When Will Sky Filters Be Available On Snapchat? Don't Panic If You Don't Have Them Yet

Picture this: You've heard all of your friends rave about Snapchat's newest Sky Filters and how they've been using the awesome new feature, but you have yet to access them. First, you thought it was because your Snapchat app wasn't updated, so you went ahead and updated it, just to find out you still can't see the Sky Filters on the app! What gives? Then you move on to thinking you don't have access to the new feature because you have an iPhone or an Android, but quickly realize that isn't the issue either. So, when will Sky Filters be available on Snapchat? We need to know!

This is not a question for the FBI but instead a question that can be answered by Snapchat themselves. Elite Daily reached out to Snapchat to find out when Sky Filters will be available after we noticed that many of us did not have access to the feature yet. A spokesperson for the popular social media app assured us that though Sky Filters debuted a few days ago, the release has taken place slowly. A Snapchat spokesperson tells Elite Daily,

The release has been taking place slowly. Sometimes our features roll out over the course of several hours, sometimes longer, before reaching 100 percent.

Don't get sad yet, though. Just because Sky Filters may take a little longer to get on your device doesn't mean you are never going to enjoy them. If you want to be sure you do not have Sky Filters on Snapchat just yet try the following hack. First, make sure your Snapchat app is updated and ready to go. You can do this by visiting your app store and checking for any available updates.

Once the app is updated, log on using the rear-facing camera, and snap your scenic photo. It is important to note, for the Sky Filters to show up, you should be holding your camera toward the sky so that Snapchat realizes you are trying to fire up the Sky Filters. Once you have taken your photo, you can now use Snapchat's Sky Filters by sliding through the Filters carousel until you find the filter you are looking for. If you can't seem to find the Sky Filters in the Filters carousel, it is probably because you have not gained access to it. Just be patient.

If you already have access to using Sky Filters (or want to know what to expect when you do) you will see fun filters that will transform the sky around you including a starry night, stormy clouds, and a beautiful sunset. The best part about the new Sky Filters is that they will change on the daily basis, just like the regular filters that show your location, the time, the temperature in your area, and the altitude. Check out a photo of the filters you can expect to see below.

Snapchat

Think of the possibilities. Now gloomy days can become beautiful sunsets and bright days can become starry nights. You can literally create your own little reality thanks to Snapchat.

Unlike Snapchat updates in the past, these new Sky Filters are available for both iPhone and Android users right now. If you do not have access to it yet, it's not because of the operating system your phone uses, but because the feature is rolling out slowly to different users.

Snapchat's Sky Filters update comes on the tail of the apps sixth birthday. Way to celebrate, Snapchat, and I think I speak for all of us when I say, Happy Birthday!

