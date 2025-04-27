Summer is simply not complete without the perfect beach chair, and this one from Sunflow checks all the boxes. Available in 11 designs, the chair itself has three recline positions, with a lightweight aluminum construction that’s powder-coated and rust resistant. You’ll also get an adjustable sun shade and a cup holder that both clip onto the chair’s frame (or, for just $110, you can opt for the classic version without the accessories). The chair packs up nicely, with built-in backpack straps and an 8-pound weight for easy toting.