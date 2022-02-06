These Comfy, Stylish Basics Are Shockingly Cheap & You'll Wear Them Again & Again

I am someone who is constantly plagued with buyer’s remorse… especially when it comes to buying clothing for myself. I go back and forth between wanting to be on-trend and just wanting to be comfortable. If you’re anything like me, you think fashion pieces that can do both of those things are worth the investment, however, thanks to Amazon, some of the most stylish and cozy options are also surprisingly affordable. I’ve put together a list of comfy, stylish basics that are shockingly cheap and, trust me, you’ll wear them again and again.

While buying basics like underwear, bras, and socks isn’t the most fun purchase, it’s necessary. I’ll admit that plenty of my undergarments have long outlived their prime and are now just dingy, worn-out ghosts of their former selves. I’m about to fix that with the pack of ribbed bralettes I included (that are so cute you’ll want to wear them exposed under cardigans and jeans) and packs of both thong and hipster underwear that are smooth and seamless.

Once that’s taken care of, it’s time to turn your attention to wardrobe basics you’ll wear on repeat. I’m talking about really comfy and on-trend jeans that go with everything or a casual maxi dress that can be dressed up or down. These staple pieces make it easy to put together an outfit in the morning and wear it well into the evening. I’ve included several cardigans, sweaters, and flowy dresses that are perfect for any occasion. Before you hit “buy now,” consider how much use you’ll get out of the piece. There’s a solid chance you’ll easily be able to think up three to four different ways (or more) to style each piece — a sure sign that you won’t regret scooping up these cheap must-haves.

All of these finds have been highly rated and reviewed by shoppers so you can shop in peace, knowing there’s no buyer remorse to be had here.

01 This Casual Little Black Dress That’s Under $30 Aksbgg Casual Maxi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This casual little black dress is the affordable must-have staple you need in your closet. The midi-length dress is made of a rayon and spandex blend and features short sleeves, a round neckline, and a slit along one side for ultimate comfort and chicness. Dress it up with heels and a leather jacket or keep it casual with sneakers and a denim jacket. The manufacturer suggests washing and line drying this dress to keep it in great shape. •Available Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large •Available Colors: 7

02 A Soft Crewneck Sweater To Wear On Repeat Amazon Essentials Crewneck Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon You’ll wear this classic crewneck sweater on repeat thanks to its versatile and lightweight style. It’s perfect for layering and so soft to the touch. The cozy sweater features ribbing at the neck, hem, and cuffs. It’s available in a variety of colors and patterns and, at less than $35, is surprisingly affordable. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 18

03 These Soft And Stretchy $14 Bikini Underwear Amazon Essentials Cotton Underwear (6 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon A comfortable look starts with a good pair of underwear and these cotton blend picks are highly rated and incredibly soft. The material is made with 5% elastane that stretches for your comfort, without losing its shape. This pack of six comes in a classic bikini fit (with a low price) that offers moderate coverage. They’re available in a variety of neutral and bright colors or patterns, all of which are comfortably tagless. •Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 20

04 The Versatile Ballet Shoes To Complete Any Look Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat Amazon $22 See On Amazon Skip the heels and choose these comfy ballet flats instead, which are far easier on your feet and a total bargain at just $22. The sole and faux leather upper is flexible yet supportive — and an elasticized topline keeps them in place as you walk. They’ve earned more than 37,000 reviews and are available in 34 colors that range from neutral camel to bright pink and even a few fierce animal prints. •Available Sizes: 5 — 15 (wide sizes available) •Available Colors: 34

05 A 100% Cotton Button-Down Shirt For $25 Amazon Essentials Poplin Shirt Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in 13 colors and in various striped and checked patterns, this 100% cotton button-down shirt is a staple worth stocking up on. With its crisp, put-together feel, you can dress it up with trousers or keep it casual with jeans and sneakers. No matter how you style it, it adds instant polish to your outfit and costs just $25. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 13

06 This Cheap, Cropped Sweatshirt With Thumbholes Bestisun Cropped Sweatshirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon You’ll live in this cropped sweatshirt that’s just as cozy as it is stylish. For less than $25, snag this stretchy-soft sweatshirt that cuts off somewhere between the bottom of your bra and your belly button. It features a crew neck and long sleeves with thumbholes for extra warmth. This sweatshirt looks just as cute with workout gear as it does with jeans. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 20

