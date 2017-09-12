Ayana's #SameBae Twitter Story Has The Internet At War

So, imagine you start a new job at a restaurant and become instant friends with one of your new coworkers. Now imagine your new work BFF is also coincidentally dating your boyfriend and has no idea you're his original bae of three years. And because she's clueless, she pulls up his Instagram page to show you "her boo" of one year. Is your skin crawling yet? Because that is literally exactly what happened to Twitter user @AyanaTheDIVA, whose #SameBae Twitter story has the internet at war.

Are you ready for this? Ayana, a takes-no-BS hero, has blessed us all with a captivating thread dedicated to recounting exactly what went down re: the whole #SameBae situation.

It starts off beautifully with a simple summary and perfectly chosen Beyoncé GIF Ayana tweeted, explaining how a girl was showing her a picture of her man -- but then "she starts pullin up YOUR mans IG page."

Ayana replied to this A+ synopsis with the thread's now-iconic hashtag #SameBae to really mount the suspense.

In the tweets that follow, the scorned waitress describes the fun-loving relationship she once had with her new coworker.

They frequently noticed the same cute guys dining at the restaurant, but nothing could prepare her for the moment New Coworker pulled up her boyfriend's Insta, calling him her "boo."

She goes "girl that is my booooo" I let her get it out cuz I wanted her to tell me as much stuff as she could before I made my announcement — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

I'm cringing, but I can't stop reading!

The story gets particularly interesting when Ayana chooses to withhold who her BF is and instead invites New Coworker over for a drink after finding out they live near each other.

There are two juicy details about this move: 1) Ayana and New Coworker coincidentally live in the same neighborhood, six houses apart and 2) their boyfriend lives with Ayana.

So we hop in the car & she telling me about him & all the good times they've been having for the past year (we been together for 3 btw) — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

New Coworker was unaware that they lived in the same neighborhood, so at least their boyfriend wasn't bringing her into Ayana's home. Phew!

But this DOES answer the question if she's ever been to/in my house. Which she hasn't cuz I'm sure she woulda said something — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

Keeping with her grab-a-drink plan, Ayana invited New Coworker inside.

She saw the TV light, so she knew their boyfriend was home and would reveal himself. It was a genius plan, TBH.

The garage to see if the car is in it and yep. So I'm low key hype. I'm like "oh girl I didn't know MY babe was home you can meet him" — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

This nigga in the bathroom. 🤦🏽‍♀️. So I'm like cool. She sits down& I start pouring us glasses of wine. She's like "your house is so pretty" — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

This nigga comes out the bathroom and comes in the kitchen and sees her ... THEIR FUCKING FACES WERE PRICELESS DO YOU HEAR ME!!! — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

Oh. My. God.

At this point, the thread is sizzling with drama. People are like:

Some body give this woman a round of applause because I wouldn't have thought of all of that on the spot . — Natalie Elias (@natt_the_dreamr) September 12, 2017

They was probably looking at you like pic.twitter.com/fA9pgzItAN — Yerrrrrd (@kyrelld16) September 11, 2017

If this were a short film, it would be entitled "Six Houses Down"



Thread. Of. The. Year.🏆🥇 pic.twitter.com/GCQbMhKDbn — W.G. Ramirez (@WillieGRamirez) September 11, 2017

It's so intense, but how will this #SameBae saga end?

Apparently, here's what happened next: New Coworker looked at Ayana next and said, "'Really Ayana? Why didn't you just tell me ?? This is embarrassing I wouldn't have done you like this.'"

I'm like "I WoULdNt HaVe dOnE yOu LyKdIs" pic.twitter.com/5wHybEKemq — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

"I basically just say 'thanks for the ride girl. No hard feelings, you can keep the glass' she really kept my sh*t and walked out," Ayana explained in a tweet.

I look at him and go "really nigga???? 6 fucking houses down??? Are you fucking stupid or something ????" — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

Apparently, because she and New Coworker were both new to the job, their boyfriend was unaware they worked at the same place.

Nevertheless, she kicked the cheater out and called a locksmith.

And I'm calling a locksmith to change the locks. Me and the girl work together tomorrow. I will update yall after I see her. — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 10, 2017

While New Coworker initially called out of work, she and Ayana managed to work things out in the end.

(And yes, she has seen Ayana's epic thread detailing the whole situation.)

Me and her have talked yall. We are good. She saw the thread ...I APOLOGIZED TO HER. — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 11, 2017

However, Ayana's now-ex isn't getting the same apologetic treatment.

My ex still ain't shit tho 🖕🏽. No we are not together. I am visiting family while he's at the crib getting his things . He gotta go. TADAY — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 11, 2017

Some people on Twitter are taking sides, but Ayana's clear about who was in the wrong.

The #SameBae story is super lame. Especially since your whole plan resulted in embarrassing the other girl rather than embarrassing the guy — Perfect Ratchet Joy (@darkness01) September 12, 2017

highkey would think you guys would be even BETTER friends after this pic.twitter.com/eUaV4Xl9LT — DRAY♡ (@drayy_oxleyy) September 11, 2017

Why did u apologized sis? Im lost?!?!?! U didnt do shit — Sue_💕 (@sue_shir1) September 11, 2017

That thread was crazy. Kudos to that woman for handling the situation the way she did. #samebae — Tip_ (@TB_1life2live) September 11, 2017

"Are you Team Ayana or Team Side Chick?" that's just contributing to the division between Black women. Wtf — IG: AYANATHEDIVA (@AyanaTheDIVA) September 12, 2017

I'm just hearing about this #samebae story. I only saw her petty reaction to the other girl. What happened with the boyfriend? — Blossom Peters (@IBlossomPeters) September 12, 2017

As for why Ayana chose to confront the drama head-on, in her own damn home, she tweeted that she was just looking out for New Coworker. She wrote,

I'm not mad at her. That's why I wasn't rude. I just had to show her the light . She'll thank me later. We can still be friends she's sweet.

Wow. You've got to hand it to her, she's a legend who certainly deserves to be treated better. In an interview with Complex, Ayana elaborated a bit more about her impromptu master plan. She told the magazine,

Not the first time I've been cheated on. And I always react first, and ask questions later. When you do that you usually don't get the answers you need. I decided to just let her do all the talking. I wanted to get everything I needed then decide how I should proceed. This was honestly the best way for me. Sad I had to bring her in the middle of it though ... I have learned so much about myself and my limits. I chose me this time.

Preach! If you haven't already, head over to Ayana's Twitter to read the thread in full. It's totally worth it.