Amazon Is Selling A Ton Of These Chic Tops & Dresses That Don't Cling To Your Body & Look Good On Everyone

The longer I’ve been working from home, the more I’ve learned to embrace comfy outfits that are also chic — think: soft, flowing fabrics that don’t fit too tightly. Whether it’s a casual button-down shirt or a pocketed T-shirt dress, these clothing pieces prove that feeling good and looking great go hand in hand.

What’s great about the tops and dresses here is that so many of them can be styled up or down. Take this floral floral maxi dress, for instance — a pair of heels and hoop earrings give it a formal look, while sandals and a floppy hat create a more casual ensemble. And you can’t go wrong with elevated wardrobe basics, like a Henley tank top you can wear day after day, or a waffle-knit tee elevated by lace sleeves. If you’re looking for stylish, versatile clothing pieces on Amazon you’ll wear all the time, you’re in the right place.

01 This Flowy Tank Dress That Comes In Tons Of Colors elescat Tank Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in dozens of floral, tie-dye, and paisley prints, this tank dress is perfect for all occasions The lightweight fabric flows around your body from the round neckline down to the above-the-knee hem, complete with a pair of pockets. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

02 A Simple V-Neck Tank Top With A Relaxed Fit XIEERDUO Solid V Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you layer it under a jacket or wear it on its own, this V-neck tank top is ultra-comfortable. It has a loose, flowy fit that pairs nicely with cutoff shorts or leggings. Choose from retro-inspired stripes, vibrant florals, and versatile solid hues. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

03 This Airy Blouse With A Chic Ruffled Hem Romwe Loose Ruffled Blouse Amazon $31 See On Amazon Here’s a blouse that’s soft and airy — perfect for pairing with light-wash jeans or a pair of shorts. Made with a hint of spandex, the flowy top features sleeves that hit right above the elbow and a tiered, ruffled hem. Opt for shades like soft heather gray or go bold with colors like bright pink or yellow. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

04 The Scoop-Neck Tank Top With A Boxy Cut Biucly Scoop-Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon For those who prefer their tops to be on the boxier side, this scoop-neck tank is a great wardrobe staple. The lightweight tank top features a sweatshirt-style hem and neckline, and comes in a wide variety of color-block, striped, and printed options, including this cute dandelion pattern. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

05 A Breezy Sundress With Buttons Down The Front MITILLY Button-Down Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This flouncy sundress is made even more adorable by the addition of rustic wooden buttons down the front. The sleeveless, V-neck design allows for plenty of airflow, draping from the shoulders down to the above-the-knee hem. Add a sweet sunhat and a tote bag for a breezy look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

06 This Casual Button-Down Shirt That’s Effortlessly Cool Beautife Button Down Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon This button-down shirt is designed with a loose, slightly slouchy fit, and features a V-neck collar and rolled short sleeves that make it timelessly cool. Besides solid hues, this top is also available in a wide range of stripes, so you can incorporate a breezy, classic pattern into your outfit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

07 The Pleated Blouse With Elegant Cap Sleeves Milumia Pleated Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon Subtly elegant, this pleated blouse is elevated by its gathered cap sleeves. The fabric drapes down the front to the shirttail hem, and secures in the back with a keyhole detail. “Love this shirt. It fits great and accentuates in all the right spots. You can dress it up or wear it casual,” wrote one happy customer. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

08 A Swingy Mini Dress Made Of Soft Viscose Amazon Essentials Scoop-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon As comfy as your favorite T-shirt, this scoop-neck dress is made from an ultra-soft viscose fabric. Draping from the shoulders down to an above-the-knee hem, the simple dress can be dressed down with sneakers or up with heeled sandals. You can wear it anywhere from the grocery store to your favorite brunch spot. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

09 This Tiered Midi Dress With Romantic Puffed Sleeves PRETTYGARDEN Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon The puffed sleeves on this midi dress give it a distinctly romantic vibe, accompanied by tiers of swingy fabric. Designed with a crew neckline and a calf-length hem, the pretty dress looks stunning with heels, but can also be paired with sandals for a more laid-back look. Add some delicate jewelry, or simply wear it as is. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