07 The 3-Pack Of Budget Racerback Tanks Boao Racerback Tank Tops (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Here’s to celebrating items that pull double duty in your closet: Not only is this cotton-spandex blend crop top the perfect workout top (its racerback design covers sports bras), but it’s also a great piece of casual wear that can be paired with high-waisted jeans and sneakers for a sporty look. With three tops in a pack, you can’t go wrong. •Available Sizes: Small — Large •Available Colors: 4

08 A Two-Piece Set That’s Affordable And Stylish Lexiart Two Piece Midi Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Who says you have to spend a fortune to feel like a star? This two-piece skirt and top are so chic and comfy, thanks to a midi-length pencil skirt with a wrap high waist and a matching cropped tank top with a scoop neck. This is your ultimate party and going-out-to-dinner outfit — one that won’t break the bank and comes in 33 colors and patterns like tie-dye and sunflowers. •Available Sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large •Available Colors: 33

09 The Lightweight Cardigan For Layering Shiaili Open Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon Everyone needs a lightweight, open-front cardigan in their closet for layering. This long cardigan has two small front pockets, long sleeves, and drapes beautifully. The cotton material is soft and smooth, but also breathable. It makes the ideal piece to carry in your purse or bag in case you get chilly and is available in seven neutral shades. •Available Sizes: 1X — 5X •Available Colors: 7

10 This Go-To Pashmina Shawl To Keep You Warm RIIQIICHY Pashmina Shawl Amazon $14 See On Amazon You’ll want to keep a chic pashmina shawl in your closet for cold-weather events that require a bit of a fancier look. It looks stunning over dressier gowns and dresses and ensures you stay warm all night long. The super-soft material feels like expensive cashmere but is much more affordable and easy to maintain. The oversized scarf costs just $14, can be worn multiple ways, and comes in 13 colors. •Available Sizes: 1 •Available Colors: 18

11 These Bestselling Leggings With Side Pockets Colorfulkoala High Waisted Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon More than 43,000 reviewers give these high-waisted leggings a 4.6-star rating, making them the bestselling pair of women’s yoga pants on Amazon. The polyester and spandex combination is buttery-soft and acts as a second skin, moving with you as you do. Not to mention: they always stay opaque, no matter how many squats you do. They have a wide waistband that’s seamless and side pockets. •Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 37

12 The Year-Round Shift Dress For Any Occasion Amoretu Shift Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This tunic dress is a year-round wardrobe staple that you can rock in the winter with a few added layers or during the summer when paired with your favorite sandals. This dress stops mid-thigh and looks great alone or with tights, plus it has unique bell sleeves that add elegance. It’s made of silky chiffon and is fully lined, with a loose fit and V-neckline. This pick boasts more than 44,000 reviews and comes in dozens of colors and sleeve lengths. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 40

13 This 3-Pack Of Sports Bras For Only $11 Fruit of the Loom Tank Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Replace your tired sports bras with this incredibly low-cost pack of three. The cotton-blend tank-style sports bras are supportive and smooth, thanks to their two-ply construction. They have a racerback that’s ideal for hiding under workout tops and are available to purchase individually or in packs of three or six, in a variety of colors. At $11, that means each bra is less than $4 — a true bargain for a popular pick that has more than 72,000 reviews. •Available Sizes: 34 — 50 •Available Colors: 42

14 A Flowy Maxi Dress That’s Effortlessly Stylish 12 Ami Loose Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This loose-fitting maxi dress is effortlessly beautiful, comfortable, and under $40. The flowy dress is made with soft T-shirt rayon that feels like you’re in your PJs. It features pockets, a scoop neck, and three-quarter-length sleeves. You can dress it up or down depending on the occasion, which makes this dress a totally versatile and affordable gem. •Available Sizes: Large — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 13

15 This 12-Pack Of Colorful Beanies For $22 Yacht & Smith Winter Beanie (12-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you’re a big beanie fan, this bulk pack of hats is a budget-friendly option for you — because, admit it: it’s hard to beat scoring 12 beanies for $22. Each one-size-fits-most beanie is made with warm acrylic and designed to keep your head and ears protected from cold temperatures and wind. Depending on your style, you can choose from colorful packs or all-black hats.

