"Hogwarts After Dark" Dinner At Warner Bros. Studio Is Perfect For Potter Fans

If you're looking to explore the halls at Hogwarts and indulge in some witchcraft and wizardry, you're going to be quite pleased with this news. Warner Bros. Studio in London is hosting two nights of "Hogwarts After Dark," a Halloween dinner in the Great Hall that'll make Harry, Hermione, and Ron proud. Don't forget your brooms in case you want to play a round of quidditch after your meal.

The first order of business on Oct. 28 and 29 is to score a glass of smoking dry ice cocktails and canapés while checking out the tables adorned with all-things fall: apples, pumpkins, and candy. Before sitting down for dinner — pumpkin chutney on sourdough, spiced pumpkin pie, and butterbeer are on the menu — there's the option to take a tour of the studio, so you'll feel as though you're actually walking the halls of the school.

For those who are exploring the set, they'll be treated to a peek at the Gryffindor common room, Weasley's kitchen, and Diagon Alley, so basically J.K. Rowling's world will come to life before your eyes. There's also the opportunity to chat with those in the prop department, so you'll get a sense of how life at Hogwarts actually happens. If you're in need of some wand how-tos, Wand Choreographer Paul Harris will offer lessons for a duel with Death Eaters, so now's the time to come prepared with questions a la Hermoine. I'm fangirling just envisioning this experience.

Tickets are a bit pricey at £240 pp, which is equivalent to roughly $300. Unfortunately, they're currently sold out (no surprise there). But don't lose hope just yet. Warner Bros. suggested revisiting its website, so perhaps that'll mean fans are in for more tickets or additional evenings of dining delight at Hogwarts. One can only hope for a Halloween miracle such as this, so keep refreshing the page like the Harry Potter geek that you are (no shame, of course).

If London isn't in the cards this Halloween season, there are plenty of other ways to show your appreciation for the series. Disney World isn't letting the aftermath of Hurricane Irma stand in its way of exciting plans for its guests. “A Celebration of Harry Potter,” a three-day weekend set for the beginning of 2018, will span from Friday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 28 . Though nothing has been confirmed, doesn't this seem like the perfect opportunity to screen a first look at Fantastic Beasts 2? How is that for good planning? Let's hope the creators of the event are listening.

You can also channel your love for Harry and co. right at home. Prepare to get snuggly with a Harry Potter Hogwarts robe onesie — complete with a hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, and booties, all in one — that is currently for sale on ThinkGeek.com for $49.99. This is the perfect way to welcome the cooler weather and indulge in pumpkin treats all while catching up with your favorite Harry Potter movie, of course.

The product description reads,

What do Hogwarts students wear when they're hanging out on the weekend? These loungers, of course! We have to admit, being magically inclined would be really helpful when getting dressed. Clothes have sat in a pile for the last week? No problem. Use a spell to straighten out the wrinkles. Use a spell to instantly dry off when you get out of the shower. Use a spell to remove all the pet hair before you leave the house. Yet more reasons we're sad to be Muggles.

If you're one of those lucky folks who scored tickets to the Hogwarts After Dark party, I have a costume suggestion for you.

