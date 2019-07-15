When you think Prime Day, you probably think deep discounts on gadgets and home goods — but don’t forget that it’s also the time to score up to 80% off the best Prime Day fashion and beauty deals, including skin care, wardrobe essentials, and cult-favorite supplements.

Prime Day is only happening for a limited time (it starts Monday, June 21, at midnight PT and runs through Tuesday, June 22), and it can be overwhelming to sift through all those deals. That's why we've scoured the sales and reviews to find you the products you'll really, really want for way less. From luxe-looking pieces to round out your capsule collection to must-have grooming gadgets, now's the time to score the best deals of the season before they run out.

01 67% Off This Samsonite 3-Piece Luggage Set Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage (3-Piece) Amazon - $539.97 $178.29 See On Amazon This durable hardshell luggage set includes three pieces — one carry-on suitcase and two larger ones — each of which are encased with scratch-resistant material that zippers shut. They all feature wheels that can spin in all directions for easy transport, as well as straps on the inside to keep everything in place. Choose from five colors: navy, silver, black, Caribbean blue, and emerald green.

02 30% Off A Pair Of Stretchy Joggers BALEAF Women's Cotton Lightweight Joggers Amazon - $29.99 $20.99 See On Amazon With over 16,000 ratings, these BALEAF joggers are probably the most popular sweatpants on the market, period. As one shopper wrote: "I fantasize about getting home and putting these on. I look forward to it more than anything." These cotton-spandex sweatpants will become your go-to for lounging or low-sweat activities like walks and gentle yoga; but they're surprisingly stylish and sleek-looking, so you can certainly wear them out of the house, too. (One customer even wore them to work.)

03 30% Off This Refreshing Mario Badescu Facial Spray Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater Amazon - $12 $8.40 See On Amazon Give your skin an instant refresh with the cult-favorite Mario Badescu facial spray packed with hydrating aloe. It has earned a 4.5-star rating overall with nearly 40,000 customer reviews so you know it's well-loved.

04 55% Off This Gua Sha Tool Rena Chris Gua Sha Facial Tool Amazon - $21.99 $9.99 See On Amazon For an instant at-home facial massage, reach for this gua sha tool with more than 4,000 five-star reviews. It's made from genuine jade and can also be used on the neck, feet, arms, and more.

05 32% Off A Fan-Favorite Set Of Samsonite Luggage Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set Amazon - $368.39 $249.99 See On Amazon It's hard to beat high-quality hardside luggage, and this set from Samsonite is currently on sale for more than 50% off. It comes with a 20-inch and a 24-inch suitcase with spinner wheels, and the set boasts an impressive 9,300 five-star ratings on Amazon.

06 30% Off This Cult-Favorite Mascara essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon - $4.99 $3.49 See On Amazon When one of the most popular drugstore mascaras of all time goes on sale, you buy it: it's as simple as that. Not only does essence Lash Princess mascara have a devoted following IRL, but it's been awarded over 110,000 five-star Amazon ratings as well. Stock up on a few tubes while they're cheap so you're set for the rest of the year.

07 54% Off These Classic Levi’s Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon - $69.46 $31.95 See On Amazon If you love skinny jeans, you'll want to grab a pair of these classic Levi’s skinny jeans while they're hugely discounted for Prime Day. A fan favorite on Amazon, they boast over 13,000 perfect five-star ratings, and come in so many colors and styles.

08 29% Off These Touch-Up Razors Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Eyebrow & Facial Razor (3 Pack) Amazon - $6.99 $4.99 See On Amazon These Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up razors are so handy. Not only are they perfect for grooming and shaping your brows, but you can also use them for dermaplaning (aka removing all the peach fuzz off your skin so your makeup glides on more smoothly). Right now, these cult-favorite tools, which boast over 100,000 Amazon reviews, are being sold in a pack of three for a bargain price.