16 This Matching Workout Set That You’ll Never Take Off FAFOFA Ribbed Yoga Outfit Amazon $32 See On Amazon When you look good, you feel good and this ribbed workout set will put a pep in your step the next time you’re at the gym. The sports bra features a U-shaped neckline and removable padding, while the leggings boast four-way stretch and a secure high waistband. The whole set is moisture-wicking, ensuring you’ll have a more comfortable workout. •Available Sizes: X-Small — Large •Available Colors: 14

17 These Bestselling Breathable Thongs That Are Seamless VOENXE Seamless Thong Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This five-pack of seamless thongs will guarantee that your outfits are free of visible panty lines. They’re crafted from silky-smooth nylon and elastic mesh on the exterior, but the gusset’s liner is breathable cotton. Despite the highly affordable $12 price tag, shoppers confirm that the quality rivals some of the most popular women’s brands. “The fabric is the softest I’ve ever felt for woman’s underwear. I’ve also worn these with leggings and I was happy to see that they showed no lines.,” one reviewer raved. •Available Sizes: X-Small—XX-Large •Available Colors: 8

18 A Fashion Beanie With Dual Pom-Poms Yacht & Smith Winter Beanie Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you prefer more of a fashion statement when it comes to winter hats, try this double pom-pom beanie that’s got style. The acrylic beanie has a traditional fit with a folded, thick band to keep it in place. The zebra-striped pom-poms make it easy to spot on the ski slopes while keeping you warm. •Available Colors: 1

19 A Comfy Loungewear Set To Wear Every Day Fixmatti Tracksuit Outfit Amazon $35 See On Amazon Matching loungewear is the comfiest (and often budget-friendly) trend out there. This spandex-blend sweatsuit features drawstring waist pants and a loose-fitting long-sleeve T-shirt top. The pant has a cuffed ankle to give slightly more definition at the leg, making it perfect to pair with sneakers or to keep comfy while working from home. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 31

20 These Stretchy, Cozy Leggings For Lounging Hanes Jersey Leggings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Looking for a pair of comfy leggings to lounge in at home? Try this $13 pair that’s earned more than 14,000 reviews. The soft, jersey cotton material is fitted but stretches to move with you and it features a medium-rise elastic waistband. These are made with a heavier fabric to avoid any see-through moments. One reviewer noted, “These are for cozy nights at home on the couch reading novels or breakfast out with friends, or a ramble on the trail with the dogs. Buy them. Buy 10.” •Available Sizes: Small —XX-Large •Available Colors: 2

21 An Oversized Sweater That’s Cozy And Cheap ZESICA Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $43 See On Amazon This oversized sweater is a staple for any wardrobe. The turtleneck keeps you warm, while the lightweight material prevents you from getting too overheated. The material is textured but not itchy and the oversized style and wide hem feel perfectly on-trend. You can choose from solid colors, color-block patterns, or animal print and plaid. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 28

22 A Comfy Wedding Guest Dress For Only $35 Pinup Midi Wrap Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This faux wrap dress is all about hugging your curves and making a statement. The midi dress has a vintage feel and is dressy enough to wear with heels to a wedding but could be casual enough with sandals to wear to church. It has a V-neckline, waist-tie, and short sleeves. The A-line silhouette is classic and comfortable and never clings to you. Choose a solid color or one of the floral prints. •Available Sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus •Available Colors: 7

23 These Cheap Cotton Bike Shorts With A Cult Following Hanes Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $12 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers rave that these Hanes cotton bike shorts are flat-out perfect for anything, whether you’re crushing a workout or wearing them under a short dress. Their cotton-spandex blend is soft to the touch, thick to ensure opacity, and remains soft and breathable on the hottest days. With 33,000 reviews, this affordable pair is a must-have with a serious cult following. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 2

24 This Faux Fur Sweatshirt That’s Extra Cozy KIRUNDO Sherpa Sweatshirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon There’s nothing cozier than this faux fur pullover — and for less than $30, you can’t go wrong. It has long sleeves and deep front pockets that will hold your smartphone or wallet. The unique zip-up neckline crisscrosses over itself and feels like a scarf around your neck. The oversized sweatshirt comes in solid colors, color-blocking options, and even tie-dye. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 24

25 These Soft Sweatpants With Cuffed Ankles In 160 Colors Leggings Depot Sweatpants Amazon $17 See On Amazon Joggers are the refined sweatpants you’ve been looking for and best of all, these are just $17 and come in an astounding 130 colors. The cuffed ankle keeps the pant legs slim and straight, like a more comfortable pair of skinny jeans, and the drawstring waistband is fully adjustable. These cult-favorite pants have more than 82,000 reviews and are Amazon’s Choice for “active joggers.” One reviewer noted, “These are probably the softest pants I've ever owned. They feel like velvet, and are unique in that they will keep me warm in chillier months but are airy and breathable enough to wear during the sticky, humid summer months.” •Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large •Available Colors: 160