10 A Ruffled High-Neck Blouse With Fluttery Sleeves Angashion Babydoll Ruffle Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Designed with a high, ruffled neckline and fluttery sleeves, this babydoll blouse looks great with everything from leggings to jeans to shorts. The fabric flows away from your body, down to a hip-length hem. Available in plenty of charming spotted and gingham prints, this top is oh-so-easy to style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 The Button-Down Tank Top With A Slouchy Fit BLENCOT Button-Down Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon With a loose cut, this spaghetti strap tank top has a laid-back, casual vibe. A button-front detail adds an extra touch of style to this otherwise-simple top. Tuck it in or wear it loose — either way, you’ll look effortlessly chic. The tank comes in every color of the rainbow, so you can choose your favorite shade. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

12 A Slinky Tank Top With Gorgeous Lace Trim XIEERDUO Lace Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon On those days you feel like taking your tank-and-jeans combo to the next level, throw on this slinky rayon-blend tank top with elegant lace trim. It comes in dozens of solid, floral, and striped patterns, and at such a wallet-friendly price, you might just want to pick out a few different styles. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

13 This Slouchy V-Neck Tunic With A Waffle-Knit Texture MEROKEETY Waffle-Knit Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a waffle-knit texture, this lightweight V-neck tunic is perfect for those days where you want to look cute, but don’t want to put in any effort. It has loose batwing sleeves and a slouchy fit throughout, with a slightly longer-than-average hem that looks great tucked in or worn loose. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

14 A Long-Sleeve Shift Dress That’s So Easy To Accessorize AMORETU V-Neck Shift Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This flowy shift dress is like a blank slate for your favorite accessories. Add a few pieces of delicate layered jewelry or toss on a wide-brim hat — no matter how you style it, you’ll look chic and feel comfy. There are tons of rich jewel tones and vibrant patterns to pick from. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 The Relaxed-Fit Tee With A Cropped Hem Tankaneo Cropped T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon With dropped shoulders and a loose fit throughout, this cropped T-shirt is a laid-back wardrobe staple that goes with jeans, shorts, joggers, and more. Available in an array of cool colors and bold striped prints, the basic tee is made from an ultra-soft fabric blend — with a hint of spandex for just enough stretch. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 This Chic Off-The-Shoulder Dress With A Scalloped Hem Romwe Off-Shoulder Scallop-Hem Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Lightweight, elegant, and utterly unique, this off-the-shoulder dress stands apart from other garments with a cut-out scallop hem. The dress cinches at the waist and flows down to a knee-length hem. Add a pair of strappy sandals for a breezy look that’s vacation-ready. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

17 A Stretchy Tank Dress With Roomy Side Pockets MISFAY Swing Tank Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Pockets are always a welcome addition to any dress — like this one with over 6,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. Drapey and soft, the V-neck tank dress flows around your body. A pair of roomy side pockets provide the perfect spot for your daily essentials, like your wallet, keys, and phone. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

18 The Button-Down Blouse With Stylish Bell Sleeves Ecrocoo Bell-Sleeve Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon A bell sleeve can turn a simple top into something special, and this blouse is proof of that. Designed with a V-neckline and buttons down the front, the garment has a drapey fit throughout the torso, while the bell sleeves extend all the way down to your elbows, flowing around your arms as you move. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 This Sweet Mini Dress With Ruffled Sleeves KIRUNDO Ruffle-Sleeve Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Perfect for picnics, brunch dates, and backyard hangouts, this soft mini dress makes a lovely impression. Designed with ruffled cap sleeves and a round neckline, the solid-colored dress pairs nicely with a necklace. It comes in several rich jewel tones, with color options to suit anyone’s fancy. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 A Cute V-Neck Mini Dress With A Tie Waist Cosonsen Tie-Waist Mini Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Here’s a gorgeous mini dress that features a deep V-neck and a tie closure around the waist. Made of billowy, chiffon-like fabric, the dress moves with your body as you walk — or dance. Choose from short- and long-sleeve options that come in a variety of classic solids and eye-catching prints. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

21 This Airy Shift Dress With Flared Bell Sleeves FANCYINN Bell-Sleeve Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Made from a light, airy cotton-blend material, this shift dress is positively angelic. The upper half has a deep V-neck and fluttery bell sleeves that hit right above the elbow, while the lower half falls in tiers to the above-the-knee hem. Choose from crisp white, or a number of vibrant hues and florals. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