09 30% Off A Gillette Venus Razor With A Metal Handle Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Platinum Women's Razor + 4 Blade Refills Amazon - $22.94 $16.06 See On Amazon Far from flimsy, the metal handle on the Venus Extra Smooth Platinum razor has garnered high praise from reviewers, including one who wrote,"I love the handle, it just looks really nice and is easy to hold." Plus, the pivoting razor comes with four refills, which feature five blades and a lubricating strip for a smooth shave, to get you started. With nearly 5,000 reviews on Amazon thus far, it's a tried-and-true option.

10 47% Off This Comfortable Bralette From Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Regular Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon - $28.09 $14.89 See On Amazon With more than 11,900 five-star ratings on Amazon, this Calvin Klein bralette has accumulated tons of rave reviews describing how comfortable it is. One fan wrote, "This is the softest, most comfortable bralette I own," and another called it "unbelievably comfortable yet supportive." Plus, the racerback design means you won't ever have to fiddle with falling straps. Don't be surprised if you want to wear it every day.

11 44% Off This Wildly Popular Crest Whitestrips Kit Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon - $49.98 $27.96 See On Amazon This Crest Whitestrips kit comes with everything you need to get whiter teeth at home, including 20 whitening strips and two 1-hour express whitening strips. Wildly popular on Amazon with an overall 4.6-star rating from over 45,000 Amazon shoppers, it's currently on sale for 40% off.

12 72% Off These Versatile adidas Sneakers adidas Grand Court Sneaker Amazon - $64.96 $18.19 See On Amazon These iconic adidas tennis shoes are super popular, with more than 22,000 reviews on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.7 stars. Made from faux leather with rubber soles and cushioned insoles, they're not just cute (and available in a ton of colors), they're also comfortable. And best of all, this Prime Day, they're very much on sale.

13 40% Off A 12-Pack Of Gillette5 Razor Blade Refills Gillette5 Men's Razor Blade Refills, 12 Count Amazon - $24.93 $14.96 See On Amazon These Gillette razor blade refills are sold in a pack of 12, and each one has five blades with a lubrication strip for a close, comfortable shave. They have an impressive overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon from over 17,000 shoppers.

14 33% Off A Pair Of High-Waist Bike Shorts BALEAF Women's 8" High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon - $20.88 $13.99 See On Amazon These popular bike shorts have a high waisted silhouette with a wide, comfortable waistband that won't dig in. They're made from a supportive blend of polyester and spandex, and boast over 33,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

15 40% Off The Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker Amazon - $99.98 $59.99 See On Amazon Get 40% off the Fitbit Inspire 2 during Prime if you act quickly. The popular model features a six-day battery life, water-resistance, and built-in GPS. It even comes with a one-year subscription to Fitbit Premium which gives you bonus info on sleep, nutrition, and fitness.

16 75% Off This 14-Piece Makeup Brush Set BS-MALL 14 Piece Makeup Brush Set Amazon - $35.99 $8.90 See On Amazon This 14-piece set of makeup brushes has clocked more than 74,000 ratings on Amazon and an overall 4.6 stars, and the nylon-bristled brushes can be used to apply everything from foundation to eyeliner. One reviewer described: “Terrific brush set! They're soft, strong, durable, easy to clean.” Make sure to click the coupon box for an extra 10% off before you check out.

17 40% Off This Bluetooth-Enabled Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Pro SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Amazon - $100 $54.99 See On Amazon This smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetoooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, this popular electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case.

18 30% Off A 12-Pack Of Fusion5 Blade Refills Gillette Fusion5 Men's Razor Blades Amazon - $34.99 $24.49 See On Amazon Stock up on Gillette razor blade refills, which have more than 7,500 reviews, with this deal. The set includes 10 Fushion5 razor blades and two Fushion5 ProGlide razor blades, each of which features a lubrication strip to provide moisture for the most soothing shave.

