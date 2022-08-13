Nerdiness used to be mocked, but now it’s hip to be square. (Bonus points if you get the reference.) And if the weird girl trend all over social media is teaching us anything, it’s that the same goes for clothes. Both practical and niche, the best belt bags are the embodiment of that cool-nerd dichotomy, equally suitable for storing snacks and sunscreen on a hike as they are for making that cocktail outfit really hit.

What To Look For When Shopping For Belt Bags

Material & Features

When shopping for belt bags (aka fanny packs), first consider the material, which has a lot to do with how and where you’ll be wearing yours. If you’re outdoorsy, opt for a waterproof belt bag made from a durable material like polyester or nylon that can withstand exposure to the elements. If you’re seeking a travel-friendly option, look for a lightweight, durable nylon belt bag with multiple compartments that will allow you to easily access your passport or tickets. Some are also equipped with extra security features, like anti-theft zippers and RFID-blocking technology, to keep your valuables safe. You’ll also find clear PVC belt bags that are stadium-approved for sports and music enthusiasts. And luxury shoppers will adore a sleek, genuine leather belt bag.

Strap Size & Closure

Every belt bag listed ahead has an adjustable strap (such is the beauty of the belt bag), though the closure varies slightly — some have a clip closure, others have a buckle, and still others feature an adjustable slide — so the type you choose depends on your personal preference. For the sake of convenience, I’ve also included the waist size each belt bag accommodates so you can determine your best fit.

Style

As always, consider your personal aesthetic, too. If you’re in it for fashion, tap into your sense of play and look for fun details like an experimental material or patterns — there are glitter and pattern-splashed belt bags that make for great outfit-spicer-uppers. Otherwise, there are plenty of minimalist, streamlined options that blend into any ensemble or destination, whether you’re heading to the grocery store or Comic-Con.

Belt bags are surprisingly versatile, so don’t be surprised if you end up taking your new belt bag baby everywhere you go. Scroll on to shop 12 of the best belt bags on Amazon Fashion.

01 Editor’s Pick: The Lululemon Belt Bag That Sells Out Constantly Lululemon Athletica Everywhere Belt Bag Amazon $80 See On Amazon The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag is notoriously hard to get ahold of — it sells out constantly on the store’s website — but according to its cult following (and Elite Daily editors), it’s worth tracking down. It’s made of durable nylon with a polyester lining, and it’s complete with two pockets — one exterior pocket for essentials, and one that rests along the back to keep valuables, like your credit cards and keys, safe. Sleek, stylish, and wonderfully lightweight, this is the kind of bag you can take with you out on a run and out to drinks (wear it across your body for an effortlessly cool look). Editor praise: “I splurged on Lululemon’s popular belt bag, and I have to say it lives up to the hype. It is the perfect size for a wallet, phone, even a small book. I’ve been using it for years and it looks as good as new. The strap is adjustable and you can wear it as a belt bag, sling bag, or even as a purse thrown over your shoulder. I really can’t say enough good things about it.” — Elite Daily editor, Amy Biggart Available Colors: 2 | Material: Nylon | Closure: Clip | Fits Waist Size: Up to 41.7 inches

02 This Wildly Popular Nylon Belt Bag With Great Storage ZORFIN Fanny Pack Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re the sort who loves to have a place for everything, add this highly rated belt bag to your cart ASAP — it has three separate pockets (one exterior, one interior, and one on the back), plus a dedicated card slot, so you’ll know just where to find your lip balm or keys. Made from waterproof nylon, this would make a chic addition to a casual cocktail ‘fit, but the durable, lightweight material makes it the perfect option for hiking, travel, and running errands, too. Enthusiastic review: “I bought this fanny pack for my recent trip to Mexico. This little bag holds so much!!! Here's a list of everything I *comfortably* fit in the bag: 1 epi pen, 3 doses of benadryl, one mini hand sanitizer, a pack of 20 wet wipes, 6 tablets of pepto bismol, a passport, my phone, sunglasses, chapstick, some random receipts, and my card wallet and change. I did have to keep adjusting it to make sure it stayed on my hips, but that was a lot less annoying than carrying a purse around, or paying to put a backpack into a locker whenever we went into museums.” Available Colors: 29 | Material: Nylon | Closure: Clip | Fits Waist Size: 22.5 - 54 inches