22 The Versatile Surplice Dress That’s Incredibly Comfy Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Gathered beneath the bust and relaxed throughout, this empire waist surplice dress is the definition of comfortable. The rayon-elastane fabric is soft and stretchy, flowing around your body down to the knee-length hem. Toss on a pair of classic white sneakers, grab a tote, and you’re ready to tackle your day. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

23 This Tie-Waist Wrap Dress With A Ruffled Front Naggoo Wrap Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon What makes this sundress so swoon-worthy? It’s all in the details. From the fluttery sleeves to the ruffled front detail, the tie-waist garment fits nicely without clinging to your frame. Pair it with your favorite hoop earrings or a wide-brim hat for a laid-back ensemble that’s also totally chic. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 A Loose-Fitting Tank Top With A Swingy Ruffle Hem Bingerlily Flowy Tank Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon This flowy crew-neck tank top is made of a heathered cotton-polyester fabric that has a close fit near the shoulders before flaring out to the ruffle hem. Wear it on its own with jeans or shorts in warm weather, or layer it under a cardigan or jacket during the colder seasons. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

25 This V-Neck Tee With Lacy Puffed Sleeves MIHOLL Lace Sleeve Tee Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Striking the perfect balance between chic and casual, this waffle-knit shirt is elevated by a pair of puffed sleeves made of delicate lace. The shirt has a slightly slouchy fit throughout, with a longer hem that can be tucked into the front of your shorts, jeans, or skirt. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 The Free-Spirited Midi Dress With A Delicate Pattern BTFBM Ruffle Midi Dress Amazon $41 See On Amazon Covered in a delicate pattern, this ruffled midi dress has a fresh, free-spirited vibe. Complete with fluttery sleeves and a tie-waist, the dress cascades down to the calf-length hem. The fabric is soft and non-clingy, so it’s guaranteed to keep you feeling comfy and cool all day long. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 A Ruffled Top With A High-Low Hem Romwe Ruffle-Hem Blouse Amazon $21 See On Amazon With a sweet ruffled hem that’s longer in the back, this blouse has a subtly romantic look. Available in just about every color, the crew-neck top looks great worn loose over cutoff shorts, leggings, or skinny jeans. In colder weather, this blouse can even be worn under a cardigan for a chic, layered ensemble. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 This Easy V-Neck Tee With A Subtle Cap Sleeve Langwyqu Cap-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon You can never have too many basic, well-fitting T-shirts in your closet, and this one differentiates itself with a subtle cap sleeve. It has a slim fit, with a worn-in feel right out of the package. Tuck the front of the top into your shorts or wear it loose over a pair of leggings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 A Whimsical Button-Down Dress With Polka Dots Imysty Button-Down Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This button-down dress is easy to throw on with a pair of sandals or sneakers for an instantly cute ensemble. Designed with short sleeves, a V-neckline, and a ruffled hem, the garment loosely hangs around your body. “This was so flowy and sweet looking. The dress is airy and comfortable and perfect for hot summer days,” wrote one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

30 The Sleeveless Dress That Comes In Gorgeous Floral Patterns Qearal Sleeveless Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon A floral print is an easy way to add a pop of extra color to your wardrobe, and this sleeveless dress comes in so many different styles — and you can also opt for a solid color if you want something a little more basic. Made of a drapey jersey-knit fabric, the tank dress hangs over your body, allowing for plenty of airflow around the legs. Wear it as a swimsuit coverup, or on its own with a pair of sandals. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 This Sleeveless Shift Dress With A Classic Silhouette Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shift Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Falling straight from the shoulders to the above-the-knee hem, this viscose shift dress has a simply elegant silhouette. Designed with a notch collar, the woven garment will keep you nice and ventilated — an excellent choice for hot weather. Just add a pair of sneakers or sandals for an effortlessly put-together look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 A Free-Flowing Tunic With Ultra-High Ratings ALLEGRACE Tunic Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon Over 19,000 reviewers have given this tunic top a perfect five-star review on Amazon, with several raving over its flowy, lightweight feel. Madeof a highly stretchy rayon-spandex material, the shirt gathers at the bust and flows down to a below-the-waist hem. Simply add a pair of leggings or skinny jeans for a polished look. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

