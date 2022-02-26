When it comes to my wardrobe, bodysuits are easily the most-reached-for article of clothing in my entire closet. They’re easy to layer, can be dressed up or down, look great with everything from jeans to high-waisted skirts, and (the best part), they never come untucked. The best bodysuits for plus sizes come in a range of materials and styles, but all are paired with features that make your life more convenient. Plus, Amazon makes it easier than ever to find the right size thanks to its huge selection and inclusive options. (All of the bodysuits below are offered in sizes up to 3X, and some of them go up to a 5X.)

Material can be subjective depending on your particular tastes — cotton is skin-friendly, viscose and rayon are breathable, and polyester is easy to care for — but whatever you choose, be sure that it has some added stretch for comfort. Most top-selling options feature roughly 5% elastane or spandex, for a material reviewers report is adaptive without becoming transparent.

In terms of convenient features, all of these have snaps or clasps at the bottom so it’s easier to get dressed or use the restroom. A few of them also feature compressive fabric that offers a little more support when it comes to holding a strapless bra in place — or if you choose to forego the bra entirely.

Scroll on for 14 bodysuits in a wide range of necklines, sleeve lengths, color options, and patterns, so you can find one (or more!) you truly love.

1. The Best Basic Short-Sleeve Bodysuit

Made primarily from cotton with short sleeves and a V-neck, this bodysuit is a must-have for your casual wardrobe. It can be dressed down with jeans or dressed up with a skirt — and since it comes in over 20 different colors and patterns (including tie-dye and animal prints), there’s a match for just about every outfit. Reviewers also rave about how comfortable and cute they are, which helps explain why they have more than 2,000 ratings.

Material: 95% cotton, 5% spandex

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

One reviewer wrote: “*Actually* plus sized. Y’all. These are amazing. [...] Between my long torso and large stomach, I was afraid that the crotch would ride up uncomfortably high, but there's actually room to spare. I bought the red and blue ones as soon as they were available too - they are worth every penny!”

2. This Wrap Bodysuit With Long Sleeves

For an instant elevated touch, there’s this V-neck wrap-style bodysuit. It still looks great with casual jeans, but its wrap design and long sleeves pair well with “black dress pants” or “a long skirt,” too, according to reviewers. That said, since it’s made from cotton and spandex, it’s just as stretchy, comfortable, and breathable as your favorite T-shirt — and it comes in a dozen different solid color options.

Material: 95% cotton, 5% spandex

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

One reviewer wrote: “I loved how this body suit fit, bought for a boho boudoir shoot, and my photog was in love with it also! It looked great and made me feel so special. It’s got a decent amount of stretch, the size was pretty true to size, and it was not sheer (if you’re looking for opaque with no bra showing this is the body suit for you!)”

3. This Stylish Bodysuit With Puff Sleeves

Get this stylish bodysuit in two different necklines and in solid, mesh, or lace sleeves. Whichever way you go, the viscose material is breathable and opaque, and the puff sleeves add some serious flair to any outfit. (It’s only available in black, but according to reviewers, that’s why it “pairs beautifully” with so many different bottoms and layering pieces.)

Material: 95% viscose, 5% elastane

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

One reviewer wrote: “Love, love, love! I ordered this to wear on Valentine’s Day and it did not disappoint! I received so many compliments. It fit perfectly and I can’t wait to wear it again.”

4. A Bell-Sleeve Bodysuit

Available in just about any solid color you could want from dusty pink to teal green, this flare-sleeve bodysuit has been called “amazingly comfortable and beautiful,” by one happy shopper. With its bell sleeves, plunging V-neck, and wrapped waist, it effortlessly becomes the statement piece of any outfit, whether you wear it with a skirt, jeans, or slacks. While it does have snaps, reviewers have noted that it’s “so stretchy, you could step into it.”

Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex

Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

One reviewer wrote: “Love the color and material [...] I received a ton of compliments on it when I wore it out. I wore them with regular rise jeans but I think it would look even better with high-waisted bottoms.”

5. This Bodysuit Made With Compression Fabric

Looking for a great tank-style bodysuit with more support? This one from Yummie can be worn underneath a button-down or blazer, or entirely alone — in fact, some say that they’re “happy to not wear a bra” because of the compressive cotton-stretch material that fits up to a G bust. However you choose to style it, it’s seamless for comfort and simple for effortless matching. (Get it in black or white.)

Material: 87% cotton, 8% nylon, 5% spandex

Available sizes: Small/Medium — 2X-3X

One reviewer wrote: “It holds you in but is not all stiff and cutting like some support underwear. I keep them snapped and step into them like a panty and pull them up to my bra line. It helps with my posture and provides back and tummy support. I will likely get a couple more and I highly recommend.”

6. This Eye-Catching Sheer Bodysuit

If you’re looking for a sheer bodysuit, this one from the Red Dot Boutique has stellar reviews for two reasons: It’s well-made with both a zipper at the back and button closures at the crotch, and it comes in tons of eye-catching designs from lace print to all-over rhinestones. Since it’s mesh, it’s also both breathable and eye-catching.

Material: N/A (but reviewers report that it does have some stretch)

Available sizes: 1X — 5X

One reviewer wrote: “I bought this for my daughter to wear as a top for homecoming (over a black shirt). [...] It complimented her skirt beautifully and she got so many compliments on her gown at the dance. The stitching is nice, the beading is well attached and really shows up. She loved it and I was thrilled!”