03 This Utilitarian-Chic Belt Bag From Herschel Herschel Waist Pack Amazon $32 See On Amazon Herschel has had the practical-yet-cute accessory vibe down for years, and this belt bag is no exception. The epitome of utilitarian-chic, it’s made of sturdy polyester with the brand’s signature striped lining, and equipped with a single front pouch and an exposed zipper with a genuine leather pull. It’s got room for essentials like keys, phone, and wallet, so whether you’re heading to brunch or out for a hike, you’ll have everything you need. It’s available in so many fun colors and prints, like the on-trend ‘Ash Rose’ pictured. Enthusiastic review: “[...] Very cute waist pack and can hold quite a lot of stuff. I fit my wallet, hand cream, chapstick, hand sanitizer, phone, sunglasses, and tissues in with room to spare. The waist band is adjustable and they’re very generous with the length so it should fit people of all sizes.” Available Colors: 40 | Material: Polyester | Closure: Clip | Fits Waist Size: Up to 49.5 inches

04 A Stadium-Approved Transparent Belt Bag That’s Completely Waterproof Veckle Fanny Pack Amazon $15 See On Amazon Concert and sports attendees will love this belt bag, made of clear PVC that aligns with stadium bag policies. It features two separate zipper pouches for your valuables, and the waterproof material keeps them safe even if the skies open up at that football game. But PVC is having such a moment right now that you’ll still want in your wardrobe even if you’ve never step foot in a stadium. How cute would it be with slouchy suit pants and a tight muscle tank? Enthusiastic review: “What a cute fanny pack! My friends all said that my bag is beautiful, fashion and charming! There are 2 zippers and I can store all and keep my belongings clean and dry. I like the idea that i wear the waist bag and free my hands. Excellent for all concerts and other sports events. I can reach my phone and put it back very quickly. Nice!” Available Colors: 7 | Material: PVC | Closure: Clip | Fits Waist Size: 19 - 47 inches

05 The Ultimate Belt Bag For Travel OlimpiaFit Fanny Pack Amazon $16 See On Amazon Do you love a bag with features? If so, you’ll love this fanny pack, which has six separate pockets (!) in varying sizes, so you can keep all your essential travel items organized — from passports to hotel keys. Plus there’s an adjustable belt (it extends up to 44 inches, with an 18-inch extension), and it’s made from water-resistant nylon with a breathable mesh backing so you can freely explore, knowing your valuables are protected. There’s even a loop for wired earbuds and anti-theft zippered pockets, and did you notice how much stuff it holds? It can hold an umbrella. An umbrella. Enthusiastic review: “It fit right out of the bag, this is great on my walks, so I can have my hands free because I'm not trying to hold my phone, keys, etc. With the included free extender, I can use it as a crossbody bag when I travel as well to keep my valuables and money close and safe. There are more than enough compartments to hold your phone, a small notebook, make-up, gum/mints, change, random small toy, etc. I love the color and the style and while I never thought that Fanny Packs would make a return, this has done so in the best way possible.” Available Colors: 4 | Material: Nylon | Closure: Clip | Fits Waist Size: Up to 62 inches (With Extender)

06 Another Belt Bag For Travel For A Great Price DAITET Belt Bag Amazon $14 See On Amazon This affordable belt bag is chock-full of features that make it ideal for travelers. It has two zipper pockets with dedicated slots for credit cards or cash; a hidden back pocket for your passport; and it’s equipped with RFID-blocking technology to protect your personal information from digital thieves. Plus, this slim yet surprisingly spacious bag is made of ultra-lightweight, durable, and waterproof ripstop nylon, and the padded body will keep you as comfortable as possible while you jet. Enthusiastic review: “I have used this on 2 international trips, and it worked out great! It was not noticeable under loose clothing if I had only my passport, cash, and credit cards in it. My phone fit too (iPhone 6s), but it made it a little obvious that I was wearing something under my shirt when I had my phone in it. I opened and closed the zippers hundreds of times, and they are still working as good as new. [...] Wearing this money belt made it easy to access my cash and credit cards rather than having to open my backpack.” Available Colors: 18 | Material: Nylon | Closure: Clip | Fits Waist Size: Up to 55 inches

07 A Faux-Croc Belt Bag That’s Both Practical & Stylish The Drop Belt Bag Amazon $30 See On Amazon You want your belt bag to be stylish, but also practical. This belt bag by The Drop is made of croc-embossed faux-leather — so you’ll win major style points — and it features a roomy single front pocket with an exposed zipper, plus an extra inner zipper pouch to keep all your essentials safe, so it’s a functional choice, as well. It’s the perfect belt bag to wear to parties, since it’ll zhush up whatever outfit you wear it with. You need your hands free for hugging, after all. Enthusiastic review: “I am very pleased with this purchase. I think the material is great (doesn’t look cheap). The size is good. I can fit a full wallet, sunglasses, phone and keys inside. I just got through using it on vacation, but I think I will use it instead of a crossbody purse because it’s more comfortable. So, buy it!!!!!!” Available Colors: 7 | Material: PU Leather | Closure: Buckle | Fits Waist Size: 22.75 - 42.5 inches

