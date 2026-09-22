Read any headline or general musings about Gen Z and their sex habits — or apparent lack thereof — and you’ll come across two words that are repeated so much that they feel like they’re devoid of meaning: sex recession.

By now, we’ve heard the theories as to why Gen Z is reportedly having less sex than previous generations. Everyone seems to have a different culprit in mind. “It’s the phones,” older generations like to insist. (More specifically, it’s social media.) Others say fewer sexual escapades are a rejection of hookup culture. And it’s impossible to ignore the general reproductive anxiety of growing up in a post-Roe America. But have we also considered that no one can afford a home to f*ck in?

This is something Meagan*, 23, from Charleston, South Carolina, declares as the major reason she and her friends are having less sex than those who came before them. “Seriously, no one owns their own place,” she says. It’s a refrain I hear again from a Gen Zer in Philadelphia, and then from another in Peachtree City, Georgia, and in cities like Austin, Texas; Westchester, New York; Portland, Maine; and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Housing costs have made buying and even renting feel impossible for young people, a problem that has downstream consequences on their sex lives.

There’s actual concrete data that backs this up. In 2023, 57% of 18 to 24-year-olds lived with a parent, according to Pew research — four percentage points higher than the number in 1993. Living at home has become more common among 25 to 29-year-olds, too. And Playboy's 2026 Gen Z Sex Survey, which was published on Sept. 22, found that 64% of Gen Zers who live with their parents said they hadn’t had sex in the previous three months, compared with 27% of those who live alone.

“Some of it is not really having a physical space to do it,” Meagan says. “But then the other part is like, if we do it [at our parents' houses], I’m like, ‘Why would I want to have sex with your mom right there?’”

The Libido Is There, But The Lease Isn't

Rhonda Balzarini, Ph.D., a research affiliate at Kinsey Institute who helped with the Playboy research, tells Elite Daily that more than one in three young adults in the 2,373-person sample still lived with their parents. Housing costs and broader economic pressures, she notes, can make moving out difficult, even for young adults who would otherwise prefer to live independently.

It's not necessarily that living with Mom and Dad makes someone less interested in sex. It can simply make acting on that interest much more complicated. “Living with parents can mean less privacy, fewer opportunities to bring someone home, and more logistical constraints around dating and sexual exploration,” Balzarini says.

I might be having less because of my circumstances, but that doesn’t mean a girl doesn’t still want to get down!

That distinction is important, she adds, because according to the research, sexual desire didn’t differ between young adults who lived with their parents and those who didn’t. In fact, according to the Playboy study, nearly 80% of young adults reported moderate to very high levels of sexual desire.

Without Privacy, Gen Z Has To Get Sexually Creative

Academically speaking, Gen Z still wants to get it on, even those who live with their parents. So, obviously, the solution to sexual frustration can require getting a little imaginative.

“Privacy is a resource, and privacy really matters when it comes to sex,” says Dr. Emily Morse, host of the Sex With Emily podcast and author of Smart Sex. She notes that housing is not just an economic concern — it’s an intimacy issue, too. “If a whole generation is staying home longer because housing is so expensive, of course that can ripple into dating, relationships, and sex. Our sex lives do not exist separately from the environments we’re trying to have them in.”

Despite the downsides of living at home, Morse says that there are still places to have sex — a partner’s place, hotels, weekends away, or an empty house. The Gen Zers I spoke to gave some innovative insights into how they’re making it happen. Some are memorizing their parents’ schedules down to the second, while others are being quieter during sex, or putting on a playlist to drown out any suspicious noise.

“To have a sleepover, a lot of the time, [me and my boyfriend] use the line, ‘Oh, we drank, so they are going to stay here tonight to be responsible’ — instead of the real story, which is to get laid,” says Katie, a 23-year-old who still lives with her parents. Another Gen Zer from North Carolina says they’ve been dabbling more with trading nudes and phone sex.

Given all these creative workarounds, it’s clear that young people are still horny, even if logistics can make sex difficult at times. “I might be having less because of my circumstances,” says Ebbie*, 22, from Maryland. “But that doesn’t mean a girl doesn’t still want to get down!”

Maybe that’s the practical truth behind the so-called sex recession. Gen Z hasn’t necessarily lost its sex drive. For some, they just don’t have anywhere to put it — until their parents are away for a holiday, of course.