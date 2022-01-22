There’s nothing like a pair of chic boots to tie an outfit together — and if you have wide feet, there are lots of options to pick from. The best boots for wide feet are generously sized for comfort, with toe boxes that give you plenty of wiggle room. They come in a variety of heights and styles, from low-cut ankle booties to knee-high riding boots to hiking boots.

As far as fit goes, a wide foot in women’s shoes is considered to be anywhere between 3.1 inches and 5.8 inches, depending on shoe size (with width increasing as the shoe size gets bigger). However, most brands don’t offer specific measurement guidance — rather, they offer specific “wide” and “extra-wide” styles that are designed to have a roomier fit, which helps make the shopping process a little more foolproof. And while boot shape is a matter of preference, as a general rule of thumb, you may want to opt for shoes with bigger toe boxes to avoid pinching and discomfort. Also, if you’re going for higher boots and have wider calves, look for options designed for wide calves or boots with knit panels for a stretchy fit.

When it comes to style, wide-width boots come in an array of heights and designs. Whether you’re looking for a casual ankle boot you can wear while running errands, a durable, water-resistant hiking boot you can hit the trails in, or anything in between, there are plenty of choices.

Below, I’ve rounded up a diverse selection of the best boots for wide feet, and each pair comes highly recommended from reviewers.

01 These Chelsea Boots That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Clarks Clarkdale Arlo Chelsea Boots Amazon $160 See On Amazon With low 1.25-inch heels and your choice of real suede or leather uppers, these versatile Chelsea boots go with anything from skirts to jeans, and will never go out of style. Stretchy side panels on both sides make these boots super easy to pull on and off with minimal effort. They have durable rubber outsoles, rounded toes, and removable footbeds if you want to to give the boots a lighter feel. They come in a range of solids, as well as fun dalmatian and leopard prints. According to a reviewer: “I love these Chelsea boots. I get compliments from random people on the street when I wear them. They are a true navy blue color that goes great with jeans. My feet are slightly wide so I always worry that shoes I order online will be too tight but I have no complaints about these booties, they are comfortable!” Available sizes: 5 — 10 (standard and select wide sizes)

02 An Everyday Ankle Boot In Extended Wide Sizes Propét Delaney Ankle Boots Amazon $80 See On Amazon If you have extra-wide feet, you don’t have to sacrifice style for comfort, as proven by the Propét Delaney ankle boots, which come in wide, extra-wide, and extra-extra-wide sizes. Made from your choice of leather or suede, the boots feature traction soles with 1-inch heels and cushioned insoles. The lace-up shoes feature zippers on the insides for easy and off, and they’re treated for water-resistance. According to a reviewer: “Purchased because of their many options for width as well as the good reviews. I purchased the 11 extra wide and they actually fit well! I have always had issues finding shoes that fit well and these have exceeded my expectations so far.” Available sizes: 6 — 11 (standard and select narrow, wide, X-wide, and XX-wide sizes)

03 A Pair Of Riding Boots That Are Totally Classic LifeStride X-Anita Knee-High Boots Amazon $120 See On Amazon These riding boots from LifeStride have a classic silhouette that can be dressed up for work or worn casually with jeans. The timeless design features a rounded toe, a side-buckle detail, and a stacked 1.25-inch block heel. The uppers are made of faux leather, and the knit panel on the back of each boot means they’re comfortable for calves of all sizes. Full-length side zippers allow you to pull them on with ease, and the flexible outsoles move with your feet for comfortable walking. According to a reviewer: “wide calf and wide feet... and they fit PERFECT. I walked around everywhere and no pain. Super comfortable and stylish. Best boots I ever bought and the quality is great.” Available sizes: 5 — 12 (standard and select wide sizes)

04 The Lace-up Boots That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Clarks Camzin Grace Ankle Boots Amazon $51 See On Amazon The lace-up closures on these ankle boots gives them a subtly sophisticated look that can be styled up or down. Available in leather and suede options, the low-profile uppers feature crisp, tailored lines. Rubber soles, rounded toes, and casual 1-inch heels make these boots suitable for work, walking around town, or running daily errands. According to a reviewer: “I tried on the Camzin Grace ankle boots with a midweight sock and much to my amazement, they were not too narrow and instantly felt comfortable. [...] The footbed is somewhat squishy like memory foam, and the sole is flexible with a low heel perfect for daily treks around town.” Available sizes: 5 — 12 (standard and select wide sizes)

