Waist bags can make going hands-free a breeze, but with so many cute styles to choose from, picking out the best fanny pack that will meet your carryall needs can be a little overwhelming. While your belt bag should match your personal style, you can also find some that go way beyond simply being a chic accessory.

For the most practical way to find your fanny pack match, think about what you'll mostly be using it for. Running belts, for example, won't give you as much depth for storage, but they'll keep your phone and essentials close and are designed so as not to jiggle as you exercise. For even more prolonged outdoor adventures (think hikes or vacations with lots of sightseeing), a sporty style with multiple zippered pockets and a sturdy, water-resistant fabric (like polyester or canvas) will provide the best security for your stuff.

Fashion-first belt bags will still provide convenience with zippered compartments, which makes them perfect for festivals or everyday outings, but they're made with luxe materials and durable hardware, and are sold in stylish, on-trend designs (like neon, clear, holographic, and faux leather).

Best of all, all of these functional accessories come with adjustable belts that can fit as snugly or as loosely as you want. And though they're often referred to as waist or hip packs, they all can be worn slung over your shoulder or across your chest, too.

Keeping all of this in mind, below, you'll find a list of the best fanny packs on Amazon that shoppers can't stop raving about — so scroll on to find your perfect match.

1. This Classic Black Fanny Pack JanSport Fifth Ave Fanny Pack $19 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a classic black fanny pack that you can pull out of your closet time and time again, this one, by JanSport, is a worthy option (and it has more than 1,000 near-perfect Amazon reviews to prove it). Its minimalistic, no-fuss design includes two zippered compartments (one main and one in the front that's smaller) and an adjustable belt that connects with an easy-release plastic buckle. The thicker polyester material is built to last and reviewers boast that it will stay secure on your body no matter how you wear it. Available colors: 8

2. An Extra Roomy Waist Pack That’s Perfect For Everyday Use Herschel Seventeen Waist Pack $30 | Amazon See On Amazon With so much interior space — the most of any of the picks on this list — this Hershel waist pack might just replace your regular purse. Not only can it hold all of your everyday essentials (think phone, wallet, keys, lip glosses, gum, sunglasses, et cetera), but several Amazon reviewers also mentioned they were able to throw in extras like a water bottle, sunscreen, and device chargers. Besides for running errands, it's also ideal for taking on vacations — especially to theme parks like Disney where you'll appreciate being hands-free. The "overall construction and fabric are top notch," raved one Amazon reviewer of the sturdy canvas exterior and classic striped liner that Hershel bags are known for. The strap is long enough to allow for you to wear it as a sling, and you'll also appreciate that the front pocket has a waterproof zipper and a handy key clip. If you don't find a solid color that suits you, there are also plenty of prints to choose from, including camo, floral, and tie-dye. Available colors: 40

3. This Affordable, Compact Fanny Pack That Comes In 20 Cute Colors & Prints Tinyat Travel Fanny Bag $9 | Amazon See On Amazon With its lightweight design and budget-friendly price point, this slim pack is perfect for anyone who doesn't want something too bulky hanging from their hips. The two-pocket design comes in a wide range of funky designs and colors, and for such an affordable price, you may want to throw more than one into your cart. Note: It's splash-resistant, so your stuff will stay nice and dry in light rain. Available colors: 19

4. A Water-Resistant Waist Pack With Tons Of Zippered Compartments FREETOO Waist Pack Bag $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its IPX4-rated water-resistant surface and a heavy-duty, tear-resistant polyester fabric, this is one of the most durable fanny packs you'll find, making it especially ideal for hiking or other rugged outings. You'll get a whopping six zippered compartments: four on the outside, one hidden in the very back, and a smaller one inside of another. The extra-wide belt is adjustable, and according to reviewers, won't curl or bend like skinnier versions. Available colors: 5

5. This Neon Fanny Pack With Retro '80s Vibes MIAIULIA 80s Neon Waist Fanny Pack $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Fanny packs like this one are so quintessentially '80s. The mix of fun, vibrant colors make it perfect for wearing to parties, festivals, or even just running everyday errands. This bag has three pockets, including one hidden in the back so you can keep your valuables extra close. And the compartments are super roomy, so you can hold just about everything you'd normally keep in your shoulder bag. And if neon isn't your style, you can still get this in other designs, too. Available colors: 5

6. An On-Trend Holographic Fanny Pack G-Fiend Holographic Waist Pack $16 | Amazon See On Amazon For an accessory that makes a statement, pick up this holographic waist pack. It features three pockets outfitted with rose gold hardware and an adjustable strap that allows you to wear it on your hip or across your chest. The high-quality, PU material is also waterproof, so it'll stay nice and shiny wherever you take it. Available colors: 4

7. A Sleek Nylon Belt Bag With Shiny Gold Hardware ZORFIN Fanny Pack $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Boasting an impressive 4.6-star rating from more than 700 Amazon reviewers, this belt bag has two roomy zippered compartments and one smaller one in the front for things like lip balm and hair ties. Though the gold hardware in the front gives it a polished look, the adjustable strap features a plastic buckle, which, though not as elegant, is much more functional for popping on and off in a snap. The nylon exterior is waterproof and durable, and several Amazon reviewers mentioned how much they liked that this rectangular bag sits flatter on the body or around the shoulders. Available colors: 9

8. A Versatile Running Belt With A Water Bottle Holder simptech Running Belt Bag with Foldable Water Bottle Holder $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This upgraded running belt is the perfect partner for outdoor workouts and adventures. In addition to a large, horizontal zippered pocket (which is sized just right for phones up to 6.5 inches in size), there are two smaller ones, one of which can be folded out so that you can slide water bottles (up to 25-ounces) inside. Other highlights include a hole for plugging in headphones, an adjustable belt, and a number of color options, each crafted from a waterproof, scuba-like fabric. It's so lightweight that one Amazon fan reported: "You barely know you are wearing it." Available colors: 5

9. This Super Sleek, Faux Leather Fanny Pack Fawn Design Fawny Pack $55 | Amazon See On Amazon This luxe waist bag is the priciest pick on this list, but for good reason. You can choose from a handful of classic colors, each constructed of a supple, faux leather material that's embellished with gold metal hardware, which gives it an elevated look. It has two compartments — one large and one small — as well as an inner pocket to keep your valuables extra secure. And if you're worried about getting this pack dirty, never fear; you can spot-clean it with a damp cloth. Available colors: 4

10. A Chic Quilted Waist Pack That Converts Into A Crossbody Purse 2-Way Belt Bag for Women $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This quilted fanny pack can easily convert into a crossbody bag by simply unclipping the strap and moving it onto the rings on the sides. The strap itself has a belt buckle design, making it adjustable around your waist, your shoulders, or even your chest. It has one zippered pocket that fits just as much as a normal clutch, so you don't have to worry about not having enough space, either. Available colors: 10