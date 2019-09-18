Trendy beauty ingredients come and go, but argan oil has been used for centuries to improve hair health. The ingredient, which comes from argan trees that are typically found in Morocco, is naturally full of antioxidants and fatty acids that help strengthen hair, repair damage, and increase shine. Throw in the fact that it has even been linked to hair growth, and it's easy to see why more and more brands are including argan oil in their product formulas. If you're interested in benefitting from the miracle ingredient yourself, incorporating one of the best argan oil shampoos into your shower routine is a great place to start.

Like with any other beauty product, not all argan oil shampoos are created equal. To actually benefit from the ingredient, you'll want to choose a formula which lists argan oil towards the top of the ingredients list. And if you're interested in using argan oil, that probably means you're looking to add moisture to your hair, which is why you should choose a shampoo that doesn't contain sulfate. Sulfates are a cleansing agent that are used to create that foamy lather synonymous with shampoo, but they're also known to strip hair of its natural oils, which exacerbates dryness.

Ahead, find five of the best argan oil shampoos to help keep your hair shiny and smooth. Then, amp up the moisturizing factor even further with the best argan oil conditioners.

1. The Cult-Favorite Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo $24 | Amazon See On Amazon The gold standard when it comes to argan oil-based hair care, Moroccanoil loves the ingredient so much, they've created their entire line of products around it. The Moroccanoil Moisture Repair Shampoo is a great option for anyone experiencing damaged hair from over-coloring, chemical treatments, or heat styling. The sulfate-free shampoo combines keratin proteins and coconut-derived fatty acids with argan oil to moisturize and strengthen weakened hair, while the brand's signature, spicy-sweet fragrance blend leaves a delicious scent in its wake. Though there are some negative reviews on Amazon questioning the product's authenticity, it's important to note that they were posted years ago (if you sort by 'most recent,' you'll see almost exclusively five-star reviews). It now appears that Morroconoil is selling the product via its official Amazon storefront, and the telltale 'ships from and sold by Amazon.com' disclaimer can be used to further guarantee the product's legitimacy.

2. Best Under-$5 Pick Garnier Whole Blends Illuminating Shampoo $3 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for an argan oil-infused shampoo at a drugstore price, the Garnier Whole Blends Illuminating Shampoo doubles up on the moisturizing ingredients with argan oil and camellia flower oil. Similar to argan oil, camellia oil is rich in fatty acids and vitamin E, which further helps to moisturize hair and boost shine. A part of Garnier's Whole Blends line, this shampoo contains sustainably-sourced argan oil, though it does contain sulfates, which means you should steer clear if you dye or chemically-process your hair. Despite the SLS in the formula, this shampoo gets rave reviews on Amazon, with fans being particularly obsessed with its delicious scent. One reviewer wrote, "This one stands up to and exceeds the expensive shampoos. Makes my hair shiny, soft and smooth. It brings out the different shades of my gray hair, so that it almost looks like I have highlights."

3. Best Jumbo Size Argan Oil Shampoo OGX Renewing + Argan Oil Of Morocco Shampoo $10 | Amazon See On Amazon For another budget-friendly option, the OGX Renewing + Argan Oil Of Morocco Shampoo is a drugstore find that comes in a long-lasting 24.5-ounce bottle. The formula is free of sulfates and parabens, so it won't strip your hair of its natural oils, and it's also safe for color-treated hair. In addition to argan oil, this shampoo is infused with silk proteins to help lock in moisture and leave hair of all types tangle-free and smooth.

4. Best Shampoo & Conditioner Set With Argan Oil Hask Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner Set $15 | Amazon See On Amazon While an argan oil shampoo on its own will leave your hair noticeably smoother, it's still important to follow up with some type of a conditioner. Hask makes things easy with this Argan Oil Shampoo & Conditioner Set, which notes that it works especially well on damaged and frizzy hair types. Both products are sulfate-free, in addition to being free from parabens, phthalates, gluten, drying alcohol, and artificial colors. The conditioner, which is also formulated with coconut oil, shea butter, and hydrolyzed keratin, can also be used as a treatment; just leave it on for a few extra minutes to experience even smoother, softer hair.