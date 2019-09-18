Trendy ingredients come and go, but argan oil has been used for centuries to for its various beauty benefits. Argan oil, which comes from argan trees that are typically found in Morocco, is naturally full of antioxidants and fatty acids that help strengthen hair, repair damage, and increase shine. Throw in the fact that it has even been linked to hair growth, and it's easy to see why more and more brands are including argan oil in their products. If you're interested in benefitting from the miracle ingredient yourself, incorporating one of the best argan oil shampoos into your routine is a great place to start.

Like with any other beauty product, not all argan oil shampoos are created equal. To actually benefit from the ingredient, you'll want to choose a formula that lists argan oil towards the top of the ingredients list. Anyone can benefit from argan oil — just be sure to choose a shampoo that was designed for your hair type, whether that’s oily and fine or dry and thick.

In a hurry? These are the best argan oil shampoos:

The Cult Favorite: Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo

The Drugstore Cult Favorite: OGX Renewing + Argan Oil of Morocco Shampoo

Best According To Amazon Shoppers: ArtNaturals Argan Oil & Aloe Shampoo

Best For Night Showerers: Love Beauty And Planet Smooth & Serene Shampoo

Best Purple Shampoo With Argan Oil: Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo

Best Argan Oil Shampoo Bar: Soapbox Argan Oil Control & Soften Shampoo Bar

Best Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner Duo: HASK ARGAN OIL Repairing Shampoo & Conditioner

Another Great Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner Duo: Hair Food Smooth Shampoo & Conditioner

Best Value Pack: Garnier Whole Blends Illuminating Shampoo

Ahead, find more details about the best argan oil shampoos to keep your hair healthy and strong. Then, amp up the moisturizing factor even further with the best argan oil conditioners.

01 The Prestige Cult Favorite Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo Amazon $24 See On Amazon The gold standard when it comes to argan oil-based hair care, Moroccanoil loves the ingredient so much, they've created their entire line of products around it. The Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo is a great option for anyone experiencing damaged hair from over-coloring, chemical treatments, or heat styling. The sulfate-free shampoo combines keratin proteins and coconut-derived fatty acids with argan oil to moisturize and strengthen weakened hair, while the brand's signature, spicy-sweet fragrance blend leaves a delicious scent in its wake. Buyer review: “Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo Is by far the best shampoo I’ve ever used. It has a beautiful scent that lasts for days. My hair is softer and has more shine as well. Amazon’s price can’t be beat! This is a great item to add to your subscription list.”

02 The Drugstore Cult Favorite OGX Renewing + Argan Oil Of Morocco Shampoo Amazon $10 See On Amazon For a more budget-friendly option, the OGX Renewing + Argan Oil Of Morocco Shampoo is a drugstore favorite that comes in a long-lasting 24.5-ounce bottle. The formula is free of sulfates and parabens, so it won't strip your hair of its natural oils, and it's also safe for color-treated hair. In addition to argan oil, this shampoo is infused with silk proteins to help lock in moisture and leave hair of all types tangle-free and smooth. Buyer review: “This is the best shampoo ever. Not only does it have a sweet and fresh scent but it leaves my hair SO soft and shiny as of it were conditioner. A little goes a long way for sure.. I'll never use a different shampoo.”

03 Best Argan Oil Shampoo, According To Amazon Shoppers ArtNaturals Argan Oil & Aloe Shampoo Amazon $14.95 $12.95 See On Amazon If you're choosing your shampoo based on reviews alone, the ArtNaturals argan oil line gets five-star ratings from thousands of reviewers on Amazon. The sulfate-free shampoo revives dried out and frizzy hair using argan oil, but it's full of other beneficial ingredients, too. DHT blockers help prevent hair loss, while a blend of botanical oils and extracts work to stimulate and heal the scalp. The formula also contains a blend of moisturizing oils (like jojoba, peach, and avocado) to further nourish damaged and over-processed hair. Buyer review: “This shampoo is moisturizing but doesn’t way your hair down like other moisturizing shampoos. Not to mention the smell is divine! I don’t even feel the need to use a conditioner and I have thick, [coarse], frizzy, curly hair! I was definitely a skeptic when I saw all the good reviews because I’m picky about my hair products but I’m glad I gave this shampoo a chance because now I’ll never go back to other brands.”

