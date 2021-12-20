These 7 Fashion Trends Def Won’t Be Coming With Me Into 2022

I think everyone can agree 2021 was a year. With just days to go until 2022, change is in the air. After the countdown, it’s time to get started on those resolutions, and if you’re hoping for a ~trendy~ year, this is the article for you. To really get into 2022, though, some things have to stay firmly in the past. That’s why I’m leaving these 2021 trends behind. Whether they’re being replaced by a new aesthetic or simply were overdone, these fads’ 15 minutes of fashion fame are over.