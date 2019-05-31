Where did this year go? The fact that we're already in June is completely mind boggling. Although, if you're a fellow astro nerd like me, then I'm sure you've been doing everything in your power to keep up with the madness of the cosmos. Luckily, your June 2019 horoscope brings a completely different vibe from the previous months, even though there's still plenty of work to be done. However, one thing's for sure: The universe will never give you more than you can handle.

Now, in the midst of three planets retrograde, which includes a powerful Saturn-Pluto-South Node conjunction in serious Capricorn, the most elusive of the heavenly bodies, aka Neptune, joins the retrograde bandwagon in the mystical sign of Pisces. Can you swim? The astrological element water and the divine feminine will be as alive as ever during this time, so feel free to tap into your inner world and intuitive right brain. But it doesn't end there. A day after this month's new moon in Gemini, its planetary ruler Mercury dives into the sensitive waters of Cancer, where the sun will join on summer solstice.

By mid-June, there will be four celestial bodies traveling through water signs and four traveling via earth signs. This, of course, will give you no choice but to sit with your feels. Although, luscious Venus, planet of love and beauty, will conclude her journey through slow-moving Taurus and slide into sparkling Gemini on June 8. In the sign of the twins, the goddess of love is wordy, flirtatious, and socially curious. So if you're looking for someone to vibe with, this transit can be really mentally stimulating. Just make sure to use your words.

Here's what June has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You're Looking Inward

With your ruling planet Mars swimming through Cancer and your domestic fourth house of family and emotional foundation this month, you're incredibly focused on doing your due diligence in the home front. But you'll also find new beginnings in your communication sector and you'll likely gain closure and clarity in regard to your goals and personal philosophy during the full moon. Find the inner strength to take that leap of faith, Aries.

Taurus: You're In Your Element

Home sweet home. With your luscious ruling planet Venus pirouetting through your sign and house of rulership for the majority of the month, you're thriving in your element and feeling as sensual as ever. Assertive Mars is also activating your communication sector, so make sure to speak your peace, Taurus. Also, there will be new beginnings in your financial sector, and you'll likely experience deep clarity in regard to your intimate unions and shared resources during the full moon. You deserve to be loved, Taurus.

Gemini: You're Absorbing Lots Information

Cheers to another trip around the sun, Gemini. Your solar revolution is in full effect, and your ruling planet Mercury is buzzing through your sign. Oh, and guess what else? Seductive Venus, planet of love, beauty, and irresistible charms, slides into your sign on June 8, and you'll be as charming as ever. We all know you have a way with words, but this is some next level mojo, Gemini. BTW, the new moon in your sign is the perfect opportunity for you to set goals for yourself, and it'll also likely bring closure in regard to your committed partnerships. Stay tuned.

Cancer: You're In Your Feels

You're an ocean of emotion, Cancer. And with go-getter Mars igniting your sign this month, you're all sorts of passionate. Then again, both the sun and Mercury will be lost at sea via your sleepy 12th house of dreams and closure, so you could be feeling a bit hazier than usual. Venus will also slide into this area of your chart on June 8, and you'll likely be craving some much-needed solitude. The new moon will bring new beginnings to your private life, and you'll likely experience closure and clarity when it comes to your health habits and day-to-day routine during the full moon. Your higher self knows best, Cancer.

Leo: You're Socializing With Inspiring Intellectuals

Bonding with your soul tribe, Leo? The sun is beaming through your 11th house of friendship groups and extended network, alongside curious Mercury, and you're schmoozing your little heart out. To top it off, lady Venus will make her dazzling debut via this area of your chart on June 8, so don't hesitate to get out there and mingle, especially if it's related to your hopes and dreams. The new moon will inspire new emotions in regard to your sense of belonging, and you'll likely see a creative project or passionate romance come to fruition during the full moon. All you have to do is be yourself, Leo.

Virgo: You're Celebrating Your Wins

You're on top of the world, Virgo. The sun and your clever ruling planet Mercury are taking charge via your ambitious tenth house of career, destiny, and reputation in the world, and you're focusing on your goals and professional endeavors. Eloquent Venus joins this area of your chart on June 8, which means you'll be dazzling your superiors and will hopefully get that well-deserved promotion. The new moon will bring new beginnings to your career sector, and you'll likely experience clarity in the home front during the full moon. Chin up, Virgo.