7. The Best Turtleneck Bodysuit

Get it in your choice of either black or white, but either way, this turtleneck bodysuit is simultaneously full-coverage enough for cold weather and thin enough for layering. The high neckline is cozy, soft, and stretchy, while the wider bottom won’t ride up or peek out of low-waisted pants and skirts.

Material: 95% plant-based material, 5% spandex

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “Love this bodysuit! Out of the package I noticed how soft the material was. It isn't heavy, itchy or have any smell to it. It was very comfortable and went great for what I wore it for.”

8. The Best Off-The-Shoulder Bodysuit

An off-the-shoulder bodysuit should be structured enough to stay up, yet stretchy enough that you can still easily move your arms. This one fits the bill with its polyester-elastane fabric. It also has ruching along the center for both style and added comfort. The bare-shoulder look makes jeans look elevated enough for the club or a nice restaurant — or pair it with a maxi skirt for a formal wedding.

Material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

One reviewer wrote: “This bodysuit [...] is so cute, I love it!”

9. A Stylish Bodysuit With A Mesh Sweetheart Neckline

The mesh material on this short-sleeve bodysuit adds instant drama and style to any look. As a result, it’ll elevate your favorite jeans, further dress up a skirt, or add some serious style to your go-to work pants. While the specific material isn’t disclosed and there aren’t any reviews just yet, it’s an easy pull-on style a few shoppers have rated with five stars.

Material: N/A (but it does apparently have some stretch)

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

10. This Bodysuit With Lace Sleeves

Long lace sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a deep burgundy color make this sheer bodysuit unlike anything else in your closet. (You can also get it in black lace, polka-dot mesh sleeves, mesh cut-outs with clasp closures down the front, or sheer with rhinestones; either way, it’ll make a statement.) According to reviewers, it’s stretchy and so easy to style.

Material: N/A (but reviewers report that it does have some stretch)

Available sizes: XS-S — 3XL-4XL

One reviewer wrote: “Love Love Love this shirt. I wear a size 12/14 in regular shirts. I was worried because I have a big bust and some don't give me the room I need to move my arms. This one is great. The arm part is long enough to go down to my wrist. The shirt fits but not so tight in the arm pit area. The design fit a little low because of my bust size but with the right undershirt you can manage how much ‘shows’ through the shirt.”

11. A Fun Off-The-Shoulder Bodysuit With Ruffle Sleeves

This off-the-shoulder bodysuit has ruffling that goes all the way around to create flouncy, playful sleeves. Since it’s sold in eight different solid colors, reviewers have found the ideal one for their vacation outfits, clubwear, party attire, and photo shoots. (A few have even worn it as a bathing suit since it’s so stretchy and breathable!)

Material: rayon/spandex (percentage not disclosed)

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I was not expecting this to fit, I was beyond shocked when I put it on and it first perfectly. This is definitely big girl friendly, it's a little loose in the crotch and butt, but I'm not worried about it and it's not drastic that it feels like I'm wearing a diaper. It's amazing and I'm in love with it.”

12. This Long-Sleeve Bodysuit With A Mesh V-Neck

It’s technically full-coverage thanks to its long sleeves and high neckline, but this Floerns bodysuit has something most others don't: a peek-a-boo V-neck made from translucent mesh. (You can also get it in a sweetheart design with mesh sleeves.) Its ribbed material is made from a mix of polyester, rayon, and spandex, so it’s a great combination of structured and stretchy.

Material: 62% polyester, 33% rayon, 5% spandex

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

One reviewer wrote: “The picture does this jumpsuit no justice [...] Perfect for a night out you can dress it up or down.”

13. This Popular Lace Bodysuit

Wear it as a cute top alongside a skirt or jeans — or wear it alone as lingerie. This lace bodysuit has more than 6,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.3 stars. While it doesn’t have any padding, the lace cups are well-structured for a little bit of support, and the criss-cross straps are adjustable for a more customized fit. It comes in both solid colors and a few patterns.

Material: 65% cotton, 35% polyester

Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “To be honest, I was a skeptic when ordering this. I weigh 180lbs, normally a size large. Based on reviews I ordered an XL. It fit perfect and hugged all the right areas [...] I’m not normally a lingerie person, but this was a great purchase and I love it! The lace is comfortable and light. Worth the money!”

14. This Top-Rated Full Bodysuit

To most people, the term “bodysuit” means it has a bikini-style bottom — but if you’re looking for a full unitard, this one is highly rated for a few reasons: It’s stretchy, comfortable, versatile, and available in more than 20 colors and patterns. Wear it alone or layer it to create an endless possibility of outfits. Some have also used it as a base layer underneath costumes or for added warmth during the chilly months.

Material: 95% cotton, 5% spandex

Available sizes: X-Large — 5X

One reviewer wrote: “This body suit is so comfortable and stretchy. This is my favorite cause it can fit under most other clothing and used for working out, going out, or lounging at home as well. The tank top look works great with pants or skirts, short dresses, or I can throw on a button up or t-shirt/sweatshirt and be comfortable in public. Fabric is soft but thick so no see-through issues when stretching.”