26 This Cropped Workout Tank With Removable Padding Lemedy Tank Top Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon This fitness tank top fits like a sports bra but is slightly longer — perfect for pairing with high-waisted leggings. It’s earned a cult following, with more than 45,000 reviews and the stretchy tank has spaghetti straps and offers light support. The pads are removable and the manufacturer cites this tank will best fit A to C cups. It is made of a moisture-wicking nylon and spandex blend and it comes in a number of fun colors or goes-with-anything neutrals. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 23

27 A Cozy And Polished Top With Lace Sleeves MIHOLL Lace Sleeve Blouse Amazon $23 See On Amazon This long-sleeve top fits like an oversized tee, but with a bit more style. It has the coolest lace sleeves that take this basic tee to the next level. It pulls on and has full lace balloon sleeves that are cuffed at the wrist. The lace is soft and breathable and won’t make you itchy, according to reviews. It comes in nine colors and can be dressed up or down. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large Available Colors: 30

28 These Denim Leggings That Are So Comfy No Nonsense Denim Leggings Amazon $17 See On Amazon These denim leggings boast over 29,000 reviews on Amazon and are clearly a favorite among those looking for both style and function. With the look of real denim, they’re made with cotton, polyester, and spandex for a comfortable stretch. Available in three colors (black, dark denim, and white), they feature faux front pockets and fly, but include two real pockets on the back, and all with real stitching you’d see on your favorite pair of jeans. Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large Available Colors: 3

29 The Belted Sheath Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down PRETTYGARDEN Belted Sheath Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Need a party dress you can throw on and wow in without breaking the bank? This long-sleeve bodycon dress is made of a cotton blend that keeps you comfortable all night, as well as a waist tie that adds a delicate detail. The wide U-neckline can be worn off one shoulder, however, it comes in traditional crewneck styles if you prefer. It’s the perfect multitasking dress for work, play, date night, and parties. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 24

30 This Versatile Black Bodysuit With A Mockneck MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon This mock-turtleneck bodysuit provides the perfect way to get more use out of your favorite summer looks by transitioning them to fall and winter. Just add it under your favorite dresses or T-shirts for extra warmth that’s extra trendy. It’s made of stretchy and smooth cotton and spandex and is fitted throughout the sleeves and the body. Wear it with a skirt or pants without worrying about it coming untucked. It snaps between the legs with two buttons and is available in solid colors and funky patterns like tie-dye and animal prints. •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 24

31 The Moisture-Wicking Sports Bra For Under $20 RUNNING GIRL Medium Support Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon The double criss-cross detailing on the back of this affordably priced sports bra sets it apart from others. It’s made from moisture-wicking fabric and offers up medium support for activities like yoga, boxing, and even running. Many reviewers said they especially love how thick and supportive the fabric feels and it comes in a number of colors to complement your leggings. •Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large •Available colors: 40

32 A Tie-Waist Dress That Saves You Money On A Tailor PRETTYGARDEN Tie Waist Cocktail Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon It’s rare to find clothes that fit 100% perfectly off the rack, but this tie-waist dress is almost like taking your garment to the tailor. You can adjust the sash in the front to get a custom fit, and the chic bell sleeves give it plenty of style. The fabric is soft with a bit of stretch, making it a perfect casual go-to option, and this pick costs less than $35. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 25

33 The Coziest Long Knit Open-Front Cardigan QIXING Open Front Cardigan Amazon $41 See On Amazon Add this cozy cardigan to your wardrobe with no buyer’s remorse. The soft knit has an open-front style and features two front packers, as well as cuffed hems. Wear it over leggings and a graphic tee for a casual look that feels so good, or pair it with a form-fitting dress on a chilly evening. It’s available in plenty of colors to love. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 18

34 This 6-Pack of Cozy, Ribbed Bralettes To Live In selizo Padded Bralettes (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can't have enough of these comfortable bralettes, and this six-pack costs less than $25. You get six padded bralettes with spaghetti straps and a retro-cool ribbed texture. These soft polyester bras are ideal for wearing under your clothes or paired with jeans and a cardigan. This pack comes with a variety of earth tones including white, black, and green. One reviewer noted, “I love these, very comfortable and you cannot beat this price” •Available Sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large •Available Colors: 1

35 A $30 Pair Of Levi Jeans In So Many Colors Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Skinny Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon Good jeans aren’t cheap — or are they? These crowd-favorite skinny jeans are high-quality but affordable. They’ve earned more than 47,0000 reviews because they are super stretchy and feature a mid-rise waist. They're available in three inseams — 28, 30, and 32 inches — and have two functional back pockets and an elastic waistband. Pair them with a simple white T-shirt, cropped jacket, and ankle boots or ballet flats and take the town. • Available Sizes: 2 — 28, Standard or Plus • Available Colors: 8

