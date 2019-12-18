If you're a fan of Zoey Deutch, you probably know and love her from her sweet, bubbly characters in Set It Up and The Politician. Well, she also has a tough side to her, and she's making that clear in her new project. Zoey Deutch's Buffaloed trailer shows her as a hustling debt collector on a mission to get rich. It's Deutsch like you've never seen her before, and I'm honestly so here for it.

In Buffaloed, Deutsch plays Peg Dahl, a small-time hustler from Buffalo, New York, who goes from selling counterfeit Buffalo Bills tickets to collecting debts when she discovers she has a talent for the latter. She knows how to talk her way in and out of pretty much any situation, and that comes in handy in her new line of work, at least based on the sneak peek fans get from the trailer. Per Deadline, here's the movie's official synopsis:

Buffalo is the debt collection capital of America, though Peg Dahl never saw herself in that world. She’s bet on her sharp mind — and even sharper mouth — to get her out of town and into an Ivy League university. But when an acceptance letter to the school of her dreams arrives, she quickly realizes the cruel impossibility of paying tuition. A chance phone call changes everything and leads her into the lucrative yet complex and shady business of delinquent debt collection. She’s a natural and soon running her own shop, but at what cost?

Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing on YouTube

Buffaloed also stars Judy Greer as Peg's hard-boiled, chain-smoking mother, which sounds like a dream casting choice. Tanya Wexler (Hysteria) directed the movie, and Deutsch produced it in addition to leading the cast.

Apparently, Deutsche put her all into this project; she told Refinery29 she "got more injuries" working on this movie than on any other before. She said, "I got laryngitis twice. I really hurt my knee. I had a giant bruise on my ass from falling and the makeup artists asked if we should cover it up. I was like 'Nah, I feel like Peg would have it.'"

All that hard work shows in the trailer, which seems to promise fans a hilarious ride. Buffaloed will hit theaters on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.