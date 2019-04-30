These Animal Print Swimsuits Are Fierce AF, & You're Going To Want Them All

'Tis the season to dive headfirst into the biggest swimwear trends of the season and along with neon and polka dot styles, animal print swimsuits are set to be among the most popular of them. Taking into account the fact that fashion as a whole has been loving all things leopard, tiger, cheetah, and snakeskin both on and off the runways as of late, it makes sense that the patterns would have also seeped into the swimwear market. They give bikinis and one-pieces an especially fierce twist so I, for one, am all about it.

No matter what swimsuit silhouette you're into or which print you prefer, there's definitely an option out there that you'll want to live in all summer long. The days of plain black bikinis or otherwise subtle suits are long gone, so embrace your wild side and take a risk. If you do prefer to skew more traditional, go with a leopard one-piece. If you really want to shake things up, opt for a bikini in a fiery red or bright pink hue. With this trend, you really can't go wrong, so follow your natural instincts and go with the one that catches your eye the most.

That's Fire Neon Snake Print Bikini Set Ultamodan US $24 $12 See on Ultamodan US Snakeskin is already viciously cool, but give it a cherry red tint and it's off the charts.

Rawr Sexy Tiger Bandeau High Waist Plus Size Swimsuit AMI Clubwear $45 $18 See on AMI Clubwear You can get the same fiery effect by going with a colorful tiger print.

Peek-A-Boo Cutout Ribbed Tiger Print One-piece Swimsuit Zaful $20 See on Zalful This monokini features a smaller cutout than most, which already makes it unique. The leopard print is an added bonus.

Orange Crush Plus Size Leopard Print One Shoulder Swimsuit Nasty Gal $34 $20 See on Nasty Gal Now this is a bold leopard print!

Feeling Blue Leopard Print High Waisted Bikini Set Beachsissi $29 See on Beachsissi While the color combination within this bikini's print is cool, the sporty fit truly makes it ideal for all your water activities.

Good Sport Ribbed Leopard Printed High Waist Bralette Bikini Two Piece Swimsuit Rose Swimsuits $53 $29 See on Rose Swimsuits Thanks to its tank-like top, this swimsuit boasts a cool sporty vibe. The accent of the print makes it feel exceptionally modern, too.

It's A Wrap Las Olas Top Inamorata Woman $75 See on Inamorata Woman This bikini strays from the typical triangle top and brings in a cool criss-cross wrap detail for an extra fun look.

Not So Mellow Yellow Animal Print High Plunge Swimsuit Plus Motif $37 $26 See on Plus Motif The cartoon version of an animal print. I love how playful and cheery this one-piece is — it's like sunshine in a suit!

The Blaze Leopard-Print Side Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit New York & Company $80 $48 See on New York & Company Whether you swim for exercise or for fun, this sporty one-piece has you covered in style.

Knot My Type Leopard Bikini Set It's Juilet $49 $33 See on It's Juilet I love everything about this bikini, from its soft leopard print to the little bow detail on its briefs. It's a welcome departure from all of the leopard print and packs.

Green With Envy Jade Leopard Knotted One-Piece Lime Ricki $99 See on Lime Ricki Because how often do you see a green leopard print?

All Tied Up Leopard Wrap One Piece Swimsuit Aerie $55 See on Aerie The monokini gets an especially fun update via one bows that tie across its front. The peek-a-boo detail and strappy neckline make it feel extra special.

Opposites Attract Bond-Eye Viva Zebra-Print One-Piece Swimsuit Saks Off 5th Ave $155 $70 Saks Off 5th Ave Wear anything feature zebra print and you've immediately got yourself a cool graphic look.

The Rings Leopard Print Ring Linked Bikini Swimsuit Epixior $33 See on Exipior You can get a little extra bling with the gold rings decorating this bikini.

Lace Up Women's Plus Size Criss Cross High Wa Fashion Nova $45 $22 See on Fashion Nova Take your straps from your neckline to your sides with this suit. It’s unique, strappy look really adds to the sexy factor.

Pink Persuasion Sweet Leopard Printed Cutout One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit Bikinishe $55 $36 See on Bikinishe The Pink Panther would approve.

Grape Beginnings Coral Ivens Purple Leopard Print Bikini Blush Mark $12 See on Blush Mark The dusty lilac color of this bikini adds a moody punch to its spotted print and makes it look minimal and modern.

Say No To Tan Lines Fierce Keyhole Bandeau Bikini Top Ellos $65 $45 See on Ellos You won't have to worry about bad strap tan lines with this bikini.

Au Naturale Two-Piece High Waist Bikini Swimwuit Boots And Bags $80 $40 See on Boots and Bags Straightforward silhouette, not so straightforward print. Who knew brown snakeskin would look so glam in suit form?

This year, you’re swimming in style.