You Can Get Up To 40% Off Your Aerie Purchase This Black Friday

When Black Friday rolls around, there’s only one outfit you’re going to want to be rocking: loungewear. After dining like a king, it’s time to get loose and be cozy. But, as hard as it is to admit, it may be time to spruce up your comfy clothes collection. While you’re scrolling through all the Black Friday sales from your favorite brands, there’s no better time to stop at Aerie and check out their deals for Nov. 26.

Aerie, however, is so much more than just a pair of sweats or a sports bra. Its Crossover Leggings are a viral hit that are still in a constant state of being sold out and restocked. Beyond that, there are pajamas, undies, bras, bralettes, and even slippers that’ll all be ripe for the taking on Black Friday. You’ll be so prepped and ready for #cozyszn. I literally may never wear anything with zippers or buttons again.

For the holiday season, Aerie is offering a few deals, and they’re all very exciting. Get ready to clear out your drawer space now — it’s time to update literally everything. If you’re ready to go all out, below are all the details you need to know about Aerie’s Black Friday 2021 sale.

Courtesy of Aerie

When does Aerie’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Aerie’s amping up its Black Friday event with a few deals. As of Nov. 19, you can start shopping up to 40% off on select items. Nothing’s better than getting your Black Friday shopping well underway before Friday actually rolls around.

When does Aerie’s Black Friday 2021 sale end?

It’s a very happy day because Aerie’s Black Friday sale is more than just 24 hours. In the most beautiful and affordable turn of events, it's continuing all the way through Sunday, Nov. 28, but there’s a strict end at 5 a.m. EST. So, join the fray early and race to get Aerie’s trendiest pieces, and you can always go back a few days later to grab your soft basics.

What's included in Aerie’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

Aerie’s collection will be 30% to 40% off. It even includes OFF/LINE, so you can get your workout gear fix. You’ll also be able to get sweatshirts for 40% off. (Don’t hold your breath for a deal on the viral Crossover Leggings, though. They’re excluded from the sale.) With a sitewide sale, there’s a lot to go through. But, you can prep by checking out these cute styles from Aerie’s Black Friday sale below.