33 This Maxi Dress That’s Effortlessly Elegant YESNO Maxi Swing Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Made from 100% cotton, this maxi dress is so breathable and soft. It has a rounded neckline, short sleeves, and a pair of side pockets that hold your small essentials. Choose from a wide array of patterns, including delicate florals, large geometric prints, and laid-back tie-dye patterns. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

34 The Comfy Jersey-Knit Dress With Charming Ruffled Sleeves Nemidor Ruffle-Sleeve Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Yes, it’s possible to look chic while also feeling completely comfortable — just look at this jersey-knit dress. Designed with gorgeous ruffled sleeves and a pair of convenient side pockets, this dress is equal parts stylish and functional. Dress it up with high heels, or wear it with sneakers for a more casual look. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

35 This Romantic Lace Blouse That Sits Off-The-Shoulder MIHOLL Lace Off-Shoulder Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon This lace blouse will have you feeling like you stepped out of a romance novel — in the best possible way. Sitting elegantly off the shoulder, the top is lined throughout the torso and unlined along the sleeves. Pair it with jeans or shorts for a memorable look that’s just the right amount of dressy. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

36 A Chiffon Blouse With A Chic Lace Back Detail Gaharu Chiffon Blouse Amazon $29 See On Amazon With subtle pleating in the front and back, this airy chiffon blouse flows in just the right places. A lace panel along the shoulders adds another stylish element — wear your hair in a ponytail or bun to fully show it off. The top has fluttery cap sleeves and a notch collar, giving it a subtly sophisticated look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 This Smocked Blouse With A Dainty Swiss Dot Pattern Dokotoo Short-Sleeve Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon Smocked along the chest and shoulders, this flutter-sleeve blouse flares out at the bust down to the hip-length hem. The lightweight fabric is covered in a delicate Swiss dot pattern, adding a hint of texture to the garment. A tie closure at the nape of the neck creates a sweet keyhole detail in the back. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 The Empire-Waisted Mini Dress You Can Style Up Or Down KIRUNDO Flowy Mini Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon I love a versatile dress that can be styled up or down, and this mini dress definitely fits the bill. Covered in a Swiss dot pattern, the chiffon fabric gathers beneath the bust and flows outwards. You can pair the V-neck dress with heels and a necklace for a sophisticated look, or add flat sandals and a wide-brim hat for a more laid-back ensemble. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 This Swingy Dress That’s As Comfy As Your Favorite T-Shirt levaca Swing Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Cute and casual, this swingy dress feels as comfy as your favorite crew-neck tee. With a hem that lands slightly above the knee, the versatile garment can be worn just about anywhere — your fave brunch spot, the beach, or a friend’s house. Add a few simple accessories, and you’re all set. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 An Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress With A Chic Side Split Pinup Fashion Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Perfect for occasions where you have to dress up a little bit (think: weddings and cocktail parties), this maxi dress features an elegant off-the-shoulder neckline and dramatic side split. There’s a tie closure at the waist and a pair of side pockets for concealing your lip gloss or sunglasses. A pair of heels is all you need to complete the look. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

41 This Carefree Sundress With Mini Buttons Down The Front Milumia Button-Up Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This breezy mini dress has a totally relaxed feel, flaring out from the high waist. Designed with small buttons running from the V-neckline down to the above-the-knee hem, the floral dress is perfect for outdoor parties, happy hour, and days spent by the beach or lake. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

42 A Delicate Chiffon Dress With A Lovely Floral Print Manydress V-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Made of breezy chiffon, this lightweight V-neck dress gives off a delightfully romantic vibe. It has a unique cascading design in the front, paired perfectly with flowy sleeves that just graze your elbow. Wear it on its own with a wide-brim hat in sunny weather, or add a denim jacket and boots when it gets chilly. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

43 The Sleeveless Midi Dress That’s Easygoing & Chic MEROKEETY Pocketed Midi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Looking great doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice comfort. This sleeveless dress is made from a stretchy fabric that’s reminiscent of a worn-in T-shirt. Designed with roomy side pockets and a chest pocket, the crew-neck garment is as cute as it is practical. There are also long-sleeve options available for cooler weather. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

44 This Henley Tank Top That Flows Perfectly MIROL Flowy Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Featuring a Henley neckline and a draped front and back, this tank top is an elevated basic you’ll get tons of use from. It flows out right below the bust, creating plenty of movement and airflow. Pair it with skinny jeans, leggings, or shorts for an instantly chic look that’s also casual. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