05 These Heeled Boots That Are The Epitome Of Chic RF ROOM OF FASHION Block-Heel Ankle Boots Amazon $70 See On Amazon Looking for something chic with a higher heel that’s still easy to walk in? These ankle boot have 2.75-inch block heels that give them a more dressed-up vibe, and while they look just like leather, they’re actually made from a synthetic material — hence the relatively budget-friendly price tag. Side-zipper closures help you effortlessly slip these comfy boots on and off, but keep in mind that while the toes are rounded, they’re a bit narrower than with some other options on the list. According to a reviewer: “I have wider feet and I tend to find heels uncomfortable, but let me tell you, these booties are PERFECT! So comfortable and unbelievably cute. [...] If you are debating whether or not to buy these, pull the plug and do it! Especially you wide-footed folks out there, these are incredible.” Available sizes: 6 Wide — 11 Wide

06 These Orthopedic Boots With Extra Padding For Comfort Orthofeet Florence Boots Amazon $135 See On Amazon If you live with foot issues like plantar fasciitis, or spend a lot of time on your feet, these orthopedic boots from Orthofeet may help provide relief from discomfort. Available in wide and extra-wide styles, the shoes have multi-layer, orthotic insoles with ample arch support and lots of cushioning. The suede uppers have adjustable Velcro straps and wide toe boxes, and the collars have a faux fur lining that keeps your feet warm. According to a reviewer: “As soon as I put them on - with no problems at all, my feet were happier than they’ve ever been in a pair of boots. Orthofeet also included two different sizes of extra insoles, in case they were too loose. I purchased a half-size larger than my normal shoe size, and they are perfect - without the insoles. I did not want to take them off.” Available sizes: 5 — 12 (standard, wide, and X-wide sizes)

07 A Pair Of Highly Rated Rain Boots In 55 Styles Sperry Saltwater Rain Boots Amazon $72 See On Amazon For comfort and protection in wet weather, these water-resistant rain boots from Sperry boast a 4.7-star overall rating after 22,000 reviews. The bottom half is rubber while the top half is made from your choice of leather, nylon or wool. Besides the rawhide laces, side zippers make the boots extra easy to pull on, and the traction soles offer sure footing on slick surfaces. The cushioned insoles and micro-fleece lining offer warmth and comfort, while the 1-inch heels and rounded toes make these easy to walk in. They’re available in 55 colors and patterns, so you can go with something classic or make a statement with styles like leopard print, camo, or sparkles. According to a reviewer: “These boots are AMAZING! I live in Michigan and wear mine every day. My feet stay warm and dry running around doing every day errands with kids. They are so comfortable it's like wearing a pair of your favorite sneakers. I have a wide foot and a high arch, and wear a size 9 in most shoes. I ordered the 9 in these and they fit great, even with room for a thicker sock. I can't say enough about these boots!” Available sizes: 5 — 12 (standard and select wide sizes)

08 The Ankle Boots With Memory Foam Insoles That Feel Like Walking On Clouds Dr. Scholl’s Rate Ankle Boots Amazon $60 See On Amazon Dr. Scholl’s has created a pair of ankle boots that are so comfy, you’ll feel like you’re walking on a cloud. The secret? Cushy memory foam insoles and durable rubber outsoles. The uppers are made from microfiber suede with a perforated geometric pattern, and chop-out details on both sides make it easy to pull these booties on and off. With low 1-inch stacked heels and rounded toes, these boots are super comfortable to walk in, too. According to a reviewer: “I love these!! I have wide feet and wearing booties is hard for me because most of them are too narrow [...] Not in these though! I got the 8.5 Wide and they're awesome. Comfy and nice looking. The sole is soft so they don't hurt my feet after I've been on them awhile like some of my shoes do. They've held up so far it's almost been a year since I've had them.” Available sizes: 6 — 11 (standard and wide sizes)