Libra: You're In The Mood To Explore

Take a walk on the wild side, Libra. With both the sun and Mercury jet-setting through your expansive ninth house of knowledge, travel, and personal philosophy this month, you're in the mood to take risks, and you're hungry for knowledge, too. Your ruling planet Venus slides into this area of your chart on June 8, and let's just say, you'll have an insatiable appetite for adventure. Wanderlust is an understatement. The new moon will bring new beginnings to your life panorama and "bigger picture," and you'll likely experience closure within your immediate circle during the full moon. Say what you need to say, Libra.

Scorpio: You're Thinking About Sex More Than Usual

Got a secret, Scorpio? Both the sun and Mercury are doing some serious detective work via your eighth house of sex, transformation, and intimate unions, which also happens to be your house of rulership. Seem familiar? Granted, you've experienced a number of changes throughout your lifetime, but have you ever taken the time to reflect on everything you've been through? On June 8, Venus enters Gemini, activating this area of your chart, and you'll likely be craving a deeper kind of connection. A soulmate you can communicate with, perhaps? The new moon will inspire new feels in regard to your sex life, and you'll likely experience closure with something related to your values and self worth during the full moon. You owe it to yourself, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: You're Learning How To Compromise

The people in your life are a reflection of you, Sag. With the sun and Mercury traveling through your seventh house of relationships and committed partnerships, you're learning the value of diplomacy and compromise, especially within your one-on-one connections. On June 8, Venus will also slide into this area of your chart, and you will be as charming as ever. Needless to say, this is an excellent time for romance, so if you're looking for love, don't be afraid to tell someone how you feel. The new moon will bring new beginnings to your partnership sector, and the full moon in your sign will serve as a personal culmination from the heavens. Hint: Think back to the new moon in December 2018. What kind of knowledge have you acquired since?

Capricorn: You're Keeping Yourself Busy

Sort out the details, Capricorn. With both the sun and Mercury activating your orderly sixth house of health and due diligence this month, you'll be highly focused on your fitness and work routine. Lots to do? On June 8, charming Venus will slide into this area of your chart and sprinkle some of her Venusian charms. This, of course, will add some much-needed harmony to your day-to-day life. So whether you're looking for love, or considering the idea of negotiating with a new business prospect, the cosmos are on your side. In fact, I would wait for the new moon if I were you. This will bring new beginnings to your responsibility sector, and in turn, help you plant the seed... in every sense of the word. The full moon will bring you profound clarity in regard to what's been brewing beneath the surface for quite some time. You're evolving, Capricorn.

Aquarius: You're Expressing Yourself Unapologetically

Get your flirt on, Aquarius. Mercury and the sun are dancing through your expressive fifth house of romance, passion, and creativity, and you're sizzling with charisma and sex appeal. Using your words much? One thing's for sure, Aquarius: You've got the gift of gab this month, so talk that talk. On June 8, luscious Venus will make her dazzling debut via this area of your chart, and you'll be sparkling with pizazz. Ready to channel your inner Picasso? This is an excellent time to tap into your muse, so feel free to get creative. The new moon will inspire new passions and creative ventures and you'll likely experience clarity in regard to a friendship or sense of belonging during the full moon.

Pisces: You're Feeling Restless

Do you have it in you, Pisces? The sun and Mercury are baking cookies via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation, and you'll likely be looking inward, seeking a sense of comfort during this time. Lovely Venus will join these two heavenly bodies on June 8, and her charming energy will bring harmony to your inner world and family dynamic. Soak it all in, Pisces. Besides, with your ruling planet Neptune stationing retrograde later this month, you might be feeling a bit on the hazy side, so make sure to get some rest. The new moon will bring new beginnings to the home front, and perhaps something related to your work vs. home life balance. The full moon, on the other hand, will bring you closure and clarity in regard to your professional life. Just keep swimming, Pisces.