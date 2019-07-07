Retrogrades are inevitable, so you might as well make the best of it. And in the case of Chiron, better known as "the wounded healer," you'd be surprised at how convenient this retrograde cycle can actually be. That is, if you read your Chiron retrograde 2019 horoscope and do your cosmic due diligence.

The term "wounded healer" goes a long way, very much due to the fact that Chiron was not just a regular centaur. According to GreekMythology.com, Chiron's front legs were also human, which is what made him stand out amongst the rest of the centaurs. Given that he was son of the Titan god Cronus, aka Saturn, Chiron was recognized for his powerful lineage, superior knowledge, and healing abilities. Because of that, many sought him out for guidance.

According to the Astro Twins, Chiron was struck in the knee by one of Hercules’ poisonous arrows, but sadly never found relief, given his immortality. This mythology is a representation of Chiron's place in astrology, as he is the wound humanity has no choice but to live with, despite how terrible or unbearable it may be. And aside from the humility that stems from pain, this wound never took away from Chiron's wisdom and prophecies. It's similar to the way the wounds people carry with them can serve as a symbol of their own strength. The "wounded healer" might very well sound like an oxymoron, but it truly speaks for itself.

With Chiron in Aries beginning July 8, you'll learn how to tap into your inner courage and really embrace your individual identity without fear or regret. Aries' motto is "I am," and this is precisely what you need to embody during this time. So feel free to channel your inner warrior and follow your own path. With Chiron retrograde, you'll be able to rewire your mind and remove the patterns stifling your personal growth. This is an excellent time to cleanse and clear, so don't let this retrograde cycle go to waste.

Here's what Chiron retrograde has in store for your zodiac sign:

Aries: Be True To Your Personal Identity

It's time to break free from whatever's been holding you back from being completely authentic. Who are you? And what have you done with the real Aries?

Taurus: Remove Your Karmic Residue

Whether it's because of your family lineage or your own karmic past, this is a time for you to confront your subconscious and face your inner demons. What are you hiding from yourself, and why?

Gemini: Embrace Your Eccentricities

Despite your fickle attention span, this is a time for you to embrace your individual sense of belonging in the world and amongst your intimate circles. Who do you want to associate with, and who do you want to let into your world?

Cancer: Celebrate Your Success

It's OK to pat yourself on the back every now and then, Cancer. Being a leader may not be your forte, but this is a time to chase your dreams, despite whatever's been standing in the way of your success.

Leo: Venture Into New Territory

People don't know this about you, but you're a big fan of routine. And despite how good it feels to live in your comfort zone, now is the time to expand your horizons, both mentally and spiritually.

Virgo: Surrender To Your Evolution

What are you worried about, Virgo? You're a spiritual being living a human experience, and there's nothing to be afraid of. Your evolution process is happening as we speak; it's OK to sit back and watch.

Libra: Find The Balance You Seek

Treat others as you would like to be treated, right, Libra? Compromise is everything, and if there's something lacking within your relationships, it's time you find out exactly what that is.

Scorpio: Focus On Your Wellbeing

Your mental, physical, and spiritual wellbeing come first, Scorpio. What's stopping you from getting your life in order? This is a time to rework your day-to-day routine and focus on being practical.

Sagittarius: Bask In What Brings You Joy

Your authenticity is your biggest superpower, Sag. Whether it's because you're a hopeless romantic or a repressed artist, your joy should always be a priority. And now is a time to do whatever comes from the heart.

Capricorn: Remember Where You Came From

You might not be a fan of emotions, but what about your inner sanctuary, Capricorn? Your sense of security and emotional foundation are still a priority, so what's stopping you from looking inward?

Aquarius: Communicate With Authenticity

Say the whole truth and nothing but the truth, Aquarius. Your ego and pride can't come to the phone right now, and this is a time to rework your mental perspective. Say what you need to say.

Pisces: Own Up To Your Self Worth

You are so money and you don't even know it, Pisces. Be confident in yourself and what you have to offer. You too possess a number of gifts, and it's only a matter of tapping into them. You are worth it. It's time you start believing it too.