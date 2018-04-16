Your 'Avengers: Age Of Ultron' Recap To Refresh Your Memory Before Seeing 'Infinity War'

We have just over a week until Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, and the hype is real. The movie promises the Avengers' epic showdowns with villains and a clearer view of certain superheroes' fates by the time the Infinity War sequel debuts next year (Captain America, you good?). But before the superhero mashup arrives in theaters, you might need to refresh your memory of what the Avengers faced beforehand. The franchise's first sequel, Avengers: Age of Ulton, came out in 2015, so it has been awhile since we saw the old gang's antics. So, if you're seriously blanking on what last happened, read through this Avengers: Age of Ultron recap to brush up on all of the details.

When Age of Ultron opened, the Avengers invaded a facility run by terrorist organization Hydra. Villain Baron Wolfgang von Strucker, played by Thomas Kretschmann, was using the facility to experiment on prisoners using OG villian Loki's scepter. The circle of life, huh? While successfully apprehending Strucker and capturing his scepter, the Avengers also meet the Maximoff twins, aka Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda / Scarlet Witch and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Pietro / Quicksilver.

Of course, the team can't exactly check this mission off as a success before disaster strikes. Tony Stark and Bruce Banner realize that the scepter contains an artificial intelligence, and rather than considering the fact that artificial intelligence in an evil villain's weapon isn't the safest, the pair choose to apply it to Tony / Iron Man's global defense program, known as "Ultron."

Because nothing can stay chill for a sec at Avengers HQ, choosing to activate Ultron goes horribly wrong. Now taking on human-like qualities, Ultron feels that he must eliminate all of humanity for Earth to survive. He attacks the group and escapes with the scepter, returning to Strucker's own headquarters to build his own army. He also teams up with the Maximoffs, and in a later encounter with the Avengers, Scarlet Witch demonstrates her powers by attacking them with bad visions, which partially play into the decision for the Avenger team to go into hiding. Cue Hawkeye's secret family!

Meanwhile, Ultron has forced Avengers ally Dr. Helen Cho to build him a new, strong body, but Wanda infiltrates his mind, learning that he plans to destroy human existence as we know it. But isn't that what all supervillains are after? Her common sense aside, Wanda and Pietro both cut ties with Ultron. The Avengers also track him down, snatching up the synthetic body Cho has developed for Ultron, but not before Ultron captures Natasha Romanoff.

As the film's action reaches its climax, Tony Stark manages to upload his own A.I., J.A.R.V.I.S., into the synthetic body meant for Ultron. Thor also returns from feeling shaken up about the Wanda-inflicted visions to share that a gem on the brow of the body is one of six Infinity Stones, aka the most powerful objects in the universe.

In the Avengers' final battle against Ultron, the team follows him to the fictional Eastern European country Sokovia, where Strucker's base was and where Ultron has managed to send part of the city into the sky. His evil plan is to crash this vibranium-infused area into the ground, leading to the destruction of the entire world population. Natasha is also rescued, joining the Avengers in their fight against Ultron as S.H.I.E.L.D. agents arrive to rescue Sokovian citizens.

The synthetic body, known as the "Vision," and Wanda play a major part in defeating Ultron, with the Vision destroying his last remaining army body and Wanda defeating his primary body. Iron Man and Thor also destroy what is essentially an asteroid of Sokovia.

The film concludes showing where we can assume we'll meet the Avengers when Infinity War opens. The team has opened a new headquarters, while Thor has returned to his home of Asgard to investigate mysterious forces, while Hawkeye / Clint Barton retires to stay with his family. Steve Rogers / Captain America and Natasha have a new goal of training new team members, while an infamous credits scene introduces Thanos, the villain of Infinity War. Thanos, seemingly due for face-offs with Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America in the upcoming film, announces a goal to retrieve all of the Infinity Stones for his own gain.

As always, we can expect a whirlwind plot in Avengers: Infinity War, and hopefully, some of the long-winded questions of the franchise will finally reach a conclusion.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters nationwide on April 27, 2018.