19 44% Off This Popular Pedicure Tool Colossal foot file and callus remover Amazon - $9.95 $5.57 See On Amazon Remove tough calluses and dry skin from your feet without pain or the cost of a salon pedicure with this popular foot file and callus remover. The lightweight foot rasp can be used on wet or dry skin and boasts a 4.7-star rating and more than 57,000 reviews.

20 31% Off A Samsonite Carry-On Suitcase Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 20-Inch Amazon - $179.99 $124 See On Amazon This sleek hard-side suitcase from Samsonite will have you ready to jet off anywhere, with smooth, 360-degree roller wheels and an expandable design so you can pack as much as you need. The 20-inch size means it's still small enough to use as a carry-on for most domestic airlines, and it has cross straps and a divider inside to help keep you organized while you're on the move.

21 24% Off This Shampoo Brush Hair & Scalp Shampoo Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager Amazon - $9.99 $7.57 See On Amazon Give your scalp a deeper clean and a relaxing massage with this silicone hair and scalp shampoo brush. The brush removes product buildup, feels amazing, and has more than 83,000 reviews.

22 48% Off An 8-Pack Of Fusion Power Blade Refills Gillette Fusion Power Men's Razor Blades (8-Pack) Amazon - $32.23 $16.76 See On Amazon The refills in this pack of Gillette razor blades are compatible with all Gillette five-blade razor models, and fans on Amazon love them. They boast an impressive overall rating of 4.7 stars, with over 26,000 perfect five-star ratings.

23 30% Off A Serum For Fuller-Looking Lashes Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, 2 mL Amazon - $65 $45.50 See On Amazon This cult-favorite lash serum is formulated with peptides, vitamins, and amino acids to help your lashes look longer and thicker in four to six weeks. Simply apply to your lash line once a day and find out why more than 14,000 Amazon reviewers have given it an overall rating of 4.4 stars on the site.

24 33% Off A Crest Whitestrips Kit With An LED Light Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light Amazon - $59.69 $39.99 See On Amazon Boost the whitening and brightening potential of Crest Whitestrips with an accompanying LED light that accelerates your results and lasts up to 36 months. The kit comes with 10 treatments and boasts a 4.5-star rating and more than 9,000 reviews.

25 50% Off This Cult-Favorite Eye Cream Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener Amazon - $38 $19 See On Amazon A powerful blend of peptides, panthenol, and retinyl palmitate (a gentler derivative of retinol) in this cult-favorite Peter Thomas Roth eye cream works to temporarily tighten and brighten your under-eyes, while plants extracts offer a hydrating kick. This typically costs $38, but today you can get it for just $19 — a serious bargain for a luxury eye cream.

26 36% Off This 8-Pack Of Gillette Razor Blades For Sensitive Skin Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Razor Blade Refills (8 Count) Amazon - $25.09 $16.06 See On Amazon Designed to be gentle on sensitive skin prone to razor bumps, these Gillette razor blades come in a pack of eight, and have a "lubrastrip" that allows the razor to glide over your skin without causing any irritation. With 1,400 Amazon reviews and counting, these best-selling blade refills have earned a 4.5-star overall rating.

27 43% Off This Gentle Skin Cleanser Cetaphil Hydrating Gentle Skin Cleanser Amazon - $15.99 $9.12 See On Amazon This gentle daily face wash is safe for all skin types but works particularly great if you have sensitive or easily irritated skin. Its fragrance-free, non-foaming formula has endeared it to so many reviewers. With 25,000 Amazon reviews and counting and a 4.6-star overall rating, this best-selling daily cleanser is a great pick during Prime Day. Clip the coupon at checkout and you'll get a massive 43% off if you act fast.

28 30% Off Mach3 Razor Refills For Sensitive Skin Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Men's Razor, 20 Refills Amazon - $39.99 $27.99 See On Amazon Stock up on your shaving essentials with this 20-pack of razor refills from Gillette. Each blade refill promises up to 15 shaves, so you'll be set for a while. And those with sensitive skin will especially love the proprietary mircrofin blades and lubricating gel strip that deliver a smooth shave without the irritation.

