Anyone who’s ever been to Sunday brunch has heard this sentence at least once: “He’s really cute and funny... but his texts are green.” It’s such a common turnoff that it’s gone viral on X and TikTok several times over. As one X user put it, “When a guy texts me for the first time and his msgs are green I already know I’mma ghost.” But Ziwe thinks it’s a silly bias — and she’s not above saying so.

The 31-year-old comedian, best known for her candidly awkward interview style, is teaming up with Google to talk about the stigma against Android users — and how it might hurt their romantic prospects. According to her, an ick like green texts shouldn’t be considered a deal breaker (gasp!). Instead, she recommends saving that black-and-white thinking for real red flags, like murder.

The question to ask yourself with red flags versus icks is: Is baby girl safe?

“It's important to have those icks and see them, but as long as they're not an ax murderer or violent criminal, give them the time of day to feel things out,” Ziwe tells Elite Daily.

So, how can you discern the barely distinguishable difference between a killer and a green texter? Ziwe has an idea: “The question to ask yourself with red flags versus icks is: Is baby girl safe?” she says. If baby girl is safe, Ziwe believes it’s the latter; if she’s not safe, then the former.

Here, Ziwe shares her biggest personal ick and how to handle turnoffs IRL.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Elite Daily: You partnered with Google to chat about the green versus blue text message bubbles debate. What do you think of green texts being considered an ick?

Ziwe: It’s unfair that Android users are getting discriminated against. I know that I have been guilty of seeing a green text and thinking, “Wow, this person isn’t a fit for me and my electronic messaging.” We need to de-stigmatize the green texts.

ED: Have you experienced any other icks in your personal life?

Z: If a person is online, they give me the ick. I want my person not to have a public account. I want them not to have a phone. I want them to live a life of humility and leisure — that is the only thing that doesn't give me the ick, honestly.

ED: When you do get the ick about something, do you address it head-on?

Z: I’m not that communicative in real life. Would I tell them, “Oh, you give me the ick because of your phone”? No, I wouldn't say that to someone’s face. I would say it behind their back like a proper gossip.

I’d ask for my friends’ thoughts. The nice thing is, I have a wide breadth of friends — some are level-headed, others are more hysterical. So, I would get a mean reaction out of all of them, and then I would be able to find my center.

If the red flag is a crime, don't go on the date. If it’s a silly little boy thing, that’s OK.

ED: That can be such a good litmus test for dating. Do you think joking about these dating holdups with your friends can help you distinguish between an ick and a genuine red flag?

Z: My friends and I have such a problematic, toxic sense of humor. We joke about things that are like alarmingly unsafe. So, I don't even know if joking with friends would help. I’d say that if the red flag is a crime, don't go on the date. But if it’s a silly little boy thing, that’s OK.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

What if Barack Obama had green texts? Does that mean Michelle shouldn't have married him?

ED: How do you think these kinds of minor dating holdups affect people who are seeking a partner they really connect with?

Z: As I age, and I gain more wisdom, I don't think it's fair to write people off for a really tedious detail like green texts. What if Barack Obama had green texts? Does that mean Michelle shouldn't have married him?

ED: What’s the best course of action for someone who's seeing green texts and getting the ick? What should be their next step?

Z: Just wait. It seems like iPhone is going to change RCS so that the green texts are going to be blue texts. So be patient, my dear child.

ED: What do you think about other viral icks — for example, when people get turned off by watching someone wear goggles to swim?

Z: That does not give me the ick. I love swimming. If I could swim every single day of my life, I would, and goggles make it easier to swim because you can see to know the distance.

Think about it: Ryan Lochte is kind of hot. I've been watching The Traitors, and Ryan Lochte was on Season 1, and I'm kind of obsessed with him. Go, Team USA.

ED: Another ick that's going viral is when a guy bends over to tie his shoes. What do you make of that?

Z: A guy bending over and tying his shoes... I want to see what they're working with. It doesn't give me the ick. I prefer my men to wear laces. I feel like Velcro is for a little boy.

ED: Although I do think they should have the foresight to double-knot before leaving the house.

Z: How dare any man not stop and consider the fact that their shoelaces might be loose, and take action against that? Personally, I love a man who is solution-oriented, but every person is different.

ED: It's weaponized incompetence not to double-knot, I think.

Z: You're right. It's like men who say that they're nice guys. Like, what are you really messaging with this behavior?

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.