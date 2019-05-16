Another month, another full moon to look forward to? Well, I've noticed that instead looking at the full moon phase as a symbol of harvest and spiritual completion, some people actually dread the possible effects of this lunar phase. And though I can't really tell you why, I can tell you on a more positive note that your 2019 blue moon horoscope is here, and I hope it brings you the clarity you've been seeking. May's full moon will take place in the mysterious sign of Scorpio on Saturday, May 18, 2019. However, with three planets retrograde during this time, it's safe to say this won't be your typical full moon.

There are a number of ways to describe a blue moon, but it is most commonly known as a second full moon occurring during one calendrical month in the year. This typically occurs every 2.7 years, so while it's not exactly common, it does occur every so often. And there's a lot more to this lunation than you think. For starters, shadowy Pluto, Scorpio's ruling planet, will be retrograde in Capricorn, alongside its planetary ruler Saturn, and whenever a planet stations retrograde, its energy is turn inward, which in turn, asks us to revisit and reassess situations related to the planet's energetic theme.

At the same time, Jupiter will also be retrograde in Sagittarius, so there will be a total of three heavenly bodies in the process of reflection — and that speaks volumes. There will also be a number of harmonious aspects playing a role in this lunation: a Grand Water Trine among the moon, North Node, and Neptune; and a trine between Pluto and a sun-Mercury conjunction, which will also form a trine to Saturn and the South Node.

Despite the penetrating depth and smoldering passion stemming from watery Scorpio, themes related to restructure, stability, and spiritual purging will be very prominent during this full moon. Scorpio already epitomizes death and transformation, but the first thing that came to mind when I saw the aspects of this lunation is that, in order to obtain the stability you seek, you must first release what no longer serves your highest truth.

Eager to know what it means for your sign? Take a look at your blue moon horoscope below:

Aries: Your Higher Self Knows Best

Let it be, Aries. Don't try to resist the changes headed your way. Who knows, the way you once presented yourself in front of the world may or may not be what's best for you at this point in time. What happened in terms of your ambitions, career, sense of authority, prominent parental figures, and professional reputation back in October 2018? This is your culmination from the heavens.

Taurus: Are They Meeting You Half Way?

Change is here, Taurus. Do you and your partner, romantic or business-related, share similar beliefs and values? Despite your stubborn ways, it's important for you to keep an open mind. Some of you might experience clarity with a sibling or someone in your local network. What's changed in regard to your relationships, committed partnerships, and general sense of compromise back in October 2018?

Gemini: You're Putting An End To Bad Habits

Take care of you, Gemini. Whether it be in your day-to-day hustle or something about the way you've been nurturing your physical body, something's gotta give, and this lunation will let you know exactly what that is. What happened in terms of your daily routine, work schedule, and general health habits back in October 2018? The universe is asking you to put yourself first, so don't be afraid to do so.

Cancer: What Makes You Happy?

Your inner child is speaking for itself, Cancer. With the full moon shaking up your expressive fifth house of creativity, joy, and self-love, you could suddenly feel the need to manifest your smoldering desires, whether it be via artistic channels or perhaps in a more romantic setting. Think back to October 2018 in regard to your creative projects, romantic partners, and self expression. What's changed since? Some of you might see this culmination within your current partnerships, too.

Leo: What Makes You Feel At Home?

You're transforming at a soul level, Leo. What makes you feel safe? Is your current living space also a sanctuary to you? This lunation is shaking up your fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundation. Hint: What's changed in regard to your living space, family dynamic, and emotional truth since October 2018? This full moon will likely bring you deep clarity, and for some, intense validation. Things related to your health and daily routine will also be top of mind during this time.

Virgo: Your Thoughts Become Your Reality

Enough with the negative self-talk, Virgo. With the moon activating your third house of communication, thought process, and immediate network, you're likely in the process of releasing both the ideas and mindset that no longer serve your best interests. What does your current reality look like? What happened in terms of your communication style, siblings, and local community back in October 2018? Does your current mindset align with your individual truth? Listen to your heart.

Libra: Your Values Are Not The Same

Remember who you are, Libra. With the moon shaking up your second house of finances, values, and possessions, some of you could be lacking balance regarding the things that bring you pleasure. How much is too much? Themes related to home, family, and your emotional foundation will be top of mind during this time, too. What's changed in regard to your finances, spending habits, self-worth, and general self-esteem since October 2018?

Scorpio: You're Worth This And So Much More

You only get one full moon a year, Scorpio. Think back to October 2018, in terms of your sense of self, leadership qualities, and relatability. (This could be regarding your communication style, and immediate network, too.) Truth is, you're no stranger to transformation, but it's never too late to let go of the things that no longer serve you. Make a wish, Scorpio. What exactly does your best life look like? Remember to have faith; it's now or never.

Sagittarius: Secrets Are Being Revealed To You

Pay attention to your downloads and dreams, Sagittarius. With the moon shaking up your 12th house of closure, secrets, and subconscious mind, you will likely experience spiritual clarity during this time. What's changed in regard to your private life, idea of sacrifice, and sense of closure since October 2018? Themes related to your self-worth, along with your intimate unions, will be prominent during this time.

Capricorn: Your Sense of Belonging Is Being Restructured

You are the people you surround yourself with, Capricorn. The full moon is shedding light on your 11th house of teams, tribes, friendship circles, and extended network, and perhaps there are a few adjustments that need to be made. You're not the same person you once were, and well... who will make the cut this time? Think back to October 2018 in terms of camaraderie, friendship groups, hopes, and wishes. This is your grand finale from the heavens.

Aquarius: You're Making Necessary Sacrifices In The Workplace

Shine bright like a diamond, Aquarius. The moon is activating your 10th house of ambitions, career, and reputation in the world, and you're finally coming to terms with the types of sacrifices you've been making, or perhaps should be making. What's changed in regard to your professional goals, parental figures, and public persona since October 2018? Themes related to home, family, and your emotional truth will be top of mind during this time, too.

Pisces: Your Philosophy Of Life Is Undergoing Intense Change

Which way is north, Pisces? The moon is illuminating your expansive ninth house of education, travel, higher learning, and personal philosophy, and your beliefs might very well be tested during this time. For some of you, this might include your sense of belonging, or perhaps your hopes and wishes. Think back to October 2018, in terms of the"bigger picture," education, and general-life panorama. What's changed since? It's time to let go of the things that no longer inspire you.