29 45% Off This Highly Rated Mascara Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara Amazon - $8.99 $4.98 See On Amazon This cult-favorite mascara easily adds length and volume to your lashes thanks to its 10-layer bristle brush, to give you a clump-free look every time. You'd be in good company if you joined the nearly 65,000 Amazon users who have added this to their carts and given this formula its stellar 4.5-star overall rating. See all deals on Maybelline products.

30 52% Off This Classic T-Shirt Dress Daily Ritual Jersey Ballet-Back T-Shirt Dress Amazon - $20.83 $10 See On Amazon Snag this modern classic dress with more than 1,500 five-star reviews for just $10 during Prime Day. Made of super-soft viscose and a touch of spandex for stretch, it drapes beautifully and moves with you. Choose from 15 solid colors.

31 35% Off These Acne Cover Patches Avarelle Acne Pimple Patch (40 Count) Amazon - $10.50 $6.79 See On Amazon Heal pimples and reduce inflammation with these vegan acne cover patches, which work thanks to ingredients like tea tree oil, calendula oil, and cica. Wear the transparent patches to bed and wake up with calmer skin.

32 55% Off This Ceramic Hair Dryer INFINITIPRO BY CONAIR 1875 Watt AC Motor Pro Hair Dryer Amazon - $44.99 $20.24 See On Amazon This ceramic hair dryer features ionic technology designed to reduce frizz as you dry your hair. With three heat and two speed settings, this hair tool is super customizable to your preferences and hair needs. Normally nearly $50, if you clip the coupon at checkout you can get a combined 55% off while Prime Day lasts.

33 56% Off These Levi’s Relaxed Fit Jeans Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans Amazon - $60.02 $26.41 See On Amazon These classic Levi's relaxed fit jeans sit at the waist and have a straight leg and a zip fly with a button closure. These jeans have a 4.6-star rating, more than 41,000 reviews, and they're more than 50% off on Prime Day.

34 43% Off The Fan-Favorite Waterpik Flosser Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser Amazon - $70.05 $39.93 See On Amazon This Waterpik water flosser is a fan favorite on Amazon, with an overall 4.7-star rating from more than 71,000 shoppers who love the way it cleans their teeth. It has 10 settings and a built-in timer so you know exactly how long you should be using it.

35 30% Off A Humidity-Proof Spray For Smoother Strands COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, 6.7 Oz. Amazon - $28 $19.60 See On Amazon This cult-favorite humidity-proof spray keeps frizz at bay and creates silkier, smoother strands with just a few sprays before you style and blow-dry your hair. This spray has a 4.3-star rating and more than 23,000 reviews.

36 47% Off These Calvin Klein Bikini Underwear Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty Amazon - $35.17 $18.64 See On Amazon These Calvin Klein bikini underwear are made from a blend of 90% cotton with 10% elastane for added stretch and comfort. An Amazon fan-favorite, they have an overall rating of 4.6 stars from over 4,000 shoppers.

37 52% Off This Calvin Klein T-Shirt Bra Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly-Lined T-Shirt Bra Amazon - $46 $22.08 See On Amazon Stocking up on everyday T-shirt bras like this best-seller from Calvin Klein is always a good idea on sale days, and during Prime Day you can get this comfy bra for 52% off. This wardrobe staple has a lightly-lined, machine-washable, supportive design that has earned it a 4.3-star rating overall after 5,600 Amazon reviews.

38 55% Off A Pair Of Water-Resistant Wireless Earbuds Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud Amazon - $84.44 $38 See On Amazon These Skullcandy wireless earbuds are Bluetooth-enabled, and have an impressive 16-hour battery life on a single charge. They have an IP55 rating, which means they're resistant to sweat, dust, and water, and are on sale this Prime Day for more than 50% off.

