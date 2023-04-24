In my time as a sex writer, I’ve gotten to try out a lot of sex toys — some good, some not-so-good, and some downright useless. I’ve reviewed everything from my ever-favorite LELO DOT Vibrator to a smart vibrator that tracks your orgasms using AI. So when Playboy released its new sex toy line, Playboy Pleasure, in January, I was excited to see what it was all about.

I’ve always viewed the iconic brand as a liberating and sex-positive space — think sensual centerfolds, Hugh Hefner in his iconic robe, Holly Madison, and the Playmates. Sex toys go hand-in-hand with that idea. This new collaboration with Lovers includes more than 34 sexual wellness products, including vibrators, masturbation strokers, and partnered toys, so there’s something here for pretty much everyone.

Luckily, I had the pleasure of getting my hands on seven of the toys to try, available online and in-store in select adult shops. Here are my thoughts.

True Indulgence Vibrator Playboy Pleasure $114 See on Lovers When I first saw Playboy’s catalog of sex toys, this one really caught my eye. The unique shape is designed to simulate the feeling of oral sex. Plus, the use is twofold: On one side is a vibrating shaft that can be inserted, and on the other end is a tongue-like mouthpiece shape that can move up and down. It took me a bit of time to get the hang of how the toy works, but in the end, it was very fun and did the job. My only critique? The tongue-like portion is on the louder side, so be wary if you don’t want your neighbor to hear. Otherwise, with nine speeds and functions, you can certainly find a setting that works for you. Price: $114 Aesthetic: 5/10 Best For: Folks who need more pressure Ease Of Use: 7/10 Effectiveness: 8/10 Overall Rating: 8/10

Lil Rabbit Vibrator Playboy Pleasure $68 See on Lovers This small but mighty toy packs a punch — and fittingly, the Rabbit name coincides with the Playboy brand perfectly. Made for smaller bodies and beginners, it’s compact, with a silicone curved shaft and flexible bunny ears for clitoral stimulation. The rabbit ears vibrate, and the G-spot stimulator at the end of the curved shaft has seven vibrating speeds and functions. I liked that the entire shaft didn’t move up and down (unlike many similarly shaped toys), but rather just a small portion. If you’re on the hunt for your first G-spot toy, this bunny is user-friendly and simple but super effective. Price: $68 Aesthetic: 7/10 Best For: Internal use Ease Of Use: 9/10 Effectiveness: 9/10 Overall Rating: 9/10

Palm Vibrator Playboy Pleasure $98 See on Lovers I tend to be hard to impress — but Playboy’s Pleasure Palm vibe really blew my mind. As the name would suggest, this toy fits in your palm. Like many others from the collection, it also has two different functions: The small button-like piece on one end provides focused tapping sensations for clitoral stimulation, while the wider, tapered end vibrates and can be used on the entire vulva. Personally, I love the moon shape, and it’s versatile — you can hold it in your hand, grind against it, sit on it, and more. With two separate motors and 10 different speeds, you can really choose your own adventure. Price: $98 Aesthetic: 10/10 Best For: Folks who need less pressure Ease Of Use: 10/10 Effectiveness: 10/10 Overall Rating: 10/10 Can you tell this one is my favorite?

Pursuit of Pleasure Stroker Playboy Pleasure $200 See on Lovers I am not a person with a penis, but I gifted this toy to a friend of mine, who gave me his personal rating. Made with a textured inner channel of thermoplastic, body-safe rubber and beaded rings that move up and down the shaft, the user can experience seven vibrating speeds and rhythms. And unlike other strokers, this one has a clear channel along the side so you can see the action happening. At a slightly higher price point than similar toys on the market like the Love Honey Masturbator for men, it comes with a “Pause” button for when you need a break but want to come back to where you left off. My friend told me it required a bit of getting used to, but still felt good. Price: $200 Aesthetic: 5/10 Best For: External use Ease Of Use: 6/10 Effectiveness: 8/10 Overall Rating: 7/10

Petal Vibrator Playboy Pleasure $74 See on Lovers If you haven’t seen the viral rose vibrator on TikTok, you might not understand the hype of this type of toy. Reviewers have used the words “life-changing” and “life-altering” to describe it, so I obviously had to give Playboy’s version a try. Just like it sounds, this vibrator is shaped like a rose, but with one twist: a flicking tongue at the end. It provides nine speeds and patterns and also has multiple uses: clitoral, vaginal, and even anal play. According to the brand’s description, it’s “a rose so lovely you’ll have to feel it to believe it,” and I definitely think that’s accurate. Would I use the word “life-changing” to describe it? Maybe not. But I did find it fun, easy to use, and gorgeous. Price: $74 Aesthetic: 10/10 Best For: Dual orgasms Ease Of Use: 9/10 Effectiveness: 8/10 Overall Rating: 10/10

Our Little Secret Panty Vibrator Playboy Pleasure $74 See on Lovers A panty vibe can add some spice to date night, and Playboy’s version definitely brings it. This is a silicone panty vibrator that you or your partner can wear while the other gets full control with the small remote. With 10 speeds, the motor is extremely quiet, which is exactly what you need if you want to wear it out to dinner. It also has a flexible curve that isn’t bulky or uncomfortable to wear, and perhaps most importantly, makes the toy super discreet. I’d recommend it to anyone into public play. Price: $74 Aesthetic: 5/10 Best For: Partner play Ease Of Use: 7/10 Effectiveness: 6/10 Overall Rating: 7/10