08 The Classic Adidas Belt Bag With Over 8,500 5-Star Ratings Adidas Originals National Fanny Pack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Over 8,700 people gave this Adidas belt bag a perfect, five-star rating — not surprising, considering that it’s a total classic. Made of sturdy polyester, it features a large main zipper pouch, a small front zipper pouch equipped with a key fob, and it’s emblazoned with the iconic trefoil Adidas logo. So whether you’re bringing this on a hike or just doing the athleisure aesthetic today, all your valuables will be accessible and safe. Enthusiastic review: “IF you’re looking for quality, comfortability, and portability this is what you’re looking for. First and foremost, what I love most about this fanny pack is the quality of the pack itself. It has that genuine Adidas texture and is super comfortable with a bonus to the appealing look on the straps.The purpose for my purchase was to avoid huge pockets with my outfits. [...] Everything fits perfectly! I’d recommend this for fashionistas and active folks needing portability!” Available Colors: 13 | Material: Polyester | Closure: Clip | Fits Waist Size: Not Listed

09 A Cute Oval-Shaped Belt Bag With Chevron Stitching Geestock Fanny Pack Amazon $21 See On Amazon The chevron stitching on this faux-leather (or velvet, depending on the version you choose) belt bag will add a dash of texture and interest to any outfit, whether you’re pairing it with leggings to hit the gym, or with a slip dress on your way to brunch. In a unique oval shape with a detachable belt, and with a single pouch with an exposed zipper and faux-leather pull, this bag is large enough to hold your keys, wallet, and phone, plus some extras. And it’s water-resistant, so spilled drinks or a sudden rainstorm won’t ruin your valuables. Enthusiastic review: “Very nice, it fits my passport, Samsung Galaxy S10+, chapstick and there's space for more. I wear size 14 pants and it goes all the way around my waist.” Available Colors: 9 | Material: PU Leather | Closure: Buckle | Fits Waist Size: 34 - 47 inches

10 This Statement-Making UGG Belt Bag In The Coolest Material UGG Belt Bag Amazon $115 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a statement-making accessory, this belt bag by UGG has you covered. It’s made from the coolest material — faux-fur covered with clear PVC — and it comes in six show-stopping colors, like acid green, violet, and leopard print. It’s the sort of unexpected and unique combo that will add a little extra oomph to any ensemble. This bag features a single front pouch with an exposed zipper, and a removable, logo-printed belt. It has plenty of room for all your essentials, so you’ll be both prepared and fashionable. Note that the belt only extends up to 23.6 inches, so reviewers report that it may not be the best choice for plus-size folks. Enthusiastic review: “Awesome bag! It’s nice and roomy! I could fit my cellphone in a case, two sets of keys, small wallet, lip balm, small lotion and small bottle of eyeglass cleaner.” Available Colors: 6 | Material: TPU, Faux Fur, Suede | Closure: Slide | Fits Waist Size: Up to 23.6 inches

11 This Holographic Belt Bag You’ll Take To All Your Parties & Festivals Mum's Memory Fanny Pack Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made of a water-resistant holographic material, this belt bag is guaranteed to make any activity a little more enjoyable, even if you’re just dashing out for a walk — but that groovy material (which comes in a range of magical colors) is an especially apt choice for parties, concerts, and festivals. It features a roomy main pouch and a smaller front pouch with exposed zippers (so you can separate items for easy access), both lined in water-resistant nylon, so you never have to worry about leaks. The strap is adjustable, but you can purchase a separate belt extender in the same listing to customize the fit even more. Enthusiastic review: “I’m gonna be honest, I bought this for the sole purpose of using it once at a concert and then never wearing it again. However, I got so many compliments and it was so versatile and comfortable I ended up ditching my purse and using this instead. 10/10 I managed to fit my wallet (which is a larger wallet) and IPhone 8 Plus in the biggest section, my car keys and house keys in the second section, and money in the behind pocket and still have room for stuff. This Fannie survived concert in tact.” Available Colors: 21 | Material: PU | Closure: Clip | Fits Waist Size: Up to 54 inches