39 56% Off These Levi’s 505 Jeans Levi's Men's 505 Regular Fit Jeans Amazon - $59.34 $26.11 See On Amazon When it comes to a classic pair of jeans, there's nothing like Levi's 505s — which is why they have a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon after more than 57,000 reviews. The mid-rise jeans sit at the waist, and they have a straight leg, zip closure, and lots of room in the hip and thigh. Choose from a bunch of sizes and colors.

40 53% Off A 3-Pack Of Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs, 3-Pack Amazon - $39.55 $18.59 See On Amazon This three-pack of classic Calvin Klein boxer briefs are made from 100% cotton with a brand logo elastic waistband and a functional fly. They come in packs of three in a variety of colors, including crisp white.

41 48% Off This Seamless Bralette With Adjustable Straps Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Adjustable Bralette Amazon - $40 $20.99 See On Amazon This super comfortable Calvin Klein seamless bralette features adjustable straps so you can find the perfect fit. It's popular on Amazon, with an overall 4.6-star rating among thousands of shoppers, and it comes in over a dozen colors.

42 30% Off This Cult Favorite Brow Serum GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum Amazon - $70 $49 See On Amazon This cult-favorite brow serum uses plant extracts, botanical oils, and proteins to encourage faster, healthier brow growth in just six to eight weeks. With over 1,300 five-star ratings, Amazon customers agree that it makes brows look thicker and fuller, even on the sparsest of brows and bald spots. This luxury serum typically costs $70, but today you can get it at a major discount.

43 32% Off These Trendy adidas Sneakers adidas Women's Advantage Sneaker Amazon - $64.78 $44.08 See On Amazon This Prime Day, snag these sleek adidas Advantage sneakers, which boast thousands of fans on Amazon. They come in a crisp, solid white with a pop of color on the heel tab and a perforated take on the brand's classic stripes along the sides.

45 30% Off This Intimate Grooming Kit Gillette Venus Intimate Grooming Kit Amazon - $44.99 $31.49 See On Amazon This intimate grooming kit from Gillette comes with a razor that has an ergonomic handle as well as a moisturizer and 2-in-1 shave gel cleanser, both of which have been tested by dermatologists and gynecologists. The set boasts over 3,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, and it’s on sale for Prime Day.

46 60% Off This Diamond-Accented Watch Anne Klein Diamond-Accented Bracelet Watch Amazon - $74.98 $29.99 See On Amazon This gorgeous rose gold-tone watch from Anne Klein features a real diamond accent, so score it now while the incredible deal lasts. More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating, with many praising it for its high-quality, modern design.

47 30% Off A Lash Volumizing Set RevitaLash Cosmetics Double-Ended Volume Set Amazon - $34.50 $25.15 See On Amazon Get two amazing lash-enhancing products in one with this RevitaLash Cosmetics dual-sided volume set. On one end there's an indigo primer designed to nourish your lashes and create a buildable base. On the other end there's water-resistant mascara to give your lashes gorgeous length and volume. The formula is oil-free, hypoallergenic, and vegan.

48 41% Off This Calvin Klein V-Neck Bralette Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Lightly Lined V Neck Bralette Bra Amazon - $39.69 $23.42 See On Amazon The rare bra that you won't want to take off, this Calvin Klein bralette is made of smooth, stretchy nylon and has a completely seamless construction for a lightweight feel. Removable pads let you customize the bust fit. With its V-neck front and back, and slightly longer cut, this can double as a crop top, too. This fan-favorite bra is available in 16 colors, from sizes X-Small to X-Large.

49 50% Off This Calvin Klein Triangle Bralette Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Wirefree Lightly Lined Triangle Bralette Amazon - $44.04 $22.02 See On Amazon With a 4.3-star average out of over 3,000 ratings, this Calvin Klein seamless triangle bralette is a favorite for its supremely comfortable feel. "The material is very soft and smooth. I forget that I’m wearing it during the day!" one customer reported. Its light lining offers a surprising amount of support (without compromising comfort), so you can even wear it for low-impact workouts like yoga and Pilates. Take advantage of Prime Day sales and pick this up in a few colors.

