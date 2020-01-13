Hold all my calls, because hours after I saw Zendaya's Critics' Choice Awards outfit hit the carpet, I am STILL processing how incredible it was. She gave us feminine hot pink meets edgy metal armor meets braids for days meets flowy boho maxi skirt, and if there's anyone who could make all those different elements mesh together perfectly, it's Zendaya. Can someone let the rest of the celebs in Hollywood know that all other red carpets are cancelled for 2020? I don't ever need to see another outfit again — nothing can top this.

While the Critics' Choice Awards may not be as hyped-up as some of the other ceremonies happening during awards season, the CCA carpet is known as an opportunity for the most stylish celebs to really flex. Obvi, Zendaya got the memo, because she showed up in the fuchsia Tom Ford fit of my wildest dreams, serving Barbie-meets-Joan-of-Arc energy. Perfection! Her metallic pink, asymmetrical armor-like crop top looks like a high fashion version of the protective chest plate I wore to fencing lessons in my youth, only a thousand times more chic. TBH, I probably would've continued taking lessons if I'd known this version was an option!

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Zendaya paired the crop top with a pink Tom Ford maxi skirt and a matching pink eye makeup look for a full-on monochrome moment. So good! If the top looks not only fantastic, but also familiar, you might've seen Gwyneth Paltrow wearing the same one on the cover of Harper's Bazaar. Wondering if Paltrow was jelly to see Zendaya get so much praise for wearing the same look? As if — in fact, she was thrilled about their twinning moment."Thank God I can say I have something in common with Zendaya," she commented on Man Repeller's post of Zendaya's outfit.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

I'm sure this is the first of many great looks Zendaya plans on serving in 2020, but TBH, I'm perfectly fine with her just wearing this one on repeat. How can it be topped? No point in trying, I'd argue! Law Roach, Zendaya's stylist, should give himself a pat on the back, and give her strict instructions to never wear anything else, like, ever.