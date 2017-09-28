How To Donate To Planned Parenthood By Drinking Underwood "Get It Girl" Wine

If you are a true self-proclaimed wino, odds are you have tried (or are willing to try) just about any kind of wine you can get your hands on. Wine from a bottle? You are all in. Wine from a box? Reminds you of college, so of course, you're into it. Wine from a can? Sounds very practical so you're probably into that idea, too -- but what if I told you that said canned wine has a philanthropic angle? That's right, you can now donate to Planned Parenthood by drinking "Get It Girl" wine by Underwood, and here's how.

First, head over to Union Wine Company's website and find a retailer near you that sells Underwood canned wine. If you are unable to find a retailer near you, you can also just order directly online straight from Union Wine Company's website and get yourself a four or 24-pack of "Get It Girl" wine. Then, 100 percent of the proceeds of each "Get It Girl" wine sale are donated straight to Planned Parenthood. Here is what Union Wine Company says about the wine:

Women's rights are human rights. That's why Union Wine Co. and WILDFANG are giving 100% profits from this special edition wine straight to Planned Parenthood, an organization fighting for those rights all day, every day. Aromatically rich varietals Riesling and Gewurztraminer are blended with the brighter and more focused crispness of a Pinot Gris, making this special edition wine a go-getter. We'll drink to that.

I'll definitely drink to that, too! Union Wine Company teamed up with feminist clothing brand, WILDFANG, to create the limited-edition can that will benefit Planned Parenthood. The goal is to raise $100,000, which is awesome, but they will probably raise a whole lot more. Oh, and if you find yourself in Oregon near a WILDFANG store, you can also pick up a case of "Get It Girl" wine at its locations, Cosmopolitan reports.

In a statement to Cosmopolitan, WILDFANG CEO, Emma Mcilroy, said "We had the idea for the wine shortly after the 2016 election. We wanted to make a clear statement in support of women's rights and make some kind of positive impact. We also like to drink a lot of wine, so it felt like a match made in heaven."

I must say, wine and philanthropy do go hand in hand -- and I should mention that if you decide to purchase "Get It Girl" wine online from the Union Wine Company website, you will receive 10 percent off of your order. So basically, you'll be getting a delicious four or 24-pack of a great white blend (conveniently packed in travel-friendly cans that are perfect for outdoor activities), and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to a great cause. I'm convinced!

Earlier this year, Union Wine Company gave a lucky wino the opportunity of a lifetime. One person was given the chance to be the company's "Canbassador," and this person was paid $15 to $18 an hour (depending on their experience), to drive around the country (in a mobile wine bar) and promote Underwood canned wine. OK, that sounds like a dream job!

This person had to be over 21 and had to have a love for wine. Gosh, I really wish I knew about that gig sooner -- but hey, at least now I can donate to a great cause just by purchasing a case of refreshing canned white wine. For more information, visit Union Wine Company's website.

