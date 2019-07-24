The lies, relationship drama, and all the twists and turns of the cutthroat world of book publishing will not be stopping anytime soon, because TV Land has officially picked up its fizzy original series Younger for a seventh season. The renewal comes halfway through Younger's sixth season, which is currently airing on TV Land. Now that we know Younger Season 7 is happening, fans can rest easy knowing that Liza, Kelsey, Charles, Josh, Diana, and the rest of the cast of characters will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

TV Land announced Younger's Season 7 renewal directly ahead of Season 6's midseason episode airing. While that announcement is a bit later than last year, when TV Land renewed the show for its sixth season the day before Season 5 even premiered, it is still a major sign of the network's confidence in the beloved series.

Younger first premiered in 2015, introducing the story of Liza Miller (played by Sutton Foster), a 40-year-old divorcee who decides to lie about her age in order to land an assistant job at a publishing firm. Over the course of the seasons that followed, Liza's secret is gradually revealed to those close to her, and at this point, now pretty much all of the show's main characters know her true age, although it is still a closely guarded secret from the rest of the publishing world.

Spoiler alert: The rest of this post contains spoilers from the first five episodes of Younger Season 6. In its currently airing season, Younger's focus has shifted from being about the secret of Liza's age and the Liza-Charles-Josh love triangle that dominated the beginning of the show to more professional drama. As Kelsey struggles to take over Charles' old job as the head of the publishing firm, Liza discovers that her boyfriend is also secretly beginning a rival publishing house of his own. Not only that, but Charles is also stealing authors from under Kelsey's nose and has even employed Kelsey's on-again-off-again hook-up buddy Zane to work with him.

Season 6 has only aired half of its 12 episodes at this point, but the way that it is headed seems to be a clash between Liza's best friend Kelsey and her boyfriend Charles, which would inevitably lead to Liza being forced to choose between the two people closest to her. If that is the case, then the just-picked-up Season 7 could be the most dramatic season of Younger yet, with Liza either taking Kelsey's side and pushing Charles away or possibly leaving Millennial to work at Charles' company and shunning Kelsey. Oh, and since her age and affair with Charles is still a big secret among the publishing world, fans can bet that Liza's lies will still be part of some big, dramatic twists.

Although TV Land has not yet revealed a premiere date for Younger Season 7, it will likely begin airing on TV Land sometime next June, mirroring the release dates of the most recent three seasons. Younger airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TV Land.