09 A Pair Of Ankle Boots With Chunky Heels & Criss-Cross Details LifeStride Jezebel Ankle Boots Amazon $50 See On Amazon Wraparound straps and understated double-buckle details give these ankle boots a stylish edge, and they’ve earned a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 1,400 reviews. They have higher stacked heels at 2.75 inches, but the memory foam insoles and flexible traction outsoles help increase comfort and stability. Made from synthetic microsuede, they have rounded toes and side-zipper closures that make getting these boots on and off hassle-free. According to a reviewer: “These boots are AMAZING! I am a finance director at a car dealership and I am on my feet a lot of the day. I wore these boots out of the box for 13 straight hours. They are true to size. Incredibly comfortable, even for wide feet girls. These are a must buy!” Available sizes: 5 — 11 (standard and wide sizes)

10 The Fluffy Suede UGG Boots With Ribbon Details Koolaburra by UGG Victoria Mid-Calf Boots $100 See On Amazon These mid-calf boots from Koolaburra by UGG are perfect for anyone looking for a 2000s-inspired aesthetic, and this particular line is more budget-friendly than traditional UGGs. The fluffy lining is made of a combination of faux sheepskin and real fur, providing serious warmth to your ankles and calves. Satin bow details can be found on the soft suede uppers, making these boots just as chic as they are comfy. Cushioned sock liners and generously sized toe boxes add even more comfort, so it’s understandable why this pair has racked up more than 8,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating. According to a reviewer: “I absolutely LOVE these boots!! They fit perfect, are sooo comfortable and keep my feet warm. They aren't too tight on my calves like most boots are. Would definitely recommend!” Available sizes: 5 — 12 (standard and wide sizes)

11 The Steve Madden Combat Boots That Are Pre-Distressed Steve Madden Troopa Boots Amazon $80 See On Amazon Steve Madden has designed a pair of combat boots that are more lightweight and have a slimmer profile than traditional combat boots, making them comfortable for everyday wear. Rising to the mid-calf, the uppers are made from your choice of genuine leather or suede with a pre-distressed, worn-in look. Besides the laces on the front of the boot, discreet side-zipper closures make putting these boots on quick and easy, while cushioned footbeds and rounded toes add an extra layer of comfort. Durable rubber outsoles allow you to walk in these boots with ease, and the heels measure approximately 1 inch, according to a reviewer. According to a reviewer: “I absolutely love these boots. They are a classic combat style look without being big, too clunky and heavy. I have had a pair of these in cognac color for about 8 years, and I finally decided to treat myself to the boots in black. The leather is soft and the fit is true to size, with plenty of room for heavy socks. They look awesome with jeans and are comfortable if you wear them all day.” Available sizes: 5 — 11 (standard and wide sizes)

12 These Casual Boots That Are So Warm & Cozy Skechers On-The-Go Joy-Lush Chukka Boots Amazon $56 See On Amazon When cold weather rolls around, you’re not going to want to take these chukka boots off. They’ve got suede uppers treated with 3M Scotchgard for water- and stain-resistance, while the insides are lined in fleece with a faux fur lining around the ankles. The lace-up closures give them the casual feel of sneakers, and the rubber outsoles and large toe boxes make them comfortable to walk in. These boots are lightweight and comfy, with responsive cushioning that energizes every step. According to a reviewer: “I love these shoes! I wear a wide width and it's so hard to find cute shoes. These look so cute with jeans and I can actually wear a sock with them. That brings joy to my feet! I'm going to order another pair in a different color.” Available sizes: 5 — 11 (standard and wide sizes)

13 The Everyday Booties In 48 Styles To Go With Anything Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Booties Amazon $93 See On Amazon Made of genuine leather, these ankle booties have a worn-in look and feel, and the 1.2-inch stacked heels and rounded toes make them comfortable to walk in for long periods of time. With zipper closures and back heel tabs, the boots are easy to get on your feet. In addition to classic brown, black, and gray colors, Lucky Brand offers a wide array of unique shades and patterns, including two-tone options, snakeskin, suede, and animal prints. According to a reviewer: “These are literally the best booties I’ve ever owned! I have wide feet and they definitely stretched to fit quickly with minimal “breaking in” time. I work on my feet and wear them for 8+ hours and they are seriously the best. I usually wear a 5 1/2 but ordered a 6 and they are absolutely perfect.” Available sizes: 5 — 13 (standard and select wide sizes)

