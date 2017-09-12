Is There An iPhone 9? Tweets About It Prove Everyone's Got Jokes

Wow, what an exciting day, you guys. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, I woke up after only four snoozes today instead of five, and Apple just announced a bunch of new gadgets that I secretly want but will never be able to afford if I ever want to eat. Yes, the long-awaited details about the iPhone 8 were announced, along with a surprised drop of the iPhone 8 Plus AND a totally unheard of iPhone X (pronounced iPhone ten) at the same time. But is there an iPhone 9? Well, honestly, it seems like there isn't, or at least Apple didn't mention one.

Now, you'd think people would be so hyped over these insane releases, they'd forget all about the fact that Apple literally just said an implied F you to the iPhone 9. I mean, my head is spinning, friends. So many expensive things for me to drop one time and break, so little time. For a brief second, even I totally didn't pay attention to it. But then, I remembered I'm a grown adult who can count to 10 if she tries really hard, and I know there's a number in between eight and 10. So don't worry, poor, little number nine. I haven't forgotten you. And Twitter certainly hasn't either.

In fact, Twitter is having a field day making jokes (mostly the same one) about how there's no iPhone 9.

iPhone X after iPhone 7, where are 8 & 9?



Apple - iPhone 7 ate 9. — Deputy (@JhoothaChal) September 12, 2017

The iPhone 7 is one hungry iPhone.

the iPhone 9 doesn't exist because the iPhone 7 8 9



i'm sorry #AppleEvent — Theresa Massony (@theresamassony) September 12, 2017

I can't believe Taylor Swift is actually the iPhone 7.

sorry



iphone 9 can’t come to the phone at the moment



why



Oh because 7 8 9 😏 — Sammy (@SammyAlbon) September 12, 2017

I can't believe Fight Club is actually the iPhone 9.

WE MUST NEVER SPEAK OF THE IPHONE 9. WE WILL NOT SPEAK OF IT. IT NEVER WAS. IT NEVER WILL BE. — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) September 12, 2017

I'm shakin', you guys.

So it went from iPhone 8 to 10... I guess 7 really 8....9 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/eSiyUMLxtJ — Braxton Miller (@BraxMillz) September 12, 2017

RUDE.

‘The iPhone X is the biggest leap forward’…damn right, they skipped 9 innit. — Kai W (@kaimanwong) September 12, 2017

What is the government not telling us about the number nine?

What's wrong with the number 9????



Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10.

iPhone 7, iPhone 8, iPhone X???



Is 9 an offensive number? #AppleEvent — Fraser 🍕 (@iVexusHD) September 12, 2017

If you listen really closely, you can hear the quiet sobs of the tossed-aside iPhone 9.

iPhone 9 sitting here like #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Ygd6hJcVAv — DONKEY KONG COUNTRY (@xdoctortx) September 12, 2017

Honestly, we should've seen this coming. The signs were all there.

iPhone 7 - no headphone jack

iPhone 8 - no home button

iPhone 9 - no phone. Just an empty box? 🤔😂 #AppleEvent — Janice Peters (@JP_731) September 12, 2017

iPhone 9: "No, no I'm on the guest list. Could you check again, please?"

iPhone 8 and iPhone X announced and iPhone 9 be like #AppleEvent #iPhone pic.twitter.com/iDz5empm4p — Carlo (@arrozcarlo) September 12, 2017

Yo, seven is a f*cking savage eating every single nine like that.

Both Windows and the iPhone appear to have skipped directly from 8 to 10, thus proving that it’s true: 7 ate 9. 😱 — Dan Moren (@dmoren) September 12, 2017

Just kidding, Apple is the real savage here.

Apple: Another thing... We introduce to you the iPhone X/iPhone 10!!!!



iPhone 9:#AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Nq4wrYrPEA — 🐞Ladybird🐞 (@Ladybird_lb) September 12, 2017

YOU ALREADY HAVE EVERYTHING I OWN, TIM COOK. WHAT MORE DO YOU WANT?

iPhone 6: No waterproof



iPhone 7: No headphone port



iPhone 8: No home button



iPhone 9: No phone. Just an empty box. Give us your money — Sam Khalifa (@OreoAkh) September 12, 2017

iPhone 9 or Gretchen Weiners? You decide.

1 for iPhone 8, aaaaaaand 4 for iPhone X! You go, iPhone X! and none for iPhone 9. Bye! #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/bs19MqLMUU — JB Bridgeman (@bridgemanjb) September 12, 2017

iPhone 9: Gone, but not forgotten.

RIP iPhone 9. You were too pure for this cruel world. — Parker Finlinson (@ParkerTheFin) September 12, 2017

Has somebody talked to the iPhone 9? Is it OK? How's it doing?

We've all been iPhone 9 before.

I am also overlooked, forgotten, and probably really bitter and emo about both of those things.

I relate to iPhone 9 on a deep emotional level — Anal Eaze Keating (@deaddilf69) September 12, 2017

Anyway, as we all mourn the loss of the iPhone that never even got a chance, Apple doesn't want us to forget that the hyped up, light-up rectangles, otherwise known as iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which will cost $699 and $799, respectively, will be available for preorder on Sept. 15, 2017 and available for purchase on Sept. 22, 2017. And the even more glorified iPhone X that costs more than my entire life is worth (seriously almost $1000) can be preordered starting on Oct. 27, 2017 and is expected to ship on Nov. 3, 2017.

Who knows the real reason why Apple decided to make the jump from iPhone 8 to iPhone X and leave poor, unsuspecting iPhone 9 waiting at the door, ready to be picked up, only to be abandoned. (LOL, sorry, too much?) In a press release, Apple's Chief Design Officer Jony Ive said,

For more than a decade, our intention has been to create an iPhone that is all display. The iPhone X is the realization of that vision. With the introduction of iPhone ten years ago, we revolutionized the mobile phone with Multi-Touch. iPhone X marks a new era for iPhone — one in which the device disappears into the experience.

I guess iPhone 9 just couldn't meet that vision. But it's OK, iPhone 9. The internet hasn't forgotten you. I haven't forgotten you.

