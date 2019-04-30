Style
A cheetah print swimsuit from nasty Gal

These Animal Print Swimsuits Are Fierce AF, & You're Going To Want Them All

It’s never too late for a new swimsuit.

By Ariana Marsh
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Courtesy of Nasty Gal

'Tis the season to dive headfirst into the biggest swimwear trends of the season and along with neon and polka dot styles, animal print swimsuits are set to be among the most popular of them. Taking into account the fact that fashion as a whole has been loving all things leopard, tiger, cheetah, and snakeskin both on and off the runways as of late, it makes sense that the patterns would have also seeped into the swimwear market. They give bikinis and one-pieces an especially fierce twist so I, for one, am all about it.

No matter what swimsuit silhouette you're into or which print you prefer, there's definitely an option out there that you'll want to live in all summer long. The days of plain black bikinis or otherwise subtle suits are long gone, so embrace your wild side and take a risk. If you do prefer to skew more traditional, go with a leopard one-piece. If you really want to shake things up, opt for a bikini in a fiery red or bright pink hue. With this trend, you really can't go wrong, so follow your natural instincts and go with the one that catches your eye the most.

That's Fire
Neon Snake Print Bikini Set
Ultamodan US
$24
$12

Snakeskin is already viciously cool, but give it a cherry red tint and it's off the charts.

Rawr
Sexy Tiger Bandeau High Waist Plus Size Swimsuit
AMI Clubwear
$45
$18

You can get the same fiery effect by going with a colorful tiger print.

Peek-A-Boo
Cutout Ribbed Tiger Print One-piece Swimsuit
Zaful
$20

This monokini features a smaller cutout than most, which already makes it unique. The leopard print is an added bonus.

Orange Crush
Plus Size Leopard Print One Shoulder Swimsuit
Nasty Gal
$34
$20

Now this is a bold leopard print!

Feeling Blue
Leopard Print High Waisted Bikini Set
Beachsissi
$29

While the color combination within this bikini's print is cool, the sporty fit truly makes it ideal for all your water activities.

Bullseye
Xhilaration Juniors' Ribbed Bralette Bikini Top
Target
$18

Target's swimsuits have gotten really, really good, and this bikini proves it. You can get the matching Xhilaration Bikini Bottom ($18, Target) here.

Good Sport
Ribbed Leopard Printed High Waist Bralette Bikini Two Piece Swimsuit
Rose Swimsuits
$53
$29

Thanks to its tank-like top, this swimsuit boasts a cool sporty vibe. The accent of the print makes it feel exceptionally modern, too.

It's A Wrap
Las Olas Top
Inamorata Woman
$75

This bikini strays from the typical triangle top and brings in a cool criss-cross wrap detail for an extra fun look.

Not So Mellow Yellow
Animal Print High Plunge Swimsuit
Plus Motif
$37
$26

The cartoon version of an animal print. I love how playful and cheery this one-piece is — it's like sunshine in a suit!

The Blaze
Leopard-Print Side Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
New York & Company
$80
$48

Whether you swim for exercise or for fun, this sporty one-piece has you covered in style.

Knot My Type
Leopard Bikini Set
It's Juilet
$49
$33

I love everything about this bikini, from its soft leopard print to the little bow detail on its briefs. It's a welcome departure from all of the leopard print and packs.

Green With Envy
Jade Leopard Knotted One-Piece
Lime Ricki
$99

Because how often do you see a green leopard print?

All Tied Up
Leopard Wrap One Piece Swimsuit
Aerie
$55

The monokini gets an especially fun update via one bows that tie across its front. The peek-a-boo detail and strappy neckline make it feel extra special.

Opposites Attract
Bond-Eye Viva Zebra-Print One-Piece Swimsuit
Saks Off 5th Ave
$155
$70

Wear anything feature zebra print and you've immediately got yourself a cool graphic look.

The Rings
Leopard Print Ring Linked Bikini Swimsuit
Epixior
$33

You can get a little extra bling with the gold rings decorating this bikini.

Lace Up
Women's Plus Size Criss Cross High Wa
Fashion Nova
$45
$22

Take your straps from your neckline to your sides with this suit. It’s unique, strappy look really adds to the sexy factor.

Pink Persuasion
Sweet Leopard Printed Cutout One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit
Bikinishe
$55
$36

The Pink Panther would approve.

Grape Beginnings
Coral Ivens Purple Leopard Print Bikini
Blush Mark
$12

The dusty lilac color of this bikini adds a moody punch to its spotted print and makes it look minimal and modern.

Say No To Tan Lines
Fierce Keyhole Bandeau Bikini Top
Ellos
$65
$45

You won't have to worry about bad strap tan lines with this bikini.

Au Naturale
Two-Piece High Waist Bikini Swimwuit
Boots And Bags
$80
$40

Straightforward silhouette, not so straightforward print. Who knew brown snakeskin would look so glam in suit form?

This year, you’re swimming in style.