These Under-The-Radar Mother’s Day Gifts Will Leave Moms So Impressed
If you’re looking for gifts that’ll truly “wow” the moms in your life, you’ve come to the right place. The Elite Daily shopping editors have rounded up under-the-radar finds that are sure to impress for Mother’s Day. From one-of-a-kind jewelry to clever tech gadgets and accessories that make travel easier, you’re sure to find just the right gift below.
01Stylish Yet Supportive Sandals With The Celebrity Seal Of Approval
For the mom who deserves to kick back and relax, these rhinestone-studded flip flops are a fashionable yet functional find. Available in over a dozen designs (including options without rhinestones), the comfy sandals are made with supportive arches and closed-cell foam that molds to your feet. In fact, they’re so comfortable and chic that Jennifer Aniston has been seen wearing them in three different colors, according to the brand.
02Delicate Hoop Earrings With White Sapphire Stones
These dainty hoop earrings are at once both stylish and timeless, for a piece moms can wear for years to come. Designed with genuine, lab-grown white sapphires, the elegant pair comes in your choice of sterling silver or 14-karat gold vermeil. They’re the perfect pair for stacking, but they’re also eye-catching enough to wear on their own.
03A Luxe Beach Chair With A Built-In Sunshade
Summer is simply not complete without the perfect beach chair, and this one from Sunflow checks all the boxes. Available in 11 designs, the chair itself has three recline positions, with a lightweight aluminum construction that’s powder-coated and rust resistant. You’ll also get an adjustable sun shade and a cup holder that both clip onto the chair’s frame (or, for just $110, you can opt for the classic version without the accessories). The chair packs up nicely, with built-in backpack straps and an 8-pound weight for easy toting.
04A Pretty Jewelry Box With So Many Handy Compartments
If the mom you’re shopping for already has plenty of jewelry, consider this pretty travel case that offers a tidy place to store it. The vegan-leather case comes in a soft sage hue with a gold-toned zipper that keeps everything secure. Inside, you’ll find a suede-like interior, with an assortment of anti-tangle pockets, hooks, and posts to hold earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets. There’s even a polishing cloth included, so you can keep every piece looking pristine.
05A Deluxe Rose Bouquet Bundled With A Parisian-Inspired Candle
Flowers are one gift you usually can’t go wrong with, and this limited edition gift set from The Bouqs Co. pairs a gorgeous rose arrangement with a candle from Rifle Paper Co. for an extra sweet touch. The deluxe-size bouquet features peach and white roses, alstroemeria, and lavender micro poms in your choice of three vases. Meanwhile, the candle channels a fragrant Parisian garden, with a pretty, painted glass vessel that’s begging to be displayed. And now through May 13, you can get 25% off with the code MOMBLOOMS.
06A Custom Bundle Of Lip Balms With Nourishing, Plant-Based Ingredients
Lip balms are that one daily necessity that always seems to get misplaced, but this three-piece bundle from Humble will ensure there’s always a tube handy. The brand’s lip balms feature a nourishing five-ingredient base that boasts cocoa butter, beeswax, virgin coconut oil, vitamin E oil, and apricot kernel oil. Choose your three scents for this bundle, with alluring options like Moroccan rose, fresh peppermint, and vanilla and cardamom (there’s also an unscented option for sensitive noses).
07A Portable Bluetooth Speaker For Crisp Sound Anywhere
A compact offering from a coveted brand, this JBL Bluetooth speaker is sized to go just about anywhere — at a price that won’t crush your wallet. With up to five hours of playtime on a full charge, it packs a lot of sound, yet it weighs less than a pound. Plus, it’s water-resistant and dust-proof, with an IP67 rating, and the built-in strap makes it easy to carry around. It even comes in five fun designs.
08A Celestial-Inspired Pendant That Captures The Moon On A Special Day Of Your Choice
Commemorate a birthday, anniversary, or other special day with this unique pendant necklace from Moonglow. Just enter the date of your choice, and the necklace you purchase will capture the phase of the moon as it looked that day. It’s available in your choice of several metal tones, and for an extra special touch, you can even opt to have it engraved.
09A Luxurious Body Oil With Quinoa Oil & Cherry Extract
A decadent treat for skin, this renewing body oil has a lightweight yet deeply hydrating formula that absorbs fast to lock in moisture. Star ingredients include quinoa oil, cherry extract, and fruit enzymes. It boasts a rare, near-perfect rating on Amazon, with reviewers gushing about the divine scent.
10A Pretty Pearl Ring That Looks So Chic
Versatile enough to wear every day, this pearl ring is a unique find that’s perfect for the mom who loves something a little different. It’s handmade in L.A., with freshwater pearls and a 14-karat gold-filled bead that serves as the eye-catching centerpiece. It comes in three sizes, and it’s designed to stretch so it can be worn on different fingers.
11These Piped Pants That Are Just The Right Blend Of Sporty & Chic
Built for movement but also perfect for everyday wear, the Lucy Rigor Pant has a polished look while boasting plenty of comfort features. The fabric is a stretchy, moisture-wicking blend of nylon and spandex that can handle workouts just as well as lounging. And the relaxed fit and drawstring waistband offer plenty of ease. Meanwhile, the cropped hem and crisp piping down the legs add an undeniably chic touch.
12Exquisite Diamond Huggie Earrings That Are Sure To Dazzle
If you find yourself in the position to splurge this year, these huggie earrings from Promise By Effy are a worthy investment piece — and they’re currently a rare 20% off (no code needed). Available in 14-karat yellow or white gold, they feature 1.5-carat, lab-grown diamonds in a stunning oval cut that feels both stylish and unique. These huggies are show-stopping enough to wear alone, but they would also be a nice complement to a stacked arrangement. For extra sparkle, they’re also available in a pave design.
13A Clever Wine Chiller & Aerator That Doesn’t Interrupt Your Pours
This cool bottle chiller is designed to get wine cold quickly and efficiently — just stash it in the freezer ahead of time, and, once it’s sufficiently chilled, insert it in the bottle of your choice in place of the cork. The unique design lets you still pour a glass without having to remove it, and it even has a built-in aerator to make every sip taste that much better.
14An Adorable Garden Kneeler & Glove Set From A Beloved Designer
Gardening isn’t usually glamorous, but it will feels a bit more stylish with this charming set from Kate Spade. It includes a cushy garden kneeler with a built-in handle, plus sturdy cotton-and-rubber gloves — both in complementary polka dot designs.
15A Portable Crockpot For Hot Lunches On The Go
With a 20-ounce size that’s perfect for single portions, this mini Crockpot is the perfect thing to bring on the go to get a break from takeout. Available in four modern colors, it weighs just a pound, making it easy to pack. And it boasts convenient features like a removable cord and a removable metal container that’s dishwasher safe.