Can you believe the first month of 2019 is nearly over? TBH, I'm not sure whether to blame the energetic surge of Mars in Aries, or the back-to-back eclipses that just took place, but January passed in the blink of an eye. Fortunately, your February 2019 career horoscope is here, and it's jam packed with stellar transits. However, before we discuss what's on the horizon, (as per the cosmos) let's take a closer look at the energy of Aquarius, and the general essence of this astrological season. Also, let me make something clear: Aquarius is a rebel, not a hippie. Anyhoo, let's move right along, shall we?

The beginning of Aquarius season can feel a bit strange at times, considering we just experienced the energy of ruthless Capricorn firsthand. However, when used wisely, the season of the water bearer can also feel like a breath of fresh air, and for so many reasons. Put it this way: Aquarius season is for networking and collaborating with like-minded groups, while visualizing the goals you set during Capricorn season. Now, I'm not going to go as far as saying, "it's not what you know, it's who you know," but almost. Aquarius is forward-thinking, unemotional, and unconventional AF.

Last but certainly not least, there are a number of shifts taking place in February, and trust me when I say, they will be difficult to ignore. For instance, Venus slides into Capricorn on Feb. 3, and there will be a new moon in Aquarius the following day. In addition to that, Mercury enters dreamy Pisces on Feb. 10, and Mars slides into Taurus on Valentine's Day. This could feel like a whirlwind of energies, but on a brighter note, there's definitely room for professional growth, and opportunities for long-lasting connections that serve our highest purpose.

Read your February career horoscope below:

Aries: You're Building Relationships With Your Higher Ups

This is your time to shine, Aries. Gorgeous Venus is sprinkling her charms over your tenth house of career, and you're making a great impression on your superiors this month.

Taurus: You're Promoting Yourself And Getting Recognition

You're expanding your horizons, and taking the risks needed in order to succeed. Do you want to be an entrepreneur, Taurus? Don't be afraid to put yourself out there. This is great energy for publishing, too!

Gemini: You're Discovering New Ways To Make Money

You're a multifaceted being, and there's really nothing you CAN'T do. Gemini. You might actually surprise yourself this month. However, make sure you listen to your intuition while you're at it.

Cancer: You're Negotiating And Making Connections

You're strictly business this year, Cancer. So much so, you've wasted no time dwelling, and you're finally confident enough to make the solid connections you deserve. Out with the old, in with the new.

Leo: You're Finding Harmony In Your Daily Routine

There's no better feeling than doing what you love more than anything in the world, right? Well, this is your chance to create a positive work environment for yourself, Leo. You're in the driver's seat.

Virgo: Your Creative Projects Are Coming To Fruition

Don't bother fussing over the details, Virgo. This month is about owning your individual truth, and materializing with your creative projects. Don't look back, you're not going that way.

Libra: You're Discovering Ways To Work From Home

You've really tapped into your creative expression this past year, and this is your moment of glory, Libra. Working from home is most definitely an option, so don't give up just yet.

Scorpio: You're Brainstorming And Exchanging Ideas

You're not big on communicating, but you're finally finding the courage to express all that's been brewing in your mind. That being said, don't hesitate on networking with your local community, Scorpio.

Sagittarius: You're Being Rewarded Financially

You get what you give, and you're finally being compensated for all of your hard work. If you're not being financially compensated, then you're finally owning your self-worth. You earned it, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: You've Got Those Boss Babe Vibes Going

You've been through enough in the past to know what you're looking for, right Capricorn? You've got no time to waste, and with Venus sitting directly over your sign, you're also working the room like never before.

Aquarius: You're Taking Initiative And Following Your Gut

It's your birthday season, and your inner rebel is finally coming out to play. What kind of job do you want? Who are you looking to brainstorm with? Follow your professional instincts, Aquarius.

Pisces: You're Mingling With Like-Minded Professionals

You're finally in contact with like-minded people who share similar interests, and professional ambitions. Way to go, Pisces! However, the job is only half done. It's time to go out there and network your little heart out.