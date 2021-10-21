Adele Has Been Dropping Hints She Secretly Got Married

At this point, Adele’s name is practically synonymous with soul-crushing songs. The record-smashing British vocalist has dropped breakup anthem after breakup anthem, starting with “First Love” on her debut album, 19. On 21, she released “Someone Like You,” a banger that changed the unrequited love game forever. On 25, giants like “When We Were Young” and “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” made even the most stable relationships cower in fear. And most recently, she released 30 — with heart-wrenchers including “Easy On Me” and “I Drink Wine” — inspired by her divorce from entrepreneur Simon Konecki, which was finalized in March 2021.

So yes, Adele is the undisputed Queen Of Breakup Ballads. But after all the lovesickness, it’s soothing to know she’s in a relationship with NBA agent Rich Paul — and it sounds like they’re very happy together.

Historically, the performer hasn’t been forthcoming about her romantic endeavors, opting instead to channel her emotion into her heartbreaking music. But as Adele puts her divorce behind her, she’s opening up more about her love life — and especially about her sports tycoon boo. Follow along below for everything you need to know about Adele and Rich Paul’s relationship timeline.

May 2021: Paul Was Coy About His Love Life

In an interview with the New Yorker for an article published May 31, 2021 about his impact on the sports industry, Paul — an agent for basketball megastars like LeBron James — mentioned he’d been “hanging out” with “a major pop star.” But he added, somewhat defensively, “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.”

July 2021: Rumor Had It, They Were Getting Close

It wasn’t until early July 2021 when the pair was first spotted together in public. They were in Phoenix, Arizona, at game five of the NBA finals between the Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks. Rumors instantly started to fly about their involvement, and while neither one of them had officially confirmed the relationship, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reportedly referred to Adele as Paul’s “girlfriend” on an episode of the podcast The Lowe Post. On July 20, Page Six reported the couple was “100%” dating, according to claims made by an unnamed source.

September 2021: Adele Showed The Sweetest Devotion

After reports surfaced that Adele and Paul’s relationship was legit, a source told People that it wasn’t “super serious, but they're having a good time." The source continued, "They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social."

Things started to heat up in September, when Adele made their budding relationship Instagram official. On Sept. 20, she shared a carousel of images from a wedding she and Paul attended together in Los Angeles. The final image showed the couple getting cozy and smiling together in a photobooth.

October 2021: They Were Rolling In The Deep

In an interview with Vogue published on Oct. 7, 2021, Adele revealed more about her blossoming relationship, noting she and Paul had been longtime friends before crossing into romance at the beginning of this year. She told Vogue, “He was always there, I just didn’t see him.”

It was Paul’s energy that attracted Adele to him, first as a friend and later as a partner. “He was dancing,” she told Vogue. “All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away.”

“I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild,” she continued. “I’m a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who’s actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want.”

As for making their relationship public, Adele told Vogue that it wasn’t intentional. “I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it.”

November 2021: Adele Opened Up About Paul To Oprah

During Adele One Night Only, her CBS special with Oprah Winfrey, the singer dished on her relationship, saying it’s the first time she's "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else."

Feb. 1, 2022: Adele Shut Down Breakup Rumors

Following rumors her relationship was on the rocks in early 2022, Adele took to Instagram to promote her BRIT Awards performance, along with a quick quip to let fans know all was going well in her love life.

"Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!" she wrote in a caption for a photo of herself smiling. "Oh, and Rich sends his love ♥️."

Feb. 8, 2022: Engagement Rumors Swirled

When Adele showed up to the Feb. 8 BRIT Awards with a big diamond rock on *that* finger, fans couldn’t help but guess she was hinting at an upcoming wedding.

A few days later, on Feb. 11, Adele subtly addressed the rumors on The Graham Norton Show. When asked if she was engaged, she played it cool, saying, "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't.”

June-July 2022: Adele & Paul Publicly Discussed Having Kids

Paul spoke about possibly adding more children to his family in a June 11, 2022 interview with E! News, saying, "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough. But now looking as an older dad and my kids being much older, and obviously, if I was to have more kids ... I'm looking forward to being a different dad, a more patient dad."

A few weeks later, Adele weighed in. “I definitely would like a couple more kids. It would be wonderful,” she told BBC’s Desert Island Discs on July 3.

Paul has three kids of his own: Reonna, Richie, and Zane. Adele has one, Angelo.

Aug. 15, 2022: Adele Denied Engagement Rumors

In her interview for the cover of ELLE’s September 2022 issue, Adele opened up about her feelings for Paul. "I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," she said. She also revealed she would be “absolutely” open to remarrying following her divorce from Konecki, and said she “definitely” wants more kids. "I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music,” she said.

However, she also shot down theories she was already married or engaged. “I’m not married, I’m just in love! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.” She also cleared up that engagement ring debate, saying, “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!”

Dec. 17, 2022: Adele Serenaded Paul In Las Vegas

Adele is no stranger to making fans emotional with her music, but she took this to a whole new level during one of her December residency shows. In honor of Paul’s 41st birthday, she deviated from her regularly scheduled lineup to sing "Happy Birthday" to Paul, and also added, "I love you more than life itself — we wish you happy birthday."

Feb. 5, 2023: Paul Supported Adele At The Grammys

In early February, Adele and Paul attended the Grammy’s together, where Adele’s “Easy on Me” won Best Pop Solo Performance. They didn’t walk the carpet together, but were spotted getting cozy together inside the event.

September 2023: Adele Sparked Marriage Rumors

In a now-viral clip of one of Adele’s September 2023 residency shows, Adele referred to Paul as her “husband.”

In response to a fan asking to marry Adele, the Grammy winner responded, “You can’t marry me. I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight.” And that one word — husband — launched so many fan theories that the two had secretly wed.

Nov. 18, 2023: Adele Reportedly Said She Got Married

According to celeb gossip IG account @Deuxmoi, at a November 2023 comedy show in Los Angeles, Adele told the crowd she was married. “I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience,” a fan wrote. “Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did.’”

Whether that was a joke or if she really was casually revealing her and Paul’s major life step remains to be seen. Whatever happens next, fans are hopeful there will be some swoony love songs in Adele’s future.