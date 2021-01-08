Zara Larsson is about to give her ZLuts — yep, that’s what she calls her fans — plenty to dance to. The 23-year-old Swedish pop singer is known for incredibly catchy electronic bops like 2020’s “Love Me Land” and 2019’s “WOW,” and she notably won Sweden’s Got Talent in 2008 when she was just 10. Up next? Her sophomore record. Here’s everything you need to know about Zara Larsson’s Poster Girl album.

Though Larsson has been teasing a new album for months, she finally dropped its title and release date on Friday, Jan. 8 following the premiere of the music video for her new single, “Talk About Love” featuring Young Thug. Surrounded by teddy bears in an empty, super luxe house, the video finds the pair playing a fictional couple as they take on elaborate dance sequences and go from flirting on an at-home date to jumping into a pool.

"'Talk About Love’ is about that phase before two people work out what they are to one another,” Larsson said in a press release, according to Billboard. “That specific window is so beautiful and fragile, as soon as you start asking, ‘Are we doing this’ or, ‘How do *you* feel?' for some people that ruins the magic. ‘Talk About Love’ is savoring that moment before you have to decide.”

That magic and chemistry is definitely evident in the music video — a perfect hint at what the full album will offer. Here’s everything else to know about Larsson’s Poster Girl.

Poster Girl Release Date

The follow-up to Larsson’s first international album, 2017’s So Good, will be released on March 5. “It’s finally on it’s way to you,” Larsson wrote on Instagram along with new imagery from the era. “I’m so proud of this baby, so thankful for every single producer and writer who helped me craft my international sophomore project. I hope you will love it just as much as I do.”

Poster Girl Tracklist

Aside from “Talk About Love,” little is known about the songs on Poster Girl. However, Larsson released singles like “All the Time,” “Don’t Worry Bout Me,” and “Love Me Land” between 2018 and 2020, meaning it's possible that some of those hits could be featured on the new album.

Poster Girl Album Art

While Larsson released promo art for Poster Girl on Jan. 8, she didn’t confirm whether the photograph was explicitly the album cover. That said, the image of her lying next to her bed speaks to anyone who’s been cooped up inside and desperately needs a new batch of pop songs to jam to.

Poster Girl Collaborations

Unfortunately, Larsson has yet to share what other artists she’s worked with for Poster Girl, though she did thank “every single producer and writer” who helped finalize it. Fans noticed that Swedish duo Icona Pop (remember “I Love It”?) dropped a ton of flame emojis and wrote, “Yeassssss” on her announcement post. Perhaps a collab is on the way?

Poster Girl Singles & Music Videos

As of Jan. 8, the only confirmed single and music video from Poster Girl is “Talk About Love.”