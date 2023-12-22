Planning dates can be nerve-wracking, whether you’re just getting to know someone or have been dating your partner for years. The sheer amount of options can be overwhelming — and then there’s the added pressure of making sure you hit all the bases for having a great time and making some memories. The stress is real, and it gets even worse when you have to think about a budget. While you might want to pull out all the stops when you really like someone, you have to be realistic about what you can afford, and taking someone out can take quite the toll on your wallet.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by OnePoll in partnership with LELO, within the last year, the average person has gone on $3,052.12 worth of dates while two-thirds said that dates have become more expensive during this time. The feeling seems to be prevalent enough that 37% of the group said they could see themselves going on fewer dates than before while, 60% said they need to budget relationship costs.

If spending less money on dating seems up your alley, two in three survey responders cited that one of the best dates they’ve ever been on was cost-efficient. There are so many affordable date options, no matter where you are. For those struggling to come up with ideas, here are the most budget-friendly dates, according to the survey.

Take Advantage Of Existing Events

Looking to save money on food and entertainment while still having a good time? Turn going into a house or apartment party into a fun date. Of the two in three respondents who affirmed that budget-friendly dates are some of the best they’ve been on, 21% said a party was a good destination. Taking your date to a party creates space for you two to mingle, see how each other interacts with other people in a busy setting, and of course, cuts down on food and drink costs. But, make sure to keep the romantic vibes going by being attentive to your partner throughout the night and showing that you aren’t distracted by the party energy.

TikToker Tyler Thomas, who posted about taking women on budget-friendly dates versus expensive dates, said it’s also about quality time. “She just wants to feel like you took some real-time, some real thought, and some real consideration,” he said. “Just make sure it’s memorable. Make sure the vibe is set. To be honest with you, expensive dates don’t take [any] thought.”

Bring The Painting Studio To Your Living Room

Whether you’re planning for a partner to come over to your house, or your significant other wants to surprise you with a date at your own home, planning a special date inside always a good option. Of the two in three respondents whose best dates were budget-friendly, 19% agreed a date at their home was the best pick. If you’re not sure how to make the most of your at-home space, follow TikToker’s @naturally_nella’s lead, by creating an at-home painting studio for you and your partner to have a creative outlet.

After covering her coffee table with a tablecloth and some string lights for ambiance, Nella set up two easels, canvas, paint sets, and paintbrushes. Finish off the night with a bottle of wine or drink of your choosing and you’re all set for a romantic, yet inexpensive date.

At-Home Movie Night

Thirteen percent said going to their date’s home was at the top of their list, while 11% said a movie was the most enjoyable cost-efficient date. Combine the two and set up an at-home movie night for you and someone you care about.

According to TikToker Catalina Torrez, all this requires is moving around some furniture for ultimate comfiness, setting the mood with some lighting, grabbing a few snacks and drinks, writing a heartfelt note to your partner, and picking out a movie that the two of you will enjoy.