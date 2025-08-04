Just when you think you’ve seen every reality show concept known to man, a new one arrives that makes you think, “Who came up with this? I don’t know, but I’m grateful for them.” That’s the case with Are You My First?, a brand-new show from the producers of Love Island USA about a group of virgins dating in paradise. All 10 episodes premiere on Aug. 18 on Hulu, and Elite Daily has the first look at the trailer, out today.

The series is hosted by Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood, who you may remember as the “virgin Bachelor” on his 2019 season (he’s since come out as gay, gotten married, and become a dad). It features a cast of 21 singles who all identify as virgins, for reasons ranging from religious beliefs to not finding the right person yet — or, as one woman puts it, “sex is scary because penises are scary-looking.”

The trailer sees them arriving at a tropical villa, going on dates, and partaking in sexy challenges, with something called a “V card” thrown into the mix. There’s also a love triangle and plenty of tears and betrayal. “I’m a virgin, but I also love to watch porn,” one woman divulges on a boating date, to which her date anxiously grabs his hair and responds in a confessional, “I am just not ready for this yet.” TL;DR: It’s definitely going to get weird.

One member of the cast will look familiar if you’re well-versed in the Bachelor universe. Matt, a 34-year-old gym owner, appeared on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette — and being a virgin was a major part of his storyline on that show, too. You can spot him in the trailer saying, “My faith is why I’m waiting.”

Personally, *I’m* waiting to watch this all play out and hoping these virgins find the love they’ve been looking for. Tune into the whole series when it debuts Aug. 18 on Hulu. The premiere episode will also air on ABC at 10 p.m. that night, following Bachelor in Paradise.