50 50% Off This Calvin Klein Cotton Bralette With A Logo Band Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette Amazon - $43.86 $21.93 See On Amazon This ultra-comfy Calvin Klein bralette comes with lightly lined, molded cups for reliable coverage. It also features a sleek criss-cross racerback and, of course, that iconic logo band. Pick it up in several different colors to capitalize on the Prime Day deal.

51 30% Off This Popular Mineral Sunscreen With SPF 50 Protection MDSolarSciences SPF 50 Mineral Creme Amazon - $30 $21 See On Amazon This popular mineral cream has broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection, and absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. It's water-resistant, leaves a matte finish, and has over 800 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

52 47% Off This 3-Pack Of Calvin Klein Hipster Panties Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Multipack Panty, 3-Pack Amazon - $35.17 $18.64 See On Amazon On sale for Prime Day, this three-pack of Calvin Klein bikini underwear have a hipster cut and are seamless and made from moisture-wicking nylon and 27% elastane, which means a great deal of comfort and stretch. The come in packs of three in several colors.

53 53% Off This 3-Pack Of Calvin Klein Cotton V-Neck T-Shirts Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Multipack V-Neck T-Shirts, 3-Pack Amazon - $39.49 $18.56 See On Amazon This three-pack of V-neck T-shirts is the multipurpose set you need, whether you wear them alone or layered under button-down shirts and sweaters. They're made from breathable 100% cotton and are tagless for total comfort.

54 50% Off A Blow-Dry Spray That Professional Stylists Love Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray, 6.8 fl. oz., (1-Pack) Amazon - $35 $17.50 See On Amazon Cut your blow-drying time in half with the Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray. In addition to speeding up dry time, this heat protectant keeps unwanted frizz at bay and melts through knots, leaving your hair silky-smooth. A favorite among professional stylists, this has earned an impressive 4.7-star average out of 12,000 ratings overall.

55 30% Off A 4-Pack Of Wildly Popular Camisoles Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Camisoles, 4-Pack Amazon - $24.86 $17.40 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers can't get enough of these wildly popular camisoles — they've amassed more than 18,000 ratings to date. They're made with a soft, stretchy jersey cotton blend with adjustable straps for the perfect fit. Reviewers raved about their quality construction and many noted that they were perfect for layering or wearing around the house.

56 59% Off A 5-Pack Of Calvin Klein Bikini Underwear Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Multipack Bikini Panty (5-Pack) Amazon - $49 $20.20 See On Amazon This pack of popular stretch cotton underwear from Calvin Klein is a great Prime Day deal, especially since they're sold in a pack of five. They're made from 95% cotton with 5% elastane to keep them both soft and stretchy, and they have over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

57 63% Off This Columbia Rain Jacket Columbia Switchback III Rain Jacket Amazon - $60 $22.34 See On Amazon A popular choice on Amazon with over 7,000 positive reviews, the Columbia Switchback III jacket is made for wet weather, with a waterproof nylon shell and a soft polyester liner to keep you comfortable. This lightweight jacket has a stowaway hood that you can pull out when you need it, along with adjustable cuffs, a drawcord hem, and zippered pockets. Choose from dozens of colors and get it deeply discounted for Prime Day while you can.

58 35% Off This Nourishing Hair Oil MIZANI 25 Miracle Nourishing Oil, 4.2 Fl. Oz. Amazon - $22 $14.30 See On Amazon A blend of nourishing oils like coconut, jojoba, and sunflower in this MIZANI leave-in treatment adds hydration, definition, and a natural-looking sheen to all hair types, without added weight or greasiness. The mostly-natural formula works beautifully as a face oil, as well.

59 32% Off A 4-Pack Of Gillette Venus Sensitive Skin Razor Refills Gillette Venus Sensitive Skin Razor Refills (4 Count) Amazon - $20.53 $13.96 See On Amazon This four-pack of razor refills is compatible with any Gillette Venus razor handle, and they're ideal for sensitive skin. The five-blade razors remove hair in just one pass, and they're complemented by a moisture ribbon that soothes and hydrates skin while preventing irritation.

