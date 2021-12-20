Fashion
These 7 Fashion Trends Def Won’t Be Coming With Me Into 2022

Good riddance.

By Margaret Blatz
I think everyone can agree 2021 was a year. With just days to go until 2022, change is in the air. After the countdown, it’s time to get started on those resolutions, and if you’re hoping for a ~trendy~ year, this is the article for you. To really get into 2022, though, some things have to stay firmly in the past. That’s why I’m leaving these 2021 trends behind. Whether they’re being replaced by a new aesthetic or simply were overdone, these fads’ 15 minutes of fashion fame are over.

After two years of pretty much not leaving the house, loungewear was (obviously) the most popular girl in school in both 2020 and 2021. But now, it’s time to hang up your couch pants and put on something chicer, but equally as cozy: wide-leg pants.

