and support. One fan reports: "I can honestly say I've never had a more comfortable bra, better fit, more natural look, comfortable support, and the back closure is ingenious - so soft." Available sizes: 34B - 44DDD

6. A Fan-Favorite Stylish Bralette Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This classic racerback bralette is made from a breathable, stretchy cotton and modal blend and features the iconic Calvin Klein logo embroidered on the band for a sporty look. There's a variety of colors and patterns to choose from including florals and stripes. It's also machine washable. Fans of this bralette are thrilled to find this style on Amazon. "This is the most comfortable bralette in the world. [...] I am a 32D and I ordered a size small, which fits great. If you’re between sizes, I’d recommend going a size down as this is very stretchy," one customer wrote. However, fans are quick to note that while it has a sporty look, it is not intended for workouts. Available sizes: XS - XL