14 These Classic Timberlands In 20 Styles Timberland Double Nellie Waterproof Ankle Boots Amazon $135 See On Amazon For a timeless outdoorsy boot, you can’t go wrong with a pair of Timberlands, and this style comes in 20 colors, ranging from black to gray to salmon. Made with your choice of leather or nubuck, the water-resistant boots feature 1-inch heels, durable lug soles, and rounded toe boxes. They lace up, but there are no side zippers, so they may be a bit tricker to take on and off. Inside, they have removable anti-fatigue footbeds for comfort, and mesh lining for breathability, and padded collars. This pick is also available in a similar style with a higher heel. According to a reviewer: “I bought these in an 8 wide [...] after the initial break in these have been amazing. Very comfortable and durable. They're also super cute and I almost feel bad getting them so dirty.” Available sizes: 5 — 11 (standard and wide sizes)

15 The Over-The-Knee Boots That Stretch To Fit Any Size Calf RF Room of Fashion Over-The-Knee Boots Amazon $90 See On Amazon These tall over-the-knee boots are made of a faux suede material, stretching all the way up over your knees and securing with partial inner zipper closures and adjustable ties at the tops. The 2-inch block heels add a little extra height, while the anti-slip rubber outsoles and rounded toes allow you to walk with ease. Inside the shoes, memory foam insoles provide extra padding for your feet. These boots are available in options for both wide and straight-size calves, so you can get a comfortable fit all the way through the leg. According to a reviewer: “Love these boots! I've been looking forever for a pair of decent boots with not too high of a heel, wide calf, wide foot fit, and option for over or under knee. These are it! I'm ordering a second pair soon.” Available sizes: 6 Wide — 11 Wide

16 A Pair Of Columbia Hiking Boots That Reviewers Swear By Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boots Amazon $90 See On Amazon The best hiking boots for wide feet, these water-resistant Columbia ankle boots can stand up to all kinds of terrain and have earned a stellar 4.7-star overall rating after 31,000 reviews. They’re constructed from durable leather and suede, with rounded toes and breathable mesh tongues. For all-day comfort, the lightweight mid-soles are cushioned to absorb shock, offering great energy return. The strong metal lacing hardware keeps the boot securely on your foot, while the traction rubber outsoles help you scale rocky trails. According to a reviewer: “Great boots! I’m extremely impressed with these boots. I have a wide foot so I usually take between a 9 and 10 depending on the shoe. I saw these came in wide so I went with the 9 wide and they fit like a glove. They are extremely comfortable right out the box. I’ve gone on two hikes with them so far.” Available sizes: 5 — 12 (standard and select wide sizes)

17 These Mid-Height Lace-Up Boots That Are Undeniably Cool Naturalizer Callie Mid-Shaft Calf Boots Amazon $105 See On Amazon These calf-height boots take the best parts of a combat boot and combine it with a 3.5-inch block heel. Made of genuine leather, the uppers have a vintage, worn-in feel, and the ultra-cool design features laces and side-zipper closures. Thanks to the durable rubber outsoles, rounded toes, and cushioned insoles, these boots are totally comfy despite their height — making them a great option for those who don’t typically wear heeled boots. Choose from regular leather, suede, or crocodile designs. According to a reviewer: “These boots are SO cute and comfortable. Because it's a block heel and the laces come up above the ankle, it lends great support even for the heel-averse. It comes with black laces but I subbed them with red and black laces (to make them look like hiking boots) and I get compliments on them all the time. My new favorite shoes.” Available sizes: 4 — 12 (standard and select wide sizes)

18 The Fan-Favorite Columbia Snow Boots With Faux Fur Lining Columbia Ice Maiden II Snow Boots Amazon $80 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating after 24,000 reviews, these Columbia snow boots have waterproof uppers made of leather and fabric, with lace-up closures that help block moisture. Faux fur lining around the ankles provides extra warmth, and traction rubber soles help prevent you from slipping on the ice, while the wide toe boxes keep you comfortable. According to a reviewer: “Definitely came in handy when we got 40+ inch of snow in upstate NY this winter. Kept my feet and lower legs dry [...] This is my second pair of the same style of boots. I have wide feet and they where tight for the first few weeks of use. But after breaking them in they are nice and wide for my feet. I will buy again.” Available sizes: 5 — 12 (standard and select wide sizes)

