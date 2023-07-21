Mitchell Warren once got an Instagram DM asking him to hand-deliver his underwear to Bushwick, Brooklyn. He lives in Manhattan, about an hour away by subway with one transfer — and he briefly considered making the commute. “I said my price ($300) and I don’t think they responded, but I was willing to negotiate,” he says, half-jokingly. “I’ve been propositioned for plenty, but never enough for the risk.”

You may not recognize Warren by his name or face, but the girlies on Quinn will tell you exactly what he’s best known for: his hot voice. Warren is the third most-streamed creator on the audio erotica app, with almost 3 million plays to date — the most popular being a seven-minute clip called “Talking You Through It” (yep, that means what you think it means).

The 25-year-old voice actor has also built a following on his personal socials (273,000 on TikTok and 132,000 on Instagram), where he shares snippets of his personal life and responds to fans. While he doesn’t talk directly about his work on Quinn, he’ll hint at it with cheeky responses to comments like “wait are you THE MITCHELL” or “you better stop talking with that voice.” He gatekeeps the spicy content for Quinn’s $5/month paid subscribers. As one TikTok commenter put it, “Thank you, Quinn, for introducing me to Mitchell, the man with the voice that has ruined all other men for me.”

Still, Warren will reveal *some* of his secrets to the wider public. Here, he tells Elite Daily about what it’s like to get paid to make sexy audios, the wildest DMs he’s ever gotten, and his best tips for being more vocal in bed.

Elite Daily: When did you realize you could make money off your voice?

Mitchell Warren: I think I always knew. Ever since seventh or eighth grade, people have commented on my voice. Every English teacher I ever had was like, "Oh, you could do anything you want with this." I was the designated reader in my Spanish class — I had to read the entire Crucible out loud, which was humiliating. Or I’d be at Tropical Smoothie ordering something and someone would say, “Nice voice.”

Most pointedly, when I was 19 or so, I was going to get an STI test, and as I was getting my blood drawn, the nurse said, “Hey honey, there's no reason to be upset. If you're ever on hard times, you could work for a 1-900 line and you'll be fine." It’s almost like she was from the future. So when Caroline [Spiegel, CEO of Quinn] reached out to me last year, I thought, "Oh, OK. This is the thing that's finally going to open it up to me."

ED: How did she find you?

MW: Through TikTok. I was making comedy videos and had developed a following that way, but she introduced me to the [audio erotica] world. Everything I’ve been able to build since then is because of Quinn.

ED: Tell me what it's like to create a piece of content for Quinn. What's the process behind the scenes?

MW: I enjoy the mystery and plausible deniability of it all, so I won't reveal too much. But it's more DIY than one might think. I record once a week, and I’ll spend all day prepping for one audio. I have to get myself in the right headspace and make sure I feel good, or else it’s obvious on the recording. It's so intimate, and you hear me so close, so if my voice is shaky or I’m not in it completely, you can tell.

I’ll write an outline, riff for maybe 30 minutes, and cut it down to 20 or 15. I pull from my real life, and with some creative liberties, I take that and build out a story. Riffing flows more naturally than reading off a line or remembering, so I usually do it without writing a script.

ED: What are your favorite types of scenes to do? Have any lines or scenarios made you laugh?

MW: A lot of what I edit out is me laughing after I say something sultry, just giggling to myself. As far as scenarios, it’s not my favorite in real life, but my favorite thing to riff on is infidelity.

I get into this evil persona of, “I'm going to take you away from him.” It's fun. In every scene I've done so far, the boyfriend is not a good guy, and they're about to break up anyway. I try to justify it even though it's a fake scenario.

ED: You do all these characters and I'm wondering, do people mix up the real you and the characters in their minds?

MW: Completely.

ED: What’s that like?

MW: It's funny because I'm so different from those characters. I do pull them from myself a little bit, but people don't know the whole picture. Some of my followers feel like they know me very well, but if they knew how I really lived, I think they'd freak out. I’m pretty work-oriented and spend a lot of time traveling for that and taking meetings.

By being a little standoffish online, I try to separate those characters from me so people realize that I’m acting. But some definitely don't get that. There are a couple of Reddit threads about who I am and what I do. People will try to suss out which of the girls I've worked with is my girlfriend… but the answer is none of them.

ED: Speaking of other creators, do you have friends in the industry? You’ve done a few collaborative audios where it’s not just you on the tape.

MW: I've made a point of reaching out to other people in the industry to make sure everyone's doing well, because [audio erotica] can be a vulnerable and nerve-wracking thing to do, especially when you’re just getting started. As far as collaborations go, I usually keep those anonymous, even if they're someone whose notoriety would be interesting. But people will try to guess — someone once asked me if a collaborator named “Dixie” was Dixie D’Amelio. I promise you it’s not.

ED: You mentioned the vulnerability of doing this. Do you mean putting something out that feels so personal?

MW: Yeah, because it's very, very personal, and you put it out in a way that people can rank and quantify. My very first audio is still among the top audios on Quinn, and I feel like my experience would be radically different if what I put out didn’t do as well. Even not being someone's type or not being a specific [kink or scenario], all those factors come into play.

ED: Compared to a lot of Quinn creators, you’re super online, and you engage with thirsty fans in a really silly, unserious way. What’s your relationship like with your audience?

MW: I have a ton of fun with it. That’s very much how I am in real life — being cheeky and dismissing compliments — and I think people actually enjoy that. It allows me to be a bit impersonal while still giving them something.

ED: Are your DMs weird?

MW: Unreal.

ED: Do you even look at them?

MW: Sometimes I look at them, but I don't open or accept them. I'm very lucky that my audience is women in the 24 to 35 age range, and for the most part, they're all so sweet and nice to me. Then sometimes there will be stuff like, “Flip yourself around, turn yourself inside out,” or, “How much for your socks?"

ED: Among the funny comments was a recent one saying your face doesn’t match your voice. You responded that you’ve gotten that comment your whole life. How do you interpret it?

MW: [Laughs] It's a direct insult. Growing up, I would go to a party and someone would say, "Whoa, I didn't expect that from you." What does that mean? I don’t know what people assume I look like. And it’s funny, because my voice isn’t actually that deep; it just resonates differently. But I'm lucky. It's great to have always had this in my back pocket.

ED: How does it feel to know that a lot of people have a very, well… personal parasocial relationship with you? You’re literally in their ears while they get off.

MW: Honestly, I forget the actual machinations of what everyone's doing when they listen. It’s kind of like how humans can’t perceive a thousand years of time — my brain isn’t wired to conceive the amount of people who are listening and for what purpose. I put it out there and I know that it’s enjoyed, but I can’t really understand the scale.

ED: As a literal professional at dirty talk, can you share any tips about how to become more confident being vocal in bed?

MW: You have to be exceptionally comfortable with yourself because it’s so vulnerable. When I was initially learning, I tried to make myself into an object of desire — imagining what I looked like, knowing that it was desirable, and then feeling like whatever I said would be good. I allowed myself to speak freely, then took away the things that sounded dumb and kept the things that sounded good.

When I’m doing it for Quinn, I’m pulling from my past and things I’ve already said. It’s harder one-on-one when you get to see the person’s eyes and how they react. But honestly, just the fact that you’re making an effort is going to gauge a positive reaction. And you’ll get better as it goes on. Men are conditioned to say nothing because they’ve watched so much porn where men don’t speak. I don’t think they realize how awkward it can be. Please talk.

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.