Whether your hair is naturally dry, lacking shine, or damaged from a chemical treatment, there's an ingredient that can help it bounce back from the brink of total brittleness: argan oil. But since applying the oil in its pure form can leave your hair looking greasy, incorporating one of the best argan oil conditioners into your hair-washing routine is an easier way to reap its many benefits.

In the list ahead, you'll find five great argan oil conditioners for every hair type. While those with very dry or severely damaged hair will likely want to opt for a deep conditioner or hair mask, there are also lighter-weight formulas that even thin hair types can use to restore elasticity, softness, and shine.

For the most effective results, dry or damaged hair types might want to leave their conditioner in a little longer than the standard three to five minutes recommended by most brands. You can even wear your conditioner overnight — just pick up a processing cap or shower cap to sleep in. When you wake up, rinse it out and your hair will be considerably softer than it was before.

1. The Overall Best Argan Oil Conditioner CHI Argan Oil Conditioner $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This conditioner from CHI pairs argan oil with moringa oil to bring dry, damaged hair back to life. Expect softer, smoother hair and less frizz with this formula, which also prevents damage by offering thermal protection from hot tools and UV rays. It's moderately priced, it comes in a big, 11-ounce bottle, and it won't weigh down finer hair types, making this a great pick for just about anyone. Impressively, it also boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, with reviewers raving about its smell and ability to detangle tough knots and increase shine. One customer commented, "This is the best conditioner I've ever used! It's AMAZING! Leaves my hair so soft and silky but not weighed down. My hair still has plenty of body to it. Looks smooth and frizz free. Highly recommend and it smells amazing."

2. The Best Argan Oil Hair Mask Palmer's Natural Fusions Chia Seed & Argan Oil Hair Mask $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Combining argan oil with other deeply nourishing ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter and superfoods like chia seeds, this impressive formula from Palmer's is a treat for dry, weakened, or lifeless-looking hair. The chia seeds in this hair mask help encourage thickness and growth, while the moisturizing ingredients work to repair damage, soften hair, and add a healthy shine. Leave it on for a minimum of 10 minutes, or wear it in your hair overnight for maximum effectiveness. The new-ish product already has a 4.8-star Amazon rating with almost entirely perfect, five-star reviews. Many reviewers are quick to note an instant effect. "Leaves my hair smooth for days. I have tried a lot of others mask but from now on I am only using this one," wrote one reviewer.

3. The Best Argan Oil Conditioner For Curly Hair Moroccanoil Curl Enhancing Conditioner $29 | Amazon See On Amazon For shiny, bouncy curls, it's worth splurging on the Moroccanoil Curl Enhancing Conditioner. Moroccanoil uses argan oil as the hero ingredient in all its products, but this formula also contains abyssinian oil and vegetable proteins to really crank up the nourishing abilities. The brand says that, in addition to strengthening hair and reducing frizz, this conditioner helps encourage your natural curl pattern for more defined-looking curls. The result is healthier, easier-to-manage hair that'll require less work on a day-to-day basis. Like all of Moroccanoil's products, this conditioner boasts the brand's signature, spicy-sweet scent.

3. The Best Value Garnier Whole Blends Illuminating Conditioner (2-Pack) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon Get two bottles of conditioner for less than $10 with this value pack from Garnier. From the Whole Blends line, which aims to use more selective, natural ingredients, the illuminating conditioner helps strengthen and revive dry, damaged, or generally dull-looking hair. That means smoother ends, shinier hair, and a healthier scalp, plus, a delicious scent that one reviewer described as "heavenly." "The conditioner itself is thick, luxurious, silky, and smooth [...] The end result was smooth, shiny hair that was easy to manage and just left me looking great!" wrote one reviewer. Another customer commented, "Very pleasant, rich, nicely smelling conditioner [...] To my delight, it does deliver what the description promises - shiny, well moisturized, smooth hair."