36 This Lightweight Tunic That’s Budget-Friendly Shiaili Long Tunic Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon This tunic top checks all the boxes: comfort, style, and price. It’s made with a machine-washable cotton blend fabric that’s soft, lightweight, and features a unique transparent hem detail. With a versatile basic like this, you’ll want to grab it in more than one of the 10 available colors. Available sizes: 1X — 5X Available colors: 10

37 These Stretchy Capri Leggings With Generous Side Pockets Uoohal High Waist Athletic Leggings Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can’t beat the comfort and support of a good pair of stretchy workout leggings — and this pair is a deal. The nylon-spandex-blended pants are breathable yet offer plenty of support in the form of a wide, high-waistband, four-way stretch, and a thickness that stays opaque. They also feature two generous mesh pockets on either hip for holding your phone, keys, or cards. The capri-length style is available in more than 20 colors. •Available Sizes: X-Large — 4X-large •Available Colors: 22

38 A Lightweight, Luxurious Bathrobe For $31 VINTATRE Lightweight Bathrobe Amazon $31 See On Amazon Get ready in style (and comfort) in this lightweight knit bathrobe. It’s earned more than 14,000 reviews, including one that noted, “I’m all about comfort and this is well made too.” This cotton-blend robe has three-quarter-length sleeves and a midi length, along with an adjustable sash tie. This cozy option features two pockets and is available in a variety of shades and patterns including florals, cheetah-print, and more. •Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 41

39 These Ultra-Soft Viscose Hipster Panties KNITLORD Lace Bamboo Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Looking for underwear that stays in place? This pack comes with five pairs of viscose hipster panties that feature lace trim and a ribbed texture. They won’t bunch up or give you any visual panty lines. They have a low-rise, elastic trim in the waist and legs, and offer medium coverage. Since they’re made with bamboo fabric, they are easy to care for and can last for years. •Available Sizes: Small — X-Large •Available Colors: 2

40 A Mockneck Sweater That’s Slim Yet Stretchy Amazon Essentials Mockneck Sweater Amazon $26 See On Amazon This mockneck sweater is the closet staple you’ve been missing. While the silhouette is slim, it’s stretchy, easy to move in, and so stylish, with a mock neckline that matches the sleeve cuffs and hem. Reviewers (and there are more than 4,800 of them) can’t get over the price, including one shopper that noted, “Ordered this sweater because of the price and because it is very hard to find a mock neck sweater [...] So far I am very impressed. It is not heavy but still warm and cozy, so soft and doesn’t cling to the body.” •Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large •Available Colors: 15

41 The Ankle Socks With A Delicate Ruffle Hem Mcool Mary Ruffle Hem Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Talk about a throwback — these ruffle-trimmed ankle socks are back and trendier than ever. These socks are made with a polyester and spandex blend for stretchy comfort. With multiple shades per six-pack, you’re guaranteed to find a color that matches your look. Or, just buy them in all white so you never need to worry about matching the pairs back up on laundry day. •Available Sizes: One size (5-9) •Available Colors: 15

42 A Tunic T-Shirt With Stylish Lace Trim Yknktstc Flowy Tunic Blouse Amazon $17 See On Amazon Toss this tee on and you have a stylish look that’s equally as comfy. The A-line tunic tee features short sleeves and a high-low hem that covers your backside. The bottom hem has a lace trim that adds a delicate detail you’ll love. Pairi it with leggings or jeans and you’re ready to take on the day in style. •Available Sizes: Small — 5X-Large •Available Colors: 18

43 This Halter-Neck Bodysuit That’s A Chic Wardrobe Staple ReoRia Halter Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon This black bodysuit with a stylish halter neckline is an easy way to elevate any outfit without breaking the bank. The material is a nylon-spandex mix that is super soft and stretchy and the chest is lined, so not only is it opaque, but the fabric looks more luxe. This bodysuit has earned more than 14,000 reviews and a 4.5-star review. • Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large • Available Colors: 13

44 These Bestselling Pull-On Skinny Jeans Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pants that fit you well just feel better — and look better, too. This popular pair packs all the trendiness of skinny jeans but has an elastic waistband that’s ultra-comfortable. They’ve earned more than 74,000 reviews, many of which cite that they’re super stretchy and feature the perfect mid-rise waist. Choose from three inseams: 28, 30, and 32 inches, and colors like deep green, wine, and classic denim shades. • Available Sizes: 2 — 28, Standard or Plus, 30 — 34 Inseams • Available Colors: 8