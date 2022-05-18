An Honest Review Of Benefit Cosmetics' New WANDERful World Blush Collection

Blush, specifically bright blush, is back, and thanks to Benefit Cosmetics, it’s easier than ever to get up close and personal with this beauty trend. Launching on May 24, Benefit’s WANDERful World Blush collection features 11 new shades — plus a Benefit Cosmetics favorite in the line’s new, sustainably-minded packaging — that can translate every TikTok blush trend you’ve seen on your phone into an IRL moment. And while you might be thinking, ‘Powder blush is a tale as old as time, I’m not interested,’ I’m going to need you to adjust your point of view. This is not your average powder blush.

Benefit Cosmetics changed up the powder blush game with the WANDERful World Blush collection in a few ways, but the biggest difference between your standard powder blush and the WANDERful World blushes is texture, both on and off your skin.

The product has an unexpected feel, which is soft and springy to the touch and feels bouncy, almost more like a cushion than a powder. According to the brand, this is because the particles in this blush are ultra-fine. That’s the vibe you get once you start working with the blush; it doesn’t sit on top of your skin the way you’d expect it to. Instead, it kind of melts — science people, please don’t @ me — the way you’d expect a cream or stain to do. That said, you do get the sheer veil of color you’d expect from a powder blush with these 11 new shades, but that’s just the beginning.

FAST FACTS:

Each shade will set you back $29 for a full-size blush and $17 per mini.

The WANDERful World Blush collection is actually incredibly diverse, shade-wise, and will work well for a very wide range of skin tones.

They’re not clean nor are they cruelty-free.

I love the newly sustainable packaging and I’m obsessed with the new formula and the finishes.

I’d love it if the blushes were larger. They’re not cheap and it would be nice to get more in each compact since I’ll be wearing this all summer.

My Cheeks:

My skin is quite dry, which is why I don’t usually mess around with powder blush or powder in general. I don’t need any help looking dry and powders make you look dry. I’m also Trinidadian and, like lots of Trinidadian folks, I have a lot of thick, dark hair. It looks gorgeous on my head, but I’m less thrilled about it on my face where it also grows in pretty thickly. Most powder blushes cling to my facial hair and make it stand out in a way I don’t appreciate. Also, because of my olive-to-tan skin tone, a lot of popular powder blushes can make me look ashy.

Benefit Cosmetics’ WANDERful World Blush Collection:

The WANDERful World Blush collection features 11 new shades along with a Benefits Cosmetics’ favorite, Dandelion, ranging from pinks to neutrals and deeper, berry tones. Some, not all, of the shades have a shimmery finish thanks to ​​freshwater pearl and synthetic sapphire, which read as glow-y, not sparkly — another nice feature you don’t always see in powder blushes. The finishes on the 12 shades range from matte to shimmer to satin (think a soft, supple shine for this one).

The Science:

These blushes are triple-milled, which means they’re about as fine a texture as you can get in a powder product. Honestly, any finer and it would feel more like a cream than a powder. These blushes also have a different base than most powder blushes — translucent instead of white or pink, which, according to the brand, is traditional — and makes this product a standout for people of color who are sick of the ashy look that some powder blushes can leave on dark skin tones. The brand claims the WANDERful World collection leaves zero white cast and, after trying all the shades, I can confirm that there’s no white cast on my tan skin.

The Packaging:

Benefit Cosmetics is doing something new with this blush and leaning into sustainably-minded production. The boxes are made of 100% recycled paperboard and are smaller than the boxes Benefit Cosmetics has previously put out, resulting in 20% less paper used overall, according to the brand. They’ve also nixed the mini-blush brushes that used to accompany the product, which means they’ve also removed the plastic wrap and tray used to house the brush. I, for one, don’t miss the mini-brush. It’s 2022 and most folks have a dedicated blush brush or tool they like to use.

The Scent:

These blushes smell beautiful, but not overly perfumey. They each have a subtle, floral scent, which I really enjoyed, but other folks might not be too into, especially if you have any fragrance sensitivities.

The Methodology:

To test the WANDERful World Blush collection, I worked the product into my everyday beauty routine and wore it on top of lightly applied foundation, along with some bronzer. I used a basic blush brush and gently, but firmly, pressed the brush into the blush pan before applying it to the apples of my cheeks and the bridge of my nose. I blended the blush up to my temples for an all-over blush look and dabbed a bit more bronzer over my cheekbones to add some dimension.

The Results:

Courtesy of Amber Rambharose

For this review, I used Shellie ($29, Benefit Cosmetics) from the WANDERful World collection. The brand describes it as “a warm seashell-pink” with a soft-shimmer finish. I found Shellie to be a perfect rosy shade for summer, almost exactly the same color as my own skin when I get flushed. I didn’t see much of what I would describe as shimmer, but the blush did create a gorgeous pearlescent glow, which is way better than shimmer in my book.

Ingredients:

I’m really happy these Benefit Cosmetics blushes are non-comedogenic, aka they won’t clog your pores. That said, the ingredients aren’t clean or cruelty-free.

Similar Products:

There’s really not another powder blush out there that works exactly the same way, but the closest is Buxom’s Wanderlust Primer Infused Blush ($23, Amazon). It starts out as a powder and then melts into the skin, which works especially well for folks with dry skin like me. Surprisingly, the closest product, finish-wise, is probably brought to you by EM Cosmetics’ gorgeous tinted serums. The brand’s Color Drop Serum Blushes ($25, EM Cosmetics) have a similarly sheer but buildable finish and a melt-into-your-skin feel.

Worth It?

If you’re on a budget, I would stick to a more bang-for-your-buck product like a blush stick or cream instead. However, if you love a powder blush or if powders are your preferred makeup texture, you’re definitely going to want to give the Benefit Cosmetics’ WANDERful World Blush collection a try.

Final Verdict:

I’m a big fan of this blush. I think it elevates the powder brush game in general, which is no easy feat and the finishes are lovely to play with. Though it’s more expensive than your typical drugstore blushes, I’d consider it an investment. If you’re on the fence, the mini-blushes are a good option.

About Me

I’ve been testing and writing about beauty products for the past seven years. I’ve also spent a long time being dissatisfied with powder blush and searching for formulations that work on my skin tone (tan) and my skin texture (dry), so I can say with expert authority that this blush is a game changer.