60 43% Off This Leave-In Conditioner MIZANI 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner, 8.5 Ounce Amazon - $23.16 $13.20 See On Amazon Moisturize your locks with this cult-favorite leave-in conditioning spray, made with nourishing coconut extract and fennel seed oil. It's a fan-favorite on Amazon with a 4.6-star rating and more than 4,000 reviews. Designed for all hair types and textures, it promises to repair damage while it detangles.

61 30% Off This OPI Nail Strengthener OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Amazon - $17.96 $12.57 See On Amazon From cult-favorite brand OPI comes the Nail Envy nail strengthener, which has garnered a 4.5-star rating after 24,000 reviews. Formulated with hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium, it fortifies nails so they won't crack, bend, or break... no matter what.

62 46% Off These Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Boxer Briefs Tommy Hilfiger Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) Amazon - $29.50 $15.99 See On Amazon These Tommy Hilfiger boxer briefs are made from soft and breathable combed cotton for all-day comfort. The highly rated pack includes three pairs in assorted colors, but act fast, because this deal won't last long.

63 30% Off This Hair Treatment For All Types Of Hair Matrix Total Results Miracle Creator Multitasking Treatment Amazon - $17 $11.90 See On Amazon Give your hair some all-in-one-love with the Matrix Miracle Creator treatment. Suitable for all hair types, the leave-in product strengthens strands, hydrates, reduces frizz, and adds shine. It's beloved by users, boasting a 4.5-star average rating after more than 8,000 reviews

64 30% Off The Gillette Mach 3 Razor With 5 Blade Refills Gillette Mach 3 Sensitive Skin Razor Handle + 5 Refills Amazon - $16.93 $11.85 See On Amazon This classic Gillette Mach 3 razor has a lubricating strip that keeps irritation at bay, plus microfins that gently stretch skin for a smooth, close shave. The razor handle comes with five blade refills, and the whole pack has earned a 4.5-star rating after 2,400 reviews.

65 52% Off This Popular Micellar Water From Bioderma Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Amazon - $14.91 $9.99 See On Amazon Stock up on the cult-favorite Bioderma micellar water for a great price while this deal lasts. With 4.7 stars overall after more than 22,000 reviews, customers loves how gentle it is while it effectively removes makeup and other impurities. No alcohol, oils, or parabens here either.

66 30% Off This OPI Top Coat Spray That Dries In 60 Seconds OPI RapiDry Top Coat Spray Amazon - $10.95 $7.67 See On Amazon Banish nail polish smudges for good with this top coat spray. Just spritz it on at the very end and 60 seconds later, nails are good to go. You can even use it in between manicures to amp up the shine. No wonder it has 4.5 stars overall after more than 3,000 customers have chimed in.

67 54% Off This Hipster-Style Calvin Klein Underwear Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty Amazon - $14.85 $6.83 See On Amazon This hipster-style Calvin Klein underwear is made from ultra-soft microfiber that sits smooth under clothes. Choose from a wide range of solid colors in these that are backed by 4.2 stars after more than 3,000 reviews.

68 30% Off This Nail & Cuticle Oil CND SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care Amazon - $8.50 $5.95 See On Amazon More than 10,000 customers have given this nail and cuticle oil a perfect five-star rating, with many writing things like "it's a miracle!" and "absolutely amazing." There's no better time to see the magic for yourself (or stock up) than Prime Day.

69 23% Off This Wildly Popular Brow Pencil Anastasia Beverly Hills - Brow Wiz Amazon - $21 $16.10 See On Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is quite possibly the most popular brow product of all time. So when it goes on sale — which isn't often — it's worth stocking up on. This ultra-fine pencil makes it easy to sketch on natural-looking brow hairs, and the creamy formula never skips or tugs. Choose from 12 shades, including hard-to-find "Strawburn."