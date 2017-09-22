How To Use Augmented Reality On iOS 11 With These Awesome New Apps

You guys, iOS 11 seems like its been one of the most fruitful updates Apple has ever implemented. Seriously, there are so many new features to discover. One of the coolest, future-is-here updates is the introduction of augmented reality apps with Apple's ARKit. If you're still taking time to explore all of updates to your iPhone, then you might find yourself wondering exactly how to use augmented reality on iOS 11.

According The Verge, app developers have been creating awesome ways for you to explore the new ARKit capabilities available on iOS 11 since Apple announced it back in early June, so now if you have an iPhone 6S or later, you can enjoy the fruits of these app developers' labor. And they are definitely worth enjoying because these apps are seriously cool.

If you're anything like me, you're not quite sure what augmented reality really means, but you don't want to be that person, so you just nod along and pretend like it's all good. Don't worry, because Apple has provided an explanation on their website. After reading it, you might even be the one with all the details for your other confused pals. Apple explains:

iOS 11 introduces ARKit, a new framework that allows you to easily create unparalleled augmented reality experiences for iPhone and iPad. By blending digital objects and information with the environment around you, ARKit takes apps beyond the screen, freeing them to interact with the real world in entirely new ways.

Basically, just think of it as the Snapchat dancing hot dog.

Let's start with the free (!) apps.

Giphy World

Have you ever found yourself sitting at your desk wondering why you can't have a floating Drake head keeping you company as you pore over Excel worksheets? Well, Giphy World is here to make that happen. With this app, you basically choose GIFs and stickers and place them all around you. They show up in 3D, and you can record video, take screenshots, or send a link of your scene to your besties so they can also enjoy some Friday night pizza with Drake because, as he sings, "You could have my heart or we could share it like the last slice."

GIPHY World

Other sticker creations include a guitar-playing cat, a skateboarding businessman, and a skateboarding apple, so the opportunities for creative scenes are truly endless. Get ready to have the most-viewed Instagram stories ever.

IKEA Place

I must admit that I am prone to spending hours flipping through the latest IKEA catalog. I don't so much enjoy trekking to the Swedish furniture mecca only to second-guess if the pieces I picked out will actually look good in my place. Enter the IKEA Place app. With the app, you can place full-sized 3D pieces of IKEA furniture in your rooms using the AR technology, and you can see if it will be worth all that manual labor. No more buyer's remorse.

Housecraft

This app is similar to the IKEA Place app. The difference with Housecraft is that it has a larger furniture selection, so you have more choices. Love the look of a fresh room design but hate putting together tables that arrive in 20 pieces and don't actually fit in your space? Housecraft has a solution for you. This free app allows you to place full-size 3D images of furniture in a room so that you can actually see how it will look in the space. Another difference with this app is that there is a "Disaster" feature where a cyclone will come through and destroy the room -- if you're not a fan of simply deleting a choice you're no longer liking.

Housecraft

Both apps are ideal for making sure you don't run into trouble when you bring your favorite furniture pieces home only to find out that the color is off or that your dimensions were way off.

These next apps are awesome, but you'll have to pay for them.

Measurekit

I don't think I've once been able to locate a tape measure when I need one. Most people use them so infrequently that when it comes time to measure, you spend half an hour looking for the darn thing. Thankfully, MeasureKit is here to save the day. If you're just in it for the ruler, that feature is actually free (woohoo!), but the app has a lot more to offer. For $2.99, you can check if that picture frame is level, measure angles, and finally settle the argument of whether you or your sister is taller. The app uses an advanced internal algorithm so it can utilize your iPhone's camera to provide smooth and accurate measuring.

Euclidian Lands

When you'd like to exercise your mind a bit, you can purchase the Euclidian Lands app for $3.99. According the app's description, the puzzle game combines "isometric architecture and turn-based movement into an exciting medieval game world." To win, you solve puzzles in order to defeat the evil enemy and its servants. With the AR update, you can place the game into wherever you are and play with a whole new perspective -- it will make your victory that much sweeter.

Once you dip your foot in the augmented reality pond with these apps, there are so many other cool apps that you can check out. You'll be an AR pro in no time.

