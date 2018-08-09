You're Not Living Your Best Life Until You Treat Yourself To These 37 Bougie Products On Amazon

You're mindlessly clicking through Amazon, looking for a moisturizer to quench your Sahara-level dry skin when you stumble across it — a serum with rose gold mica infused into it. You do a double take: you can put rose gold mica on your skin?! Yes, you can. And according to reviewers, it's the best thing ever. It's a revelation, one that causes you to seriously evaluate if are truly living your best life. I mean, if you didn't know about rose gold mica serum, what else are you missing? That's why I'm presenting to you these bougie products on Amazon that you should definitely treat yourself to.

Each of these products is just a little fancier than the basic version — like bed sheets that are treated with aloe vera to soothe and moisturize your skin while you sleep. Or a hair mask made from fig and coconut butter that's won awards because it works so well. Or industrial-chic stainless steel straws that you can stick in a Tom Collins to impress all your friends at your next cocktail party.

So channel your inner Gwyneth Paltrow and browse through this collection of products that are sure to take your bougie game to the next level.