04 Best For Night Showerers Love Beauty And Planet Smooth & Serene Shampoo Amazon $15 Lavender is known for its relaxing properties — hence why you’ll find it in so many pillow mists and bath oils — so this lavender-scented shampoo is a particularly great option for people who shower at night, since the calming fragrance may be able to help you drift off to sleep. The other key ingredient in here is argan oil, of course, whose benefits you’re well familiar with by now. This $15 purchase gets you a whopping 32 ounces of product, so you’ll be set for ages. The pump-top design of the bottle is another thoughtful touch, as is the sulfate- and silicone-free formula. Buyer review: “The lavender fragrance is bold, but not cheap smelling at all. It smells like natural lavender oils do. The larger bottle is nice to have since I have very long, thick hair and can go through smaller bottles very quickly. Great to have bigger bottles with more product as an option.The shampoo cleans my hair well and leaves is soft and very easy to brush though. I like that they didn't over do it on the Argan oil. Just enough to smooth my hair but no leave it greasy looking. Very nice!”

05 Best Purple Shampoo With Argan Oil Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo Amazon $24 If you have blonde, white, or gray hair — or even just blonde highlights — purple shampoos can help keep remove brassy (i.e. yellow or orange) undertones to keep your hair looking cool, not warm. This purple shampoo from Morrocanoil does exactly that, while also helping to repair damage and restore moisture using the brand’s ArganID technology. The formula is sulfate-free, which can be hard to find among purple shampoos, and like all Moroccanoil products, it boasts the brand’s iconic, sultry scent. Buyer review: “This is the absolute BEST purple shampoo I’ve ever used. I’ve been platinum blonde for 6+ years and have tried many many shampoos, this one puts the others to shame! And, it’s one of the most inexpensive ones I’ve purchased. It works really fast so watch your hair turn as you leave it in. Afterward enjoy your perfect blonde hair. It eliminates EVERY brassy tone.”

06 Best Argan Oil Shampoo Bar Soapbox Argan Oil Control & Soften Bar Shampoo Amazon $15 See On Amazon With consumers becoming more and more eco-conscious, shampoo bars are becoming increasingly popular. If you, too, like the idea of doing away with plastic bottles, try this Soapbox shampoo bar, which provides ample moisture and smooths away unwanted frizz using ingredients like glycerin, coconut oil, shea butter, and argan oil. It has a sweet, floral scent and doesn’t contain any sulfates, and it’s both vegan and cruelty-free. Buyer review: “So good for my medium thick wavy hair. Cleanses perfectly and softens my ends while keeping volume at the roots. I’ve tried everything from bargain brands to $50 shampoos. This bar shampoo beats them all. I also have a sensitive scalp and this passes the test, too. In love with this product!”

07 Best Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner Duo Hask Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner Set Amazon $14.95 See On Amazon While an argan oil shampoo on its own will leave your hair noticeably smoother, it's still important to follow up with some type of a conditioner. Hask makes things easy with this Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner Set, which notes that it works especially well on damaged and frizzy hair types. Both products are sulfate-free, in addition to being free from parabens, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol, and artificial colors. The conditioner, which is also formulated with coconut oil, shea butter, and hydrolyzed keratin, can also be used as a treatment; just leave it on for a few extra minutes to experience even smoother, softer hair. Buyer review: “This is the only shampoo & conditioner that I've tried which will revive my very fried hair after bleaching and then repeatedly coloring. I used to get this in my local pharmacy, but I couldn't find it after moving, so very glad to be able to buy it here.If you are thinking of quitting chemical coloring of your hair, I'd highly recommend using this as well as occasional pure argan oil. Good stuff.”

08 Another Great Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner Duo Hair Food Shampoo & Conditioner Set with Argan Oil & Avocado Amazon $24 See On Amazon Though it costs a bit more than the HASK duo, you do get more product in this shampoo and conditioner set from Hair Food, so it’s another great option to consider. Each bottle contains over 17 ounces of product, capped off with a handy, pump-top dispenser. As for the formula, both the shampoo and conditioner are free of parabens and sulfates, and infused with both argan oil and avocado to leave your hair healthy and strong. Buyer review: “By far best shampoo I ever used! I recently went from blonde to a light brown. My hair was so damaged from the bleach and I couldn’t find a product that repaired it. After using this shampoo set my hair is healthy, soft and shiny again!”