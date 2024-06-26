A Boysober Summer Starter Pack

Summer is here, which means it’s time to shut your laptops, grab your friends, and hit the beach. If you want to make the most out of this summer, you don’t want to be weighed down by drama. For this reason, TikTok has latched on to the “boysober” movement, a term coined by comedian Hope Woodard to unlearn toxic relationship patterns and get re-acquainted with what you really want from dating.

It’s like celibacy, but more all-encompassing — being boysober means avoiding dating apps, crushes, situationships, and letting men take up any space in your brain. To give this a try, here are all the